“Andy Somebody” (NR) (2.5) [Available April 18 on various VOD platforms.] — After a disillusioned, despondent Chicago accountant (Jeremy M. Evans) embezzles $3 million from his unscrupulous, unethical plastic surgeon boss (Jonathon Buckley) and takes the train to Los Angeles in Jesse David Ing’s wacky, quirky, lackluster, intermittently funny, unpredictable, 83-minute dark comedy, he ends up trying to protect a longtime friend (Leslie Wong) with the help of a tall motel janitor (Franko Marcano) and a whiskey-imbibing clerk (Carmen Morales) while evading the bad guys (Tim Parrish and Jacob Bruce).
“Chevalier” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material, and violence.] [Opens April 21 in theaters and played April 16 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the MSPIFF42 Film Festival that runs April 13-27; for more information, log on to https://mspfilm.org for full schedule.] — Wonderful music, cinematography, sets, and costumes dominate Stephen Williams’ intriguing, factually inspired, captivating, well-acted, unpredictable, star-studded (Minnie Driver, Sian Clifford, Ben Bradshaw, Alec Newman, and Alex Fitzalan), 107-minute biographical film about ambitious, cheeky, charismatic, talented fencing prodigy, virtuoso violinist, and composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who was the illegitimate son of an African slave (Ronke Adekolujeo) and a wealthy French plantation owner (Jim High) in the late 1700s and performed dueling violins with Mozart (Joseph Prowen), quickly rose to fame in French society after Queen Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) bestows on him the title of chevalier (aka knight), then accepted the queen’s challenge to compete against another composer (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and whoever creates the best opera will become the director of the Paris Opera, and then life gets even more complicated when he has a falling out with the queen and has an affair with a golden-voiced opera singer (Samara Weaving) who is married to a powerful, jealous, racist marquis and military officer (Marton Csokas).
“Dark Entities” (NR) (2.5) [Available April 14 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When three siblings (Elena Ontiveros, Brandon McLemore, and Jackson Lee Turner) move into a house in 1977 that they inherited in Huntsville, Ala., where people were brutality murdered with an axe in the attic in 1947 and begin to be terrorized and threatened by strange, ominous, malevolent, supernatural forces that is tied to a mysterious ring in Brandon McLemore’s chilling, eerie, intense, suspenseful, somber, dark, twist-filled, low-budget, 119-minute horror thriller, which is somewhat repetitive and overly long, they seek the help of a longtime psychic and parapsychologist (Angela Moore), who is the wife of the local antique dealer (Philip Neil Parker), to help them.
“The First Grader” (PG-13) (4) [Some disturbing violent content and brief nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — An inspirational, heartwarming, poignant, factually based, 2010 film in which partially deaf, tenacious, 84-year-old, former Mau Mau freedom fighter Kimani N'gan'ga Maruge (Oliver Litondo), who is haunted by the horrors he experienced while imprisoned for years under British rule when he steadfastly refused to renounce his allegiance to Kenya, desperately wants to learn how to read and convinces compassionate, kindhearted schoolteacher Jane Obinchu (Naomie Harris) to allow him to join her enthusiastic 6-year-old students into her already overfilled classroom despite opposition from the school administration and parents and the concern of her husband (Tony Kgoro).
“Gringa” (NR) (3) [Opens April 21 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — After the tragic death of her mother (Judy Greer) in a devastating car accident in E.J. Foerster and Marny Eng’s award-winning, touching, low-key, coming-of-age, predictable, 102-minute dramatic comedy, a grieving, soccer-playing student (Jess Gabor) heads to Mexico to find her estranged, surfing-loving, alcoholic father (Steve Zahn) who coaches an all-girl fútbol team of teenage players (Valentina Buzzurro, et al.) and gets support from a longtime friend (Roselyn Sanchez) and the local priest (Jorge A. Jimenez).
“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” (R) (3.5) [Brief drug content, violence, and language throughout.] [Opens April 21 in theaters.] — After his platoon (Jason Wong, Swen Temmel, Bobby Schofield, Sean Sagar, Eduardo Hernandez, et al.) is ambushed by the Taliban while searching for an IED factory in Afghanistan in 2018 and Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal), who has a wife (Emily Beecham) and two children in California, ends up severely injured in Guy Ritchie’s powerful, factually inspired, suspenseful, tension-filled, superbly acted, well-written, gut-wrenching, bullet-riddled, action-packed, fast-paced, star-studded (Jonny Lee Miller, Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Gary Anthony Stennette, Lavernia Christian Ochoa, and Rhys Yates), 123-minute thriller, his doggedly determined, revenge-driven Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim), who has a pregnant wife (Fariba Sheikhan), goes through a dangerous, harrowing journey to save his life from Taliban rebels (Fahim Fazli) hot on their trail, and when the indebted Army Sergeant returns home, he vows to keep the promise the U.S. made to bring him to America and returns to the Middle East in a perilous effort to find the interpreter who is in hiding from the tenacious, ruthless Taliban.
“Journey 2: Mysterious Island” (PG) (2) [Some adventure action, and brief mild language.] [DVD and VOD only]— After a rebellious Ohio teenager (Josh Hutcherson) receives a coded message from his long-lost, adventure-seeking grandfather (Michael Caine) in this family-friendly, silly, farfetched, 3D, fantasy film, which is based on the Jules Verne classic, he and his muscle-laden stepfather (Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson), who owns a construction company with his new wife (Kristin Davis), go to Palau where they hire a scruffy pilot (Luis Guzmán) and his comely daughter (Vanessa Hudgens) to help them find the mysterious, uncharted island in the South Pacific.
“Judy Blume Forever” (NR) (3.5) [Played April 14 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups, available April 21 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok’s award-winning, entertaining, in-depth, insightful, humor-dotted, 97-minute documentary that chronicles the life and successful career of prolific, talented, popular, controversial children’s book author Judy Blume, who has sold more than 80 million books that discussed puberty, sexuality, and common struggles in growing up, and consists of archival photographs and film clips, book excerpts, and an extensive interview with writer Judy Blume interspersed with commentary by authors (such as Mary H.K. Choi, Alex Cino, Gabrielle Moss, Tayari Jones, and Lena Dunham), writer and comedian Samantha Bee, newscaster and weatherman Al Roker, actors (such as Molly Ringwald, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Anna Konkle), childhood friend Joanne Stern, publishers Justin Chanda and Beverly Horowitz, Judy Blume fan Lorrie Kim, sex educator Rachel Lotus, law professor husband George Cooper, son Larry Blume, stepdaughter Amanda Cooper, and bookstore volunteer Michael Nelson at Judy’s bookstore in Key West, Fla.
“Quasi” (R) (2.5) [Crude and sexual content, violence, and language.] [Available April 20 on Hulu.] — Crass humor punctuates Kevin Heffernan’s hokey, irreverent, over-the-top, satirical, sporadically funny, well-paced, star-dotted (Kevin Heffernan, Erik Stolhanske, Gabriel Hogan, and James Huston), 99-minute comedy loosely inspired by Victor Hugo's 1831 classic “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and reminiscent of Monty Python wacky humor in which bullied hunchback and torture chamber employee Quasimodo (Steve Lemme), who has the hots for the French queen (Adrianne Palicki), in 13th-century France is stuck between a “rock and a hard place” when the conniving, oyster-loving king (Jay Chandrasekhar) demands he kill the pope (Paul Soter) and then the pope demands he assassinate the king.
“The Reaper Man” (NR) (2) [Available April 18 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After her beloved husband (Kenon Walker) is murdered by four masked thieves looking for money and two detectives (Keith Lamont Johnson and K.J. Baker) are then assigned to the murder case in Jason Lockridge’s eerie, original, gruesome, violent, predictable, 87-minute thriller, the grieving widow (Jessica Jai Johnson) goes to a voodoo priestess (Tarsha Gibson) who brings back her husband from the dead as a revenge-fueled ghost who begins killing the four murderers (Brandon Russell, Coley Bryant, Michael Gordon III, and Brandon Person) to atone for their sins and targets some of their family members (Taylor Gilliland, Ebony Bivens, et al.).
“Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar” (NR) (2.5) [Opens April 21 in select theaters and available May 2 on various digital platforms.] — Mediocre special effects, dialogue, and acting dominate Garo Setian’s hokey, award-winning, entertaining, fun-filled, low-budget, 90-minute sci-fi thriller in which an adventurous, doggedly determined space scavenger (Michael Paré) and his daughter (Sarah French) hunt for legendary treasure onboard the Deepstar freighter in 2980 with the help of a lonely celestial cartographer (Anahit Setian) while fighting ruthless mercenaries (Olivier Gruner, Rachele Brooke Smith, Tyler Gallant, et al.) and wacky, gargantuan monsters.
“The Thaw” (R) (1.5) [Violence, disturbing images, language, and brief sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — When scientists (Val Kilmer, Anne Marie DeLuise, et al.) discover a very dangerous and highly adaptable insect alive in a prehistoric mammoth found in the Arctic while studying the impact of global warming on polar bears in this run-of-the-mill, tepid, 2009 horror film, the discovery threatens the lives of his daughter (Martha MacIsaac), ecology students (Aaron Ashmore, Steph Song, Kyle Schmid, et al.), pilots (Viv Leacock, Kurt Evans, and Shawn Stone), and ultimately, the world.
“The Vow” (PG-13) (3.5) [An accident scene, sexual content, partial nudity, and some language.] [DVD and VOD only]— When his artistic, sculptor wife (Rachel McAdams), who is estranged from her parents (Jessica Lange and Sam Neill) and her engaged sister (Jessica McNamee), loses her memory due to a traumatic brain injury after a tragic car accident in Chicago in this heart-tugging, factually based, romantic chick flick, a frustrated, desperate, and sad recording studio owner (Channing Tatum) tries to renew and nurture his lost relationship with his wife, who was engaged to a jealous lawyer (Scott Speedman) at one time.
“Concerned Citizen” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Plays April 16 at 5:10 p.m. and April 18 at 4:20 p.m.] — Idan Haguel’s award-winning, multifaceted, satirical, thought-provoking, 82-minute film in which an anxiety-prone gay architect (Shlomi Bertonov) and his partner (Ariel Wolf), who begin to look for a surrogate when they decide they want to have a baby, move into a lower class section of South Tel Aviv that supposedly will be going through the process of gentrification in the near future, but guilt, depression, and racism threaten their relationship after the police are called and beat up two African immigrants leaning on a newly planted tree by their apartment.
“Everybody Wants to Be Loved” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays April 18 at 1:05 p.m., April 24 at 4:40 p.m., and April 26 at 1 p.m.] — A stressed-out, middle-aged German psychotherapist (Anne Ratte-Polle), who is feeling off physically and waiting for blood test results, in Berlin struggles to take care of herself in Katharina Woll’s compelling, realistic, well-acted, down-to-earth, touching, 81-minute film while trying to care for her rebellious 16-year-old daughter (Lea Drinda) who threatens to live with her father (Jonas Hien), her psychology professor boyfriend (Urs Jucker) who wants to move to Finland, her demanding patients (Raymond Tarabay, et al.), and her condescending, manipulative, narcissistic, self-absorbed, 70-year-old mother (Ulrike Willenbacher) on her birthday.
“Four Winters: A Story of Jewish Partisan Resistance and Bravery in WW2” (NR) (4) [Subtitled] Plays April 16 at 2:30 p.m. and April 19 at 4:30 p.m.] — Julia Mintz’s gripping, gut-wrenching, educational, eye-opening, heartbreaking, unsettling, moving, 99-minute documentary that uses archival photographs and film clips and captivating, candid interviews to tell the riveting, harrowing story of courageous Jewish Partisans and survivors of the Holocaust, including Lithuanians Chayele Palevsky and Sara Ginaite and Poles Michael Stoll, Isadore Farbstein, Gertrude Boyarski, Frank Blaichman, Faye Shulman, and Luba Abramowitz, who banded together in the devastatingly cold forests of Eastern Europe to strategize and fight against the Nazis during WWII.
“The Hamlet Syndrome” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays April 14 at 1:30 p.m. and April 18 at 3 p.m.] — Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Roslowski’s award-winning, poignant, heavy, intriguing, moving, tense, timely, 85-minute documentary about the stage play the “Hamlet-Effect” directed by Roza Sarkisian in Lviv, Ukraine, loosely based on “Hamlet” in which five Ukrainian actors, including volunteer soldier Katya Kotliarova, Sławik Gavianets, paramedic Roman Kryvdyk, gay stylist and costume designer Rodion Shuygin-Grekalov, and Oxana Cherkashyna, use their acting as a therapeutic medium as they relate deep, raw emotions; their war-torn, battle-scarred, anger-fueled lives; and horrific war experiences to Shakespeare’s famous quote “To be or not to be.”
“The Harvest” (NR) (3) Plays April 15 at 2 p.m. and April 16 at 7:15 p.m.] — Caylee So’s realistic, low-key, down-to-earth, well-acted, somber, 110-minute film in which an aspiring, 27-year-old writer (Doua Moua), who works at a restaurant in San Francisco and has his own secrets, visits his overburdened mother (Dawn Ying Yuen), stifled 17-year-old sister (Chrisna Chhor), and controlling, bitter, stubborn Hmong father (Perry Yung), who needs a kidney transplant due to acute kidney failure, skips his meds, feels betrayed, and tries to enforce unwanted Hmong traditions, in Long Beach, Calif., and quickly discovers that his family is struggling with its own secrets and numerous issues, including increasing medical debt.
“King Coal” (NR) (2.5) [Plays April 21 at 4:30 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m.] — Elaine McMillion Sheldon narrates her poignant, insightful, realistic, poetic, down-to-earth, 78-minute documentary, which is set in the Blue Ridge mountains of West Virginia and Central Appalachia, including Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania, that has striking and beautiful cinematography and scenery and explores the pros and cons of coal mining and its future as told through the eyes of dance-loving, preteen coal miner’s daughter Lanie Marsh and her best friend Gabrielle Wilson.
“Losing Grip” (NR) (3) [Plays April 16 at 5:20 p.m. and April 18 at 5:20 p.m.] — Steven Nye’s insightful, fascinating, behind-the-scenes, informative, inspirational, 62-minute documentary that follows dedicated, hardworking Minnesota collegiate gymnast Shane Wiskus, who has won the Nissen Emery Award and NCAA gold and silver medals, as he trains for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and then struggles to fulfill his dream when the COVID-19 pandemic hits and the University of Minnesota cuts the men’s gymnastics program in September 2020, which forces him to train independently and consists of candid commentary by parents Michael and Tammy Wiskus, club coach Doug Price, UMN Men’s gymnastics head coach Mike Burns, UMN Men's gymnastics assistant coach and 2020 Olympic coach Kostya Kolesnikov, three-time Olympian gymnast John Roethlisberger, attorney Jeffrey Shearer, and Shane's girlfriend Luci Bischoff.
“Melchior: The Apothecary” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays April 14 at 9:40 p.m., April 18 at 3:10 p.m., and April 22 at 9:45 p.m.] — After a famous knight (Siim Kelner) is beheaded, his head stuffed with coins, and his gold chain missing in 15th-century Tallinn in Elmo Nüganen’s award-winning, engaging, intriguing, taut, well-acted, thought-provoking, 97-minute historical crime thriller based on Indrek Hargla’s bestselling novel and highlighted by striking cinematography, the town sheriff (Marko Matvere) orders a talented, medieval, Sherlock-esque apothecary (Märten Metsaviir) to investigate and while searching for the murderer, he interrogates suspects, including an Estonian maiden (Henessi Schmidt) and the handsome man (Franz Malmsten) she loves, a former soldier (Gatis Gaga), Dominican monks (Ken Rüütel and Sten Zupping), a revengeful prior (Juris Strenga), and his apprentice (Maarja Johanna Mägi).
“Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory” (NR) (3.5) [Plays April 23 at 5 p.m., April 25 at 7 p.m., and April 27 at 4 p.m.] — Justin Johnson’s informative, insightful, touching, inspirational, candid, 81-minute documentary in which perfectionist computer engineer Brian Johnson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, designs a nipple prosthesis after his wife Randi had an unilateral mastectomy due to breast cancer and consists of archival photographs and film clips and commentary by physicians Dr. Lynn Jeffers and Dr. Roger Khouri, computer engineer and inventor father Brian Johnson, mother Randi Johnson, brothers Luke and Jesse Johnson, dentist Raymond Patchett, sisters Kari Watts and Kristin Hicks, nurse aunt Kirsten Kingdon, friends Sue Gerber and Ann and Lou Racine, uncle Dick Johnson, auto shop owner Jim Meyers, filmmaker’s wife Marissa (nee Nystrom), aunt Greta Berg, Pastor Rob Gerber, and customers Mary Durso, April Marr, and Salle Jones.
“Ojibwa Warrior: The Legacy of Dennis Banks” (NR) (2.5) [Plays April 23 at 11:05 a.m. and April 24 at 1:05 p.m.] — Michael Horse narrates Marie-Michèle Jasmin-Bélisle’s poignant, engaging, enlightening, educational, choppy, slow-paced, 89-minute documentary based on Dennis Banks’ autobiography “Ojibwa Warrior: Dennis Banks and the Rise of the American Indian Movement” that focuses on the life (1937-2017) and activism of influential civil rights and environmental activist and indigenous leader Nowa Cumig (aka Dennis Banks) who cofounded the American Indian Movement (AIM) in Minneapolis that fought for the rights of indigenous people and consists of movie snippets from “The Drum Will Never Stop,” “Sacred Run,” and “Last Stop Before Wounded Knee,” archival photographs and film clips, excerpts from “Ojibwa Warrior,” and commentary by activists (such as Russell Means, Mark Banks, Bill Waphpa, Jimbo Simmons, Michael Horse, and Lenny Foster), actor and educator Sacheen Littlefeather, musicians Floyd ‘Red Crow’ Westerman and Narada Michael Walden, granddaughter Zinzi Banks, and former Canadian Ojibwa chief Terry Nelson.
“Pianoforte” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays April 23 at 5:20 p.m., April 24 at 1 p.m., and April 26 at 4:20 p.m.] — Jakub Piatek’s entertaining, illuminating, coming-of-age, behind-the-scenes, fascinating, moving, bittersweet, 89-minute documentary that follows an eclectic group of 87, gifted, ambitious, stressed-out, virtuosos pianists, including Hao Rao, Marcin Wieczorek, Leonora Armellini, Michelle Candotti, Jewa Gieworgian, and Alexander Gadijev, from around the world competing for 40,000 Euros in the legendary, prestigious, grueling International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland, which began in 1927, in 2021.
“Silent Beauty” (NR) (3) [Plays April 26 at 7:10 p.m. and April 27 at 1:30 p.m.] — Jasmin Mara López’s heartbreaking, insightful, highly personal, moving, 88-minute autobiographical documentary in which New Orleans journalist and filmmaker uses archival photographs, home video footage, and water imagery to chronicle years of sexual abuse by her pedophile Baptist minister grandfather Gilberto that began when she was 10-year-old girl in California and as part of her healing and therapy from her childhood trauma she opens up to her family.
“To Kill a Tiger” (NR) (4) [Subtitled] [Plays April 15 at 6:30 p.m. and April 16 at 1:30 p.m.] — Striking cinematography dominates Nisha Pahuja’s powerful, award-winning, gut-wrenching, ire-inducing, eye-opening, heartbreaking, emotional, thought-provoking, 125-minute documentary that follows distraught, determined Indian father Ranjit and his wife Jaganti in Jharkhand, India, who go against tradition and villagers to get justice for their traumatized, courageous, brave, 13-year-old daughter Anjali when she is raped and beaten by three men (Kapril Munda, Langru Munda, and Ishwar) in the village after attending a wedding.
