“Arthur” (PG-13) (2.5) [Alcohol use throughout, sexual content, language, and some drug references.] [DVD and VOD only] — A funny, enjoyable remake of the 1981 comedy in which the immature, spoiled, wacky, bored, alcoholic son (Russell Brand) of a cold-hearted, widowed business mogul (Geraldine James), who is doted on by his longtime nanny (Dame Helen Mirren) and pudgy chauffeur (Luis Guzmán), in New York City finds himself in a predicament when he falls for a creative, free-spirited, wannabe children’s book writer (Greta Gerwig) while being forced to marry the ambitious daughter (Jennifer Garner) of a no-nonsense land developer (Nick Nolte).
“The Bad Guys” (PG) (3) [Action and rude humor.] [Opens April 22 in theaters.] — When a group of tight-knit thieves, including the pickpocketing cat-loving wolf (voiceover by Sam Rockwell), a tech-savvy tarantula (voiceover by Awkwafina), a cantankerous Eastern brown snake (voiceover by Marc Maron), a disguise-master great white shark (voiceover by Craig Robinson), and a Bolivian red-bellied piranha (voiceover by Anthony Ramos), try to swipe a Golden Dolphin award at an annual gala honoring a dubious, philanthropic, good Samaritan guinea pig (voiceover by Richard Ayoade) after a meteorite hit the city a year earlier and end up in handcuffs and hot water with the frustrated police chief (voiceover by Alex Borstein) in Pierre Perifel’s colorful, family-geared, entertaining, action-packed, funny, fast-paced, 100-minute animated comedy inspired by Aaron Blabey’s popular book series, the duplicitous, ninja-skilled, red fox governor (voiceover by Zazie Beetz) gives them a second chance to become good citizens but their road to redemption is filled potholes, guinea pigs, and dangerous curves.
“Bloody Oranges” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available April 19 on various VOD platforms.] — Jean-Christophe Meurisse’s bizarre, extremely dark, original, cynical, disturbing, unsettling, disconnected, violent, shockingly twisted, 102-minute satire that follows a broke, retired, elderly French couple (Olivier Saladin and Lorella Cravotta) who enter a rock-and-roll dance competition in the hopes of winning a SUV to help pay off their debt and to prevent the bank from repossessing their home without conveying their financial troubles to their climbing-the-ladder lawyer son (Alexandre Steiger); a feisty, free-spirited 16-year-old student (Lilith Grasmug) who asks her gynecologist (Blanche Gardin) for advice on losing her virginity to a handsome teenager; and an ambitious, corrupt Finance Minister (Christophe Paou) who meets a creepy, unsavory, government-resenting stranger (Fred Blin) after he has a flat tire; not for those with queasy stomachs.
“Brut Force” (NR) (2.5) [Available April 21 on various VOD platforms.] — When Mexican vineyard workers are threatened and harassed, property is destroyed, and a beautiful girl (Vico Escorcia) goes missing in California’s wine country in Eve Symington’s engaging, tense, well-acted, star-studded (Tyler Posey, Patricia Velasquez, Erik Odom, and Goya Robles), 92-minute neo-noir thriller, a recently fired reporter (Lelia Symington), who stays at her childhood home with her widowed father (Stelio Savante), returns to her hometown to investigate who is behind the corruption and violent shenanigans.
“Children of Sin” (NR) (1.5) [Available April 22 via digital and Amazon Prime Video.] — After their mean-spirited, abusive, strict, ultra conservative stepfather (Jeff Buchwald) and passive mother (Keni Bounds) in Mississippi send their disturbed, self-cutting, rebellious, pregnant daughter (Meredith Mohler) and gay teenage son (Lewis Hines) to a religious conversion retreat in Florida run by a sinister, zealous, fanatical, hatchet-wielding overseer (Jo-Ann Robinson), who is aided by her closeted gay nephew (Christopher Moore) as he hides his secret desire to bed the gardener (George Mayronne), in Christopher Wesley Moore’s gripping, dark, tension-filled, violent, gory, low-budget, predictable, 95-minute horror film, the two siblings plan their escape from the Bible-thumping house of horrors when they discover something is amiss and few nonconforming participants (Ana-Claire Henley, Raith Stanley, Cami Roebuck, et al.) survive the program or come out alive but unfortunately going home is no better.
“The Conspirator” (PG-13) (2) [Some violent content.] [DVD and VOD only] — A factually fascinating, albeit slow-paced, dry, disappointing, star-studded (Tom Wilkinson, Kevin Kline, Danny Huston, Evan Rachel Wood, Colm Meaney, Justin Long, Alexis Bledel, Shea Whigham, et al.), Robert Redford historical drama in which tenacious, 28-year-old Union Army Captain Frederick Aiken (James McAvoy) is reluctantly assigned to defend with all of the cards stacked against him surprisingly unsympathetic, widowed boardinghouse owner Mary Surratt (Robin Wright Penn) after she is put on trial with flimsy, circumstantial evidence for conspiracy with other Confederate sympathizers (Stephen Root, John Michael Weatherly, Jeremy Tuttle, Norman Reedus, Jonathan Groff, et al.) to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln, Vice President Andrew Johnson (Dennis Clark), and the secretary of state after actor John Wilkes Booth (Toby Kebbell) pulled the trigger at the Ford Theater in April 1865.
“Death of a Shadow” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available via streaming on MUBI.] — When a deceased soldier (Matthias Schoenaerts) who lives in a world between life and death takes more than 10,000 shadow photographs of people at the time of their demise for a mysterious shadow collector (Peter Van den Eede) to get a chance to return to the land of the living in Tom Van Avemaet’s compelling, thought-provoking, well-acted, unpredictable, 20-minute, 2012 film highlighted by terrific cinematography, he hopes that a beautiful woman (Laura Verlinden) he met before he died would be interested in him, but then discovers she is mourning the death of the soldier (Benjamin Ramon) she loved and consequently, he does the unexpected.
“Dog” (NR) (3) [Available April 20 via streaming on MUBI.] — After a pot-smoking, money-stealing, British teenager (Joanne Hill), who lives with her abusive mother (Veronica Valentine) in the projects in East London, meets up with her angry boyfriend (Freddie Cunliffe) for sex in an open field in Andrea Arnold’s heartbreaking, gut-wrenching, disturbing, violent, 10-minute, 2001 film, she finds out her boyfriend's true nature when a hungry, stray dog eats his drug stash.
“Kill the Irishman” (R) (3.5) [Strong violence, language, and some sexual content/nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — A fascinating, violent, well-acted, factually based, star-studded (Vinnie Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio, Val Kilmer, Fionnula Flanagan, Bob Gunton, and Linda Cardellini) film, which is based on “To Kill the Irishman: The War That Crippled The Mafia” and includes archival news footage, that chronicles the dangerous, tumultuous 17-year-period from 1966 to 1977 in the life of no-nonsense, fearless, vegetarian Irishman Danny Greene (Ray Stevenson) as he rose from dock worker to take over as president of the longshoremen’s union, marries a comely bartender with whom he has three children, and then survives more than five mob hits from Mafia gangsters (Christopher Walken, Paul Sorvino, Tony Lo Bianco, et al.) from Cleveland to New York as he rises in the Mafia ranks.
“Marvelous and the Black Hole” (NR) (3) [Opens April 22 in theaters.] — When a grieving, traumatized, angry, depressed, stressed-out, 13-year-old student (Miya Cech), who lives with an older sister (Kannon Omachi), rebels by getting into fights at school and tattooing her leg with black Xs after the death of her mother (Jae Suh Park) and her exasperated, frustrated, well-intentioned father (Leonardo Nam), who wants to marry his girlfriend (Paulina Lule), forces her to attend business classes run by a professor (Keith Powell) at the local community college during the summer in an attempt to straighten her out and to ignite a passion in Kate Tsang’s quirky, touching, low-key, coming-of-age, down-to-earth, 81-minute, 2020 comedy, a feisty, no-nonsense, children’s magician (Rhea Perlman) befriends her and the relationship that develops helps her cope with her feelings and dysfunctional family and learn a little magic.
“The Northman” (R) (3) [Strong bloody violence, some sexual content, and nudity.] [Opens April 22 in theaters.] — When a young Viking prince (Oscar Novak) witnesses his power-hungry uncle (Claes Bang) murder his father (Ethan Hawke) and take his mother (Nicole Kidman) as his wife in 985 A.D. in Robert Eggers’ gripping, moving, well-acted, bloody, violent, beautifully photographed, star‐dotted (Willem Dafoe, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Jack Walsh, Ian Whyte, Kate Dickie, and Murray McArthur), 140-minute film based on a Nordic legend and highlighted by striking landscapes but marred by difficult to understand dialogue, the warrior returns as an adult (Alexander Skarsgård) to Iceland many years later posing as a slave and patiently bides his time to seek his revenge and falls in love with a beautiful slave (Anya Taylor-Joy).
“The Pool” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — When an illiterate, 18-year-old, Indian hotel employee (Venkatesh Chavan) becomes obsessed with swimming in a pool at a vacant estate in Panjim, Goa, with his 10-year-old, orphaned best friend (Jhangir Bhadshah) in this down-to-earth, engaging, 2007 film, he finds himself working for the compassionate wealthy owner (Nana Patekar) who has trouble relating to his free-spirited, beautiful teenage daughter (Ayesha Mohan).
“Popeye the Sailor Meets Sinbad the Sailor” (NR) (3) [Available via streaming on MUBI.] — Dave Fleischer and Willard Bowsky’s award-winning, colorful, humorous, animated, 15-minute, 1936 classic cartoon in which spinach-eating, pipe-smoking Popeye (voiceover by Jack MerceI), who has big biceps, and his hamburger-eating friend Wimpy (voiceover by Lou Fleischer) confront fierce Sinbad (voiceover by Gus Wickie) and save Popeye’s skinny-legged girlfriend Olive Oyl (voiceover by Mae Questel) when a large buzzard kidnaps her and brings her to Sinbad’s island.
“Rio” (PG) (3) [Mild off-colored humor.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a small-town bookstore owner (voiceover by Leslie Mann) in Minnesota finds her endangered pet blue macaw (voiceover by Jesse Eisenberg) of 15 years has been stolen by an orphan (voiceover by Jake T. Austin) when she brings him to Brazil to mate with a feisty bird (voiceover by Anne Hathaway) in this colorful, engaging, family-oriented, 3D, animated film highlighted with upbeat music, a bunch of feathered friends (voiceovers by Jamie Foxx, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Tracy Morgan, George Lopez, Will i. Am, et. al) and a scientist (voiceover by Gracinha Leporace) help find him and save him from bird smugglers (voiceovers by Carlos Ponce, Jeffrey Garcia, and Davi Vieria) and their tenacious, winged accomplice (voiceover by Jemaine Clement).
“Stanleyville” (NR) (1) [Opens April 22 at the Metrograph in NYC and wide release the following week.] — Bodies pile up in Maxwell McCabe-Lokos’s incomprehensible, boring, unfunny, dark, surreal, nonsensical, 88-minute, 2021 comedic satire in which five eclectic contestants (Susanne Wuest, Cara Ricketts, Christian Serritiello, George Tchortov, and Adam Brown) enter an oddball, bizarre, absurd, potentially dangerous sweepstakes competition with obscure rules and officiated by a strange host (Julian Richings) in Canada in order to win a burnt orange compact SUV and possibly to achieve personal insight.
“Sweetheart Deal” (NR) (3) [Plays April 18 at Seattle International Film Festival.] — Elisa Levine and Gabriel Miller’s award-winning, poignant, eye-opening, informative, heartbreaking, unsettling, 98-minute documentary with a surprising ending that follows four addicted prostitutes, including Sara, Amy (aka Krista), Tammy, and Kristine, who walk the dangerous, foreboding streets of Aurora Avenue North in Seattle, Wash., and are desperate to change their tumultuous, difficult lives, and when 63-year-old, divorced, former criminal investigator Laughn “Elliott” Doescher is discovered not to be the friend he claimed to be to “Seattle Times” reporter Christine Clarridge, they find friendship and support in each other.
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (R) (3.5) [Language throughout, some sexual references, drug use, and violence.] [Opens April 22 in theaters.] — When down-on-his-luck, heavy-drinking actor Nicolas Cage (Nicolas Cage), who is estranged from his ex-wife (Sharon Horgan) and teenage daughter (Lily Mo Sheen), reluctantly accepts an offer by his longtime agent (Neil Patrick Harris) to attend a birthday party in Mallorca, Spain, of a billionaire diehard fan (Pedro Pascal), who pines for a gorgeous woman (Alessandra Mastronardi) from afar, for $1 million and the actor is then recruited by two CIA agents (Tiffany Haddish and Isaac Barinholtz) who believe he is an international arms dealer and wants Nic to gather evidence and to learn the whereabouts of a teenage kidnapped victim (Anna McDonald) in Tom Gormican’s hilariously funny, action-packed, entertaining, well-written, fast-paced, unpredictable, star-studded (Demi Moore, David Gordon, Joanna Bobin, Jacob Scipio, Björn Freiberg, Ricard Balada, and Christine Grace Szarko), 105-minute comedy, he finds himself becoming buddies with his charming host who is anxious for Nic to read his screenplay and perhaps star in the film despite the objections of his suspicious, duplicitous cousin (Paco León).
“Your Highness” (R) (1.5) [Strong crude and sexual content, pervasive language, nudity, violence, and some drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — Little people, foul language, penis jokes, off-colored humor, scantily clad women, trolls, a dead Cyclops, sexual innuendos, and a five-headed snake punctuate this crude, intermittently funny, satirical, star-dotted (Toby Jones, Charles Dance, Damian Lewis, et al.) spoof in which a handsome, Sword-of-Unicorn-wielding prince (James Franco) joins forces with his slovenly brother (Danny R. McBride), his brother’s nerdy squire (Rasmus Hardiker), and a revenge-fueled warrior (Natalie Portman) when an evil wizard (Justin Theroux) kidnaps his sheltered fiancée (Zooey Deschanel) in order to mate with her when two moons merge.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
