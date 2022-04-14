Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Chloe & Theo” (PG-13) (2.5) [Brief violence.] [Played April 8 part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and various VOD platforms.] — When a charming, well-educated Inuit (Theo Ikummaq) leaves the Arctic per instructions from his worried elders to warn world leaders of the wide-ranging, long-term effects of global warming in Ezna Sands’ compelling, touching, thought-provoking, factually inspired, well-intentioned, 81-minute, 2015 film narrated by Michael Stiles, he is befriended by a homeless, Bruce-Lee-loving, free-spirited New Yorker (Dakota Johnson) and then aided by human rights attorney (Mira Sorvino) after he is arrested at the United Nations trying to warn government officials about the dire state the world is in, but when tragedy strikes, his friends carry on to relay the important message to the world.
“Dingo” (NR) (3) [Available April 12 on DVD and various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a 9-year-old boy (Daniel Scott) is mesmerized when hearing the legendary trumpeter (Miles Davis) play jazz music on an Australian tarmac in 1969 and receives an impromptu invitation to Paris in Rolf de Heer’s entertaining, award-winning, down-to-earth, well-paced, 109-minute, 1991 film punctuated with wonderful music, a tenacious, Outback dingo tracker (Colin Friels) becomes a trumpeter himself and twenty years later leaves his wife (Helen Buday), two daughters (Elissa McAuliffe and Fiona Bradshaw), and childhood best friend (Joe Petruzzi) to head to Paris to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing with his idol in a Parisian nightclub and to see whether he is talented enough to make it as a full-time musician.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some fantasy action/violence.] [Opens April 15 in theaters.] — Awesome special effects, cinematography, costumes, and creatures dominate David Yates’ entertaining, convoluted, action-packed, unevenly paced, humor-dotted, star-studded (Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Richard Coyle, Alison Sudol, Oliver Masucci, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Hebe Beardsall, Claudia Kim, David Wong, and Aleksandr Aleksandrovich), 142-minute film with a weak plot in which Professor Dumbledore (Jude Law) joins forces with a briefcase-carrying Magizoologis (Eddie Redmayne), wizards (Callum Turner and William Nadylam), witches (Jessica Williams and Victoria Yeates), and a lovestruck Muggle baker (Dan Fogler) to protect a mystical creature when powerful dark wizard Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) tries to take control of the wizarding world.
“Father” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens April 15 in theaters.] — When his depressed, Serbian wife (Nada Šargin) threatens to burn herself and her two starving children (Muharem Hamzic and Ajla Santic) alive in order to get the back pay and severance owed to her husband after being laid off from the factory two years earlier and an uncaring, self-serving, corrupt, greedy Social Services official (Boris Isaković) places his children in foster care in Srdan Golubović’s critically acclaimed, factually based, award-winning, poignant, moving, heartbreaking, well-acted, gut-wrenching, 2-hour, 2020 film with great cinematography, a desperate, doggedly determined, stoic, impoverished day laborer (Goran Bogdan) decides to walk 300km to Belgrade to start an appeal to the national ministry to get his kids returned to him.
“Father Stu” (R) (3) [Language throughout.] [Opens April 13 in theaters.] — Rosalind Ross’ engaging, factually based, humor-dotted, well-acted, touching, biographical 124-minute film in which aging, stubborn, amateur boxer Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), whose parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver) are estranged, in Montana heads to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, becomes smitten with a Mexican Catholic Sunday schoolteacher (Teresa Ruiz), and then after surviving a horrific motorcycle accident, decides to enter the priesthood despite rejection by a church official (Malcolm McDowell) and then being diagnosed with a terminal muscular disease.
“Jane Eyre” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some thematic elements, including a nude image and brief violent content.] [DVD and VOD only]— Striking cinematography dominates this touching, heartbreaking, moor-dotted, well-acted film based on the 1847 Charlotte Brontë romantic classic in which an orphaned, strong-willed English girl (Amelia Clarkson) is rejected by her wealthy, neglectful, cruel aunt (Sally Hawkins); survives an education at a school run by an abusive, strict staff (Simon McBurney, et al.); overcomes her tragic, dark past when she is hired by a longtime housekeeper (Dame Judy Dench) to be the governess (Mia Wasikowska) for the French-speaking ward (Romy Settbon Moore) of a wealthy, secretive, handsome cynic (Michael Fassbender); and subsequently, is befriended by a kindhearted missionary (Jamie Bell) and his two sisters (Holliday Grainger and Tamzin Merchant) during the 1800s.
“Limitless” (PG-13) (2.5) [Thematic material involving a drug, violence that includes disturbing images, sexuality, and language.] [DVD and VOD only]— Loopholes detract from this conceptually intriguing, visually creative, fast-paced film, which is based on the novel “The Dark Fields,” about a divorced, down-and-out writer (Bradley Cooper) in New York City whose chance meeting with his former brother in-law (Johnny Whitworth) nets him an untested, mind-enhancing drug that jeopardizes his relationship with a comely editor (Abbie Cornish) and leads to a lavish lifestyle and one-in-a-million job with a high-power businessman (Robert DeNiro) while suffering from the drug’s dangerous effects and the unwanted attention of a Russian loan shark (Andrew Howard).
“The Lincoln Lawyer” (R) (3.5) [Some violence, sexual content and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — An attention-grabbing, well-written, well-paced, twist-filled, star-studded (Josh Lucas, Marisa Tomei, Michael Peña, Trace Adkins, Pell James, Shea Whigham, Bob Gunton, and Bryan Cranston) film in which a clever, smooth-talking, sleazebag lawyer (Matthew McConaughey), who works with an investigator (William H. Macy) and a bail bondsman (John Leguizamo), is hired by a wealthy real estate agent (Frances Fisher) to defend her spoiled, cocky son (Ryan Phillippe) in Beverly Hills when he is arrested for brutally beating and raping a prostitute (Margarita Levieva) in Beverly Hills.
“Milk” (NR) (3) [Available April 13 via streaming on MUBI.] — Andrea Arnold’s heartbreaking, well-acted, down-to-earth, moving, realistic, 11-minute, 1998 film in which a distraught, grieving, lactating British woman (Lynda Steadman), who lost her baby during childbirth, decides not to attend the funeral with her grief-stricken partner (Stephen McGann) and then impulsively takes a road trip with a stranger (Lee Oakes) in a stolen vehicle where they get drunk on vodka and have sex in the car as she tries to forget her baby’s tragic death.
“My Fat Arse and I” (NR) (2.5) [Available April 6 via streaming on MUBI.] — Yelyzaveta Pysmak’s original, creative, satirical, funny, black-and-yellow, 10-minute, 2020 animated film in which a frustrated woman cannot zip up a pair of pants and after weighing herself and looking in the mirror, she sees a distorted version of her body and decides to go on a diet, which triggers an eating disorder and body dysmorphia.
“The Northman” (R) (3) [Strong bloody violence, some sexual content, and nudity.] [Opens April 22 in theaters.] — When a young Viking prince (Oscar Novak) witnesses his power-hungry uncle (Claes Bang) murder his father (Ethan Hawke) and take his mother (Nicole Kidman) as his wife in 985 A.D. in Robert Eggers’ gripping, moving, well-acted, bloody, violent, beautifully photographed, star‐dotted (Willem Dafoe, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Jack Walsh, Ian Whyte, Kate Dickie, and Murray McArthur), 140-minute film based on a Nordic legend and highlighted by striking landscapes but marred by difficult to understand dialogue, the warrior returns as an adult (Alexander Skarsgård) to Iceland many years later posing as a slave and patiently bides his time to seek his revenge and falls in love with a beautiful slave (Anya Taylor-Joy).
“Paul” (R) (3) [Language including sexual references, and some drug use.] [DVD and VOD only]— A funny, heartwarming, well-paced, star-dotted (Jane Lynch, Sigourney Weaver, Blythe Danner, Jeffrey Tambor, and Steven Spielberg) comedy about two geeky, English comic book and UFO enthusiasts (Simon Pegg and Nick Frost) and a nerdy Christian (Kristen Wiig) who end up traveling together across the Southwest and help a weed-smoking alien (voiceover by Seth Rogen) while being pursued by a tenacious FBI agent (Jason Bateman), two clueless cops (Bill Hader and Joe Lo Truglio), and an irate father (John Carroll Lynch).
“Reed's Point” (NR) (2.5) [Available April 12 via DVD and various digital platforms.] — After surviving a horrific SUV crash a year earlier in New Jersey in which she witnessed her cousin (Madison Ekstrand) attacked by a mysterious, menacing creature that may be the mythical Jersey Devil in Dale Fabrigar’s suspenseful, well-paced, low-budget, unpredictable, star-studded (Catherine Healy, Joe Estevez, Clint Carmichael, Julia Kelly, Giovannie Espiritu, Lanett Tachel, Joseph Almani, Christopher M. Dukes, Catherine Healy, and Matthew Payne), 76-minute, psychological thriller, a journalism student (Sasha Anne) and her boyfriend (Evan Adams) hire a duplicitous hunting guide (Anthony Jensen) to take them to the Pine Barrens site of the accident to investigate the whereabouts of her missing cousin and when they end up separated, the night goes from bad to worse.
“Reign of Chaos” (NR) (1) [Available April 12 via digital platforms.] — When the ruthless, horn-blaring, evil God of Chaos (Mark Sears) unleashes a plague on the world and turns human into flesh-hungry, mindless zombies in Rebecca Matthews’ disappointing, hokey, cliché-driven, poorly written and acted, blood-splattered, violent, low-budget, predictable, 77-minute horror film dominated by horrendous, screeching dialogue, three leather-clad Goddess-descendant sisters (Rebecca Finch, Rita Di Tuccio, and Kate Milner-Evans) with supernatural powers and a mysterious, sword-wielding Englishman (Mark Haldor) join forces to save the world.
“Rookie Season” (NR) (3) [Available April 15 via digital and various TVOD platforms.] — Adrian Bonvento’s thrilling, fascinating, insightful, behind-the-scenes, 75-minute documentary that tries to give its audience the adrenalin-rush feeling of being behind the wheel as it follows aspiring driver Frank DePew, who purchased Rebel Rock Racing in 2018, as he practices and races at racetracks such as Daytona International Speedway in Florida, Watkins Glen in New York, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario, Lime Rock Park in Connecticut, Virginia International Raceway in Virginia, and Sebring International Raceway and Road America in Wisconsin and learns from and works with 29-time-winning veteran racecar driver and team manager Robin Liddell and his team, including crew chief and wheel changer Joe Hall, driver Andrew Davis, race engineer Phil Pierce, support engineer and drivetrain Michael Hoffman, data engineer and driver changer Rob May, mechanic and wheel changer Bill Ellison, mechanic and fueler Danny Wilkinson, tires and fire attendant Darrin Rudicil, and truck driver and fuel leadman Billy Youngman, to hone his skill with the dream and goal of crossing the finish line first.
“The Visitor” (PG-13) (4) [Brief strong language.] [Available April 2022 via streaming on MUBI.] — When a reserved, widowed, regimented economics professor (Richard Jenkins) in Connecticut, who has become withdrawn and bored with his life, comes across and befriends a djembe African drum-playing Syrian (Haaz Sleiman) and his jewelry-making Senegal girlfriend (Danai Jekesai Gurira) living as illegal immigrants in his New York City apartment in Tom McCarthy’s haunting, moving, politically poignant, jarring, 104-minute, 2007 drama, he tries to help the couple and his concerned mother (Hiam Abbass) after police arrest the drummer in the subway and place him in a detention center to await possible deportation.
“Spiritwalker” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available March 18 on Hi-YAH! and Apr. 12 on digital, Blu-ray™, DVD.] — When a confused South Korean agent (Yoon Kye-sang) regains consciousness after a car accident, suffers a bullet wound to the shoulder, and has no memory of who he is in Yoon Jae-keun’s engaging, twist-filled, action-packed, well-choreographed, violent, 109-minute psychological, sci-fi thriller highlighted by striking cinematography, he then realizes that his consciousness is transferred into another body every twelve hours, and he must figure out his identity and why it is happening with the help of a donut-loving homeless man (Park Ji-hwan) and a mysterious woman (Lim Ji-yeon) while being pursued by a ruthless gangster (Park Yong-woo).
“Surviving Sex Trafficking” (NR) (3.5) [Available April 15 via various digital platforms.] — Sadhvi Siddhali Shree’s powerful, award-winning, gut-wrenching, educational, insightful, 70-minute, 2021 documentary, which is a follow-up to the 2017 film “Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking,” that consists of traumatic interviews with courageous, resilient survivors (such as Kendra Geronimo, Rachel Fischer, Angela Williams, Haymanot Alemayehu, and Zarina Sheikh) of vicious, brutal, inhumane sex traffickers and these survivor’s ongoing, everyday struggles to live a normal life after escaping (out of the 45 million sex trafficking victims worldwide only 1% manage to be rescued or escape) their captors and visiting women’s shelters, such as the Center of Hope in Philippines and Kranti in India, around the world to help others.
Wasp (NR) (3.5) [Available April 4 via streaming on MUBI.] — When a struggling, neglectful, poverty-stricken, single English mother (Natalie Press), who has four young children she pretends to be babysitting, agrees to meet a smitten, old flame (Danny Dyer) at a pub in Andrea Arnold’s Oscar-winning, gritty, touching, disturbing, well-acted, 26-minute, 2003 film, she forces her hungry kids to hang out outside the bar while she pursues a hookup with her date.
“Waste Land” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — A fascinating, informative, Oscar-nominated, 2010 documentary in which successful, contemporary, Brooklyn-based Brazilian artist Vik Muniz showcases the plight of garbage pickers such as Taio, Magna, Isis, Suelem, Valter, and Zumbi at the world's largest garbage landfill called Jardim Gramacho near Rio de Janeiro and raised more than $250,000 through “Pictures of Garbage” portraits at auctions in London and art exhibitions in Brazil.
“Wild Target” (PG-13) (3) [Violence, some sexual content, and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After botching a hit on a likable, accident-prone, British con artist (Emily Blunt) who has swindled an art lover (Rupert Everett) out of $900,000 by forging a Rembrandt painting with a talented friend (Rory Kinnear) working at the national gallery in this funny, engaging, well-paced, 2009 comedy, a chess-loving, fastidious, well-respected English assassin (Bill Nighy) garners the anger of his controlling, smothering mother (Eileen Atkins) when he decides to protect this foiled target and to train an unlikely bystander (Rupert Grint) in the art of the kill.
“Women of the White Buffalo” (NR) (3.5) [Available April 12 on various VOD platforms.] — Rita Coolidge narrates Deborah Anderson’s powerful, educational, insightful, enlightening, thought-provoking, unsettling, gripping, 86-minute, 2021 documentary highlighted by terrific cinematography and colorful tribal clothing that focuses on Lakota women on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Indian Reservations in South Dakota and examines the atrocities against the Lakota Indians from separating children from their families, robbing them of their Indian identities, and forcing them to conform to white man’s way at government-run boarding schools; the pervasive poverty, drug addiction, alcoholism, and diabetes that affect all aspects of their lives; the murdered and missing Indigenous women that are often given low official response and priority; and minimal or lack of financial resources for education and improved nutrition and consists of archival photographs and film clips and candid commentary by permaculturist and Broad Scale Holistic Community leader Bryan Deans, tribal law student/horse racer/hoop dancer Delacina Chief Eagle, radio presenter and the Stoneboy Women’s Society founder Carol Iron-Rope Herrera, high school art teacher SunRose IronShell, language integration director Naomi Last Horse Black Elk, Mothers Against Meth founder Julie Richards, police officer Danielle Conroy, American Indian Movement activist Dan Merrival, tribal elder Marie Brush Breaker, Sacred Lakota Water Woman for Native American Church Sharon Fool Bull, and Lakota Indians Rebecca Chief Eagle, Vandee Khalsa-Swiftbird, and Tatanka SkaWin Swiftbird.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
