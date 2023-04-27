Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sexual education, thematic material, and some suggestive material.] [Opens April 28 in theaters.] — Terrific acting dominates Kelly Fremon Craig’s engaging, poignant, award-winning, coming-of-age, realistic, down-to-earth, wit-punctuated, 106-minute film based on Judy Blume’s bestselling 1970 novel in which a smart 11-year-old, sixth-grade student (Abby Ryder Fortson) living in Manhattan with her Christian artist mother (Rachel McAdams), who is estranged from her judgmental, devout parents (Mia Dillon and Gary Houston) in Ohio, and successful Jewish father (Benny Safdie) and reluctantly moves to a New Jersey suburb where she misses her feisty grandmother (Kathy Bates), struggles with her faith and belief in God, worries about getting her period and bigger breasts, and joins a secret club with three classmates (Elle Graham, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, and Amari Alexis Price).
“Broadway” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available April 28 in theaters and available May 16 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Christos Massalas’ award-winning, somber, offbeat, well-acted, dark, nonlinear, 97-minute thriller in which a free-spirited pole dancer (Elsa Lekakou) in a seedy nightclub in Athens hooks up with a charming, shady, hustling gangster (Stathis Apostolou) and together join an eclectic group of people, including a gay couple (Salim Talbi and Rafael Papad), a transgender woman (Hristos Politis), and a transvestite (Foivos Papadopoulos), living in an abandoned cockroach-infested theater complex and survive by entertaining and distracting people in order to pick their pockets.
“Bug Therapy” (NR) (3.5) [Opens May 1 in select theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — Jason Reisig’s delightful, hilarious, charming, colorful, family-oriented, 9-minute, 2021 animated comedy in which a compassionate insect therapist (voiceover by Phil McGraw) tries to counsel an eccentric group of bugs, including a hemoglobin-fearing mosquito (voiceover by Megan Trainor) that faints when she sees blood, a depressed stick bug (voiceover by Emily Brown) that has a leaf for a pet and feels it is invisible, an OCD-afflicted fly (voiceover by Jay Leno) that obsessively washes his hands with sanitizer, a coffee-addicted grasshopper (voiceover by Tom Green) that is high on caffeine, a praying mantis (voiceover by Emily Goglia) that won't pray and believes she is God, a clingy dragonfly couple (voiceovers by Michael Jann and Michele Jourdan) that are too dependent on each other, and a skittish spider (voiceover by Jason Reisig) that is arachnid-phobic.
“Endless Sea” (NR) (3.5) [Plays as part of the IndieLisboa International Film Festival that runs April 27-May 7; for more information, log on to https://indielisboa.com.] — After an elderly woman (Brenda Cullerton), who is on Medicare in New York City, learns that her co-pay for her heart medication has increased to $356 and does not have the money in Sam Shainberg’s powerful, award-winning, factually based, poignant, realistic, down-to-earth, timely, 19-minute film, she pleads with an unhelpful pharmacist, her estranged daughter, and a Social Security Administration clerk to assist her and when they refuse, she resorts to a last-ditch effort.
“Ghosted” (PG-13) (3) [Brief strong language, some sexual content, and sequence of strong violence and action.] [Available April 21 on Apple TV+.] — After a "tax man" (Chris Evans) meets a mysterious woman (Ana de Armas) of his dreams at a farmer's market outside of Washington D.C. and then follows her to London when she ghosts him not realizing she is a highly skilled CIA agent on a covert mission in Dexter Fletcher's engagjng, entertaining, wit-dotted, action-packed, fast-paced, dark, star-studded (Tim Blake Nelson, Tata Donovan, Amy Sedaris, Ryan Reynolds, Marwan Kenzari, Burn Gorman, Anna Deavere Smith, Victoria Kelleher, Lizzie Broadway, Scott Vogel, Dalia Ibelhauptaitė, and Mustafa Shakir), 116-minute romantic comedy, dangerous, harrowing, mayhem ensues and bodies drop like flies as they try to stop a madman (Adrien Brody) and his henchmen (Mike Moh, et al.) to save the world.
“Hell's Half Acre” (NR) (2) [Available April 28 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — John Patrick Tomasek’s unoriginal, gory, low-budget, violent, 85-minute thriller filled with inane dialogue in which five urban explorers (Quinn Nehr, Brynn Beveridge, Omar Vega Jr., Matthew Fuller, and Amanda Buhs) filming a YouTube video head to an abandoned prison in Illinois, encounter three ghost hunter “Ghost Getters” (Kalika Rose, Harold Dennis, and Tony Lee Gratz), and find themselves terrorized by two zombie convicts (Gary Soumar and Anthony Pape) who were responsible for a prison riot that resulted in the death of 43 inmates and guards and were subsequently executed.
“It’s Coming” (NR) (2) [Screens during the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival that runs April 27-May 7; for more information, log on to https://hotdocs.ca/access.] — Shannon Alexander’s interesting, disjointed, creepy, down-to-earth, slow-paced, unsettling, low-key, thought-provoking, 95-minute documentary about distraught Brooklyn mother Ashley Roland-white and three of her five children (Javier, Alexis, and Selena Vega) who have been tormented by disturbing, demonic spirits for years and tries to get help to rid her home of the dark, evil spirits from retired NYPD police officer turned Religious Demonologist Chris DeFlorio and his wife Harmony as they attempt to help the family by using exorcism, prayer, crosses, and the holy Bible.
“The Killing” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — Bodies eventually pile up and money goes flying in Stanley Kubrick’s smartly written, tension-filled, black-and-white, 85-minute, 1956 noir classic film when an ex-convict (Sterling Hayden) with a needy girlfriend (Colleen Gray), a henpecked cashier (Elisha Cook Jr.) married to a shrill wife (Marie Windsor) who is cheating on him with a younger lover (Vince Edwards), a gambling-addicted patrolman (Ted de Corsia), a horse track bartender (Joe Sawyer), an elderly husband (Jay C. Flippen) with a sickly wife (Dorothy Adams), and a meticulous gunman (Timothy Carey) plan to rob the Mafia of $2 million at the racetrack.
“Organ Trail” (R) (2) [Strong violence, language, and some sexual references.] [Opened April 14 in select theaters and available May 12 on various digital platforms.] — After ruthless bandits (Sam Trammell, Nicholas Logan, Michael Abbott Jr., Thomas Lennon, and Alejandro Akara) murder her family (Mather Zickel, et al.) in Montana during the winter in 1879 while traveling on the Oregon Trail and steal her horse in Michael Patrick Jann’s somber, dark, gory, violent, predictable, 112-minute western, the injured survivor (Zoé De Grand Maison) escapes from the gang and eventually teams up with another escaped hostage (Olivia Grace Applegate), who was helped by a kindhearted African-American couple (Clé Bennett and Jessica Frances Dukes), in an effort to retrieve her family’s horse.
“Pina” (PG) (3) [Some sensuality/partial nudity, and smoking.] [DVD and VOD only] — Striking contemporary and ballet dancers (Regina Advento, Rainer Behr, Andrey Berezin, Bénédicte Billet, Maiou Airaudo, Ruth Amarante, Ales Cucek, Lutz Förster, Pablo Aran Gimeno, Josephine Ann Endicott, Mechthild Grossmann, Silvia Farias Heredía, et al.) of the Tanztheater Wuppertal dance company highlight this creative, engaging, Oscar-nominated, 3D, 104-minute, Wim Wender documentary, which has minimal dialogue and archival film footage, pays tribute to legendary German choreographer Pina Bausch and showcases excerpts from her choreographed dance routines, including “Café Müller,” “The Rite of Spring,” “Full Moon,” “Volmond,” and “Kontakthof,” that were brilliantly performed on stage and outdoors in Wuppertal, Germany.
“Polite Society” (PG-13) (3.5) [Violence, sexual material strong language, and some partial nudity.] [Opens April 28 in theaters.] — When a spunky, bullied, tenacious, ambitious, teenage wannabe stuntwoman (Priya Kansara), who is enrolled in martial arts class, posts YouTube videos, and lives with her traditional, overbearing, British-Pakistani Muslim parents (Shobu Kapoor and Jeff Mirza) in West London, learns that her supportive, artistic sister (Ritu Arya), who left art school, is engaged to a charming, wealthy suitor (Akshaye Khanna) and then discovers that the handsome fiancé and his duplicitous, nefarious, devious, manipulative mother (Nimra Bucha) are harboring secrets in Nida Manzoor’s quirky, entertaining, award-winning original, coming-of-age, unexpected, superbly acted, well-paced, creatively written, action-packed, humorous, 103-minute pratfall comedy, she eventually ends up strategizing with her two best friend sidekicks (Ella Bruccoleri and Seraphina Beh) to come up with a plan to sabotage the impending nuptials.
“Radio Telescope” (NR) (3) [Screens April 28 and 29 as part of the Dallas International Film Festival the runs April 28-May 5; for more information, log on to https://dallasfilm.org.] — When a former NASA scientist (Russell Quinn), who has a supportive bridge-playing wife (Alexandra Chando) and young son (Jude Friedman), sends transmissions into outerspace from his intricate laboratory in his garage in 1984 in Tanner Beard’s captivating, award-winning, intriguing, thought-provoking, unpredictable, 17-minute sci-fi thriller, he gets a surprising, unexpected communication and visit from an extraterrestrial (Alix Van Aernam).
“Snag” (R) (2.5) [Bloody violence and language throughout.] [Opens April 28 in select theaters and available on various digital platforms and May 12 on various VOD platforms.] — Ben Milliken’s gritty, action-packed, confusing, bullet-riddled, wit-punctuated, violent, star-studded (David Zayas, Jeanette Aguilar Harris, Manny Y Rubio, Manny Rubio, and Brandon Hudson), 87-minute thriller in which a revenge-driven Australian (Ben Milliken) discovers that gangsters (C.J. Perry Barnyashev, Louis De La Costa, et al.) are keeping his lover (Sofía Castro), who is the daughter of a ruthless mob boss (Ana Ortiz) and who he thought was dead, hostage and then searches for possible allies (Jaime Camil, Jonny Beauchamp, Michelle Ortiz, et al.) to help rescue her.
“Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace” (PG) (3) [Sci-fi action/violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — Amazing special effects compensate for a weak plot in this rerelease of the fast-paced, action-packed, 3D, 136-minute, 1999 prequel in which a skillful Jedi master (Liam Neeson), his devoted apprentice (Ewan McGregor), and a young boy (Jake Lloyd) help a teenage queen (Natalie Portman) defend her planet against the predaceous Trade Federation.
“The Wraith Within” (NR) (1.5) [Available currently on DVD, Blu-ray™, and various VOD platforms.] — When former high school students (Zara Majidpour, Gabriel Aronson, Brian Hodges, Shane Christopher, Allison Hawkstone, et al.) return to their hometown for a reunion and come across a cursed teddy bear that possesses a demonic, pitchfork-wielding spirit (Ally Kathryn) that began in 1952 in Aaron Strey’s wacky, hokey, poorly acted, violent, low-budget, predictable, 90-minute thriller, the small-town sheriff (Michael Madsen) and his deputy (Trey Davis) start an investigation after dead bodies (Shea Herring, Arvind Vashisht, Frankee Romero, Derek Broussard, et al.) turn up and a traumatized American Indian (Jonathan Joss), who witnessed the original murder, tries to help.
“Young IP Man” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Available April 28 on Hi-YAH!] — After a ruthless, villainous, revenge-driven, recently escaped convict (Mu Fengbin) and his nefarious gang (Feng-bin Mou, et al.) take students, including the son of the crass commissioner, hostage at a Hong Kong college in exchange for gold bars in 1917 in Li Liming'’ wacky, action-packed, frenetic paced, bullet-riddled, bomb-laden, twist-filled, 79-minute, 2020 thriller, an idealistic IP man (Zhao Wenhao) uses his martial arts skills to take on the bad guys and to save the day while an ambitious Chinese police sergeant tries to decide what side he is on.
“40 Below: The Toughest Race in the World” (NR) (2.5) [Plays April 15 at 6:45 p.m., April 16 at 11:30 a.m., and April 23 at 11 a.m.] — Marius Anderson’ engaging, fascinating, tense, inspirational, 99-minute documentary that follows diehard participants, including eccentric ultra-marathoner Bill Bradley, junk-food-eating geologist Leah Gruhn from Duluth, extreme endurance athletes John Skorkamp and Carl Skustad, Scott Hoberg, Ryan Wanless, Kari Gibbons, Joaquin Candal, Gordan Wakeley, Ed Thomas, Gavin Attwood, Simone Valentin Austin, and Ray Sanchez as they compete in the two-day, challenging, grueling, dangerous Arrowhead 135 race in -40°F, polar-vortex weather as they run, bike, or ski for 135 miles in late January 2019 from International Falls to Tower, Minn.
“Alam” (aka Flag) (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Plays April 14 at 1:45 p.m., April 19 at 4:20 p.m., and April 27 at 1:40 p.m.] — Firas Khoury’s award-winning, gritty, dark, disturbing, coming-of-age, thought-provoking, 109-minute film in which a rebellious, middle-class, 17-year-old, Palestinian Arab high school student (Mahmood Bakri), who lives with his worried, authoritarian father (Amer Hlehel) in Galilee, hangs out with a feisty, teenage activist (Sereen Khass) and together with a couple of friends (Muhammad Abed Elrahman. Mohammad Karaki, Ahmad Zaghmouri, et al.) get involved in political shenanigans when they decide to swap out the Israeli flag for a Palestinian one at the school run by the headmaster (Moez Toumi) and his assistant (Haithem Kokhon) on the eve of Israeli Independence Day.
“Beautiful Beings” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] Plays April 14 at 1:40 p.m., April 18 at 4:20 p.m., and April 20 at 9:40 p.m.] — Awesome cinematography and acting highlight Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s raw, gripping, award-winning, poignant, realistic, coming-of-age, multifaceted, well-cast, down-to-earth, superbly-written, thought-provoking, violent, 123-minute film in which three 14-year-old Icelandic students (Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson, and Snorri Rafn Frímannsson) befriend a severely bullied, one-eyed classmate (Áskell Einar Pálmason), who lives with his mother (Ísgerður Elfa Gunnarsdóttir), abused sister (Kristín Ísold Jóhannesdóttir), and mean-spirited stepfather (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) after he was released from jail, and find themselves involved in numerous confrontations that escalate in ever-increasing seriousness in Reykjavik in the 1990s.
“Before, Now & Then” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays April 14 at 7:16 p.m. and April 21 at 1:16 p.m.] — After her first husband (Ibnu Jamil) goes missing and her father is beheaded by anti-communist rebels during the conflict in West Java in the 1940s to 1960s and a beautiful Indonesian woman (Happy Salma) becomes a refugee with her sister (Rieke Diah Pitaloka) and then marries a rich Sundanese plantation owner (Arswendy Bening Swara) in Kamila Andini’s captivating, award-winning, factually inspired, well-acted, bittersweet, touching, 103-minute film highlighted by striking cinematography and adapted from Ahda Imran’s first chapter in the “My Name Is Jais Darga” novel, she eventually finds freedom when she begins an unlikely friendship with her husband’s butcher mistress (Laura Basuki).
“Minnesota Mean” (NR) (3) [Plays April 15 at 4:45 p.m., April 17 at 7 p.m., and April 23 at 5 p.m.] — Dawn Mikkelson’s inspirational, interesting, insightful, behind-the-scenes, 81-minute documentary that follows for one year the rollercoaster lives and careers of six talented, highly competitive, elite team members of Minnesota Roller Derby, including Brickyard, Smoka Hontas, Diamond Rough, Hurtrude Stein, and Madrad, and Crust Almighty, who compete to win the Hydra prize for the number one women’s flat track roller derby team in the world and consists of commentary by coaches Max Becker and Riotchu, Diamond Rough’s spouse Chad Eng, Hurtrude Stein’s fiancé Tim Hanson, Brickyard’s husband Adam Putnam, Minnesota Mean Utility members (such as DJ Fart Noise, Tonya Sharting, Coma Chameleon, Dreidel Robber, Son of Samson, and Herman P. Samson), and roller derby players Shiver Me Kimbers, Halluci'Jen, Switch Please, Shock Therapy, Jacked Pipes, Scarmen Hellectra, and Polly Punchkin.
