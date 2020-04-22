Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Eating Up Easter” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens April 22, Earth Day, in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.] — Minnesota-based director Sergio Mata’u Rapu’s disturbing, engaging, eye-opening, informative, 70-minute, 2018 documentary that briefly examines the tumultuous history and colorful culture of the tree-bare island of Rapu Nui, which is home to the legendary, iconic, mysterious Morai statues and is 2,500 miles from Chile, and focuses on its proud, tight-knit citizens who are “between a rock and a hard place” making a sustainable living through tourism that both boosts their economy but ultimately clutters their Easter Island environment and the surrounding Pacific ocean with trash and the diligent, valiant efforts of Rapa Nui people to protect and clean up their home.
“The Etruscan Smile” (R) (3) [Some language.] [Opens April 24 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — When a proud, gruff, stubborn, 74-year-old Scottish widower (Brian Cox) leaves his seaside home on Hebridean island and goes to San Francisco to visit his estranged sous chief son (J.J. Feild), who dabbles in molecular gastronomy, and his daughter-in-law (Thora Birch) to get a much-needed medical checkup for excruciating low back pain in this touching, moving, well-acted, down-to-Earth, star-studded (Rosanna Arquette, Treat Williams, Tim Matheson, and Peter Coyote), 107-minute, 2018 film based on José Luis Sampedro’s bestselling novel, he unexpectedly finds himself bonding with his new adorable, redheaded infant grandson.
“Fantastic Mr. Fox” (PG) (3) [Action, smoking, and slang humor.] [DVD only] — After a well-tailored, mischievous, foxy columnist (voiceover by George Clooney) talks his possum best friend (voiceover by Wallace Wolodarsky) into recklessly stealing squabs from farmer Boggis (voiceover by Robin Hurlstone), geese from farmer Bunce (voiceover by Hugh Guinness), and apple cider from farmer Bean (voiceover by Michael Gambon) in this charming, entertaining, funny, family-friendly, animated comedy, he endangers his wife (voiceover by Meryl Streep), son (voiceover by Jason Schwartzman), and nephew (voiceover by Eric Chase Anderson) and other forest creatures, including a lawyer (voiceover by Bill Murray), a coach (voiceover by Owen Wilson), and a security guard (voiceover by Willem Dafoe).
“Old Dogs” (PG) (1) [Some mild rude humor.] [DVD only] — A ridiculous, over-the-top, unfunny, cameo-dotted (Ann-Margret, Rita Wilson, Seth Green, Matt Dillon, Bernie Mac, Lori Loughlin, and Amy Sedaris) dog of a comedy in which a highly successful New Jersey marketing executive (Robin Williams) and his longtime friend (John Travolta) and business partner are trying to land the deal of a lifetime with Japanese executives when they get stuck with babysitting 7-year-twins (Ella Bleu Travolta and Conner Rayburn) he never knew he had for two weeks after his former activist wife (Kelly Preston) shows up unexpectedly and must spend time in jail.
“Red Cliff” (R) (4) [Sequences of epic warfare.] [Subtitled] [DVD only] — Spectacular cinematography, gorgeous landscapes, and astonishing special effects dominate this compelling, visually beautiful, artistic, historical, violent, award-winning John Woo epic drama in which two Chinese warlords (Yong You and Chen Chang) and their military commanders and strategists (Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Shido Nakamura, Ba Sen Zha Bu, Yong Hou, et al.) become allies and use intriguing ancient military strategies to defeat a prime minister (Fengyi Zhang) and his million-solider army after he declares war on the Southlands in 208 A.D. in China during the Han Dynasty.
“The Road” (R) (2.5) [Some violence, disturbing images, and language.] [DVD only] — After an apocalyptic event and the loss of his beloved wife (Charlize Theron) in this slow-paced, morose, cameo-dotted (Robert Duvall, Guy Pearce, Garrett Dillahunt, and Molly Parker) film, which is based on Cormac McCarthy’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning novel and filled with gloom and doom, a distraught, grieving, protective, stick-thin father (Viggo Mortensen) and his dazed, young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) scavenge for food and shelter while evading marauding, sadistic cannibals on the perilous road to the sea to find a new, safe home.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
