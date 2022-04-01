Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Battle: Los Angles” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sustained and intense sequences of war violence and destruction, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When ferocious, terrifying aliens attack earth in this intense, testosterone-fueled, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, special-effects-laden, sci-fi thriller, a platoon of marines (Aaron Eckhart, Ramon Rodriguez, Cory Hardrict, Taylor Handley, Noel Fisher, Adetokumboh M’Cormack, Gino Anthony Pesi, Ne-Yo, James Hiroyuki Liao, Neil Brown Jr., Taylor Handley, et al.) and an Air Force sergeant (Michelle Rodriguez) who is estranged from her unit try to save a group of civilians (Bridget Moynahan, Michael Peña , Bryce Cass, Joey King, et al.) trapped behind enemy lines in Santa Monica before a bomb decimates Los Angles and then attempt to take out the monstrous alien control center that monitors hundreds of drone alien spacecrafts.
“Black Death” (R) (2.5) [Strong brutal violence, and some language.] [DVD and VOD only]— A violent, bloody, action-packed 2010 film in which a novice British monk (Eddie Redmayne) with ulterior motives to find the woman (Kimberley Nixon) he loves leaves his monastery in 1348 against the advice of the concerned abbot (David Warner) to escort the bishop’s envoy (Sean Bean) and his ruthless band of mercenary soldiers (Johnny Harris, John Lynch, Andy Nyman, Emun Elliott, Tygo Gernandt, Jamie Ballard, et al.) to an isolated village beyond the great marsh in the hopes of finding a heretical necromancer witch (Carice van Houten) practicing black magic and her pagan followers (Tim McInnerny) during the bubonic plague in England.
“Like Dandelion Dust” (PG-13) (2.5) [Mature thematic material, including domestic violence and alcohol abuse.] [DVD and VOD only]— Marriages are strained in this sentimental, tearjerker, down-to-earth, 2009 film when a troubled, recently released convict (Barry Pepper) and his wife (Mira Sorvino) in Ohio try to regain custody of their 6-year-old biological son (Maxwell Perry Cotton) after a wealthy couple (Cole Hauser and Kate Levering) have adopted him.
“The Long Night” (R) (2.5) [Violence, language, some disturbing images, and nudity.] [Available April 5 on Blu-ray™, DVD, and various VOD platforms.] — When a strong-willed New Yorker (Scout Taylor-Compton), who is searching for parents she never knew, goes down South with her boyfriend (Nolan Gerard Funk) for a relaxing weekend in Rich Ragsdale’s eerie, violent, tense, dark, 91-minute thriller with minimal back story, they find themselves confronted by a concerned local (Jeff Fahey) while staying at a remote house and then terrorized by a crazy, psychopathic, serpent-worshipping doomsday cult leader (Deborah Kara Unger) with supernatural powers and her creepy, menacing, mask-wearing members (Justin Paitsel, Sekou Henderson, Bobby Davis, Russ Gladden, Adam Weston Poell, Rich Merjuste, Logan L. Henderson, Christopher Hylton, Scott Daniel, Wendy Oates, et al.) who are trying to fulfill an ancient, apocalyptic prophecy.
“Maybe Someday” (NR) (3) [Plays April 1-17 at Cinequest Film Festival; for more information, log on to www.cinequest.org.] — Michelle Ehlen’s engaging, entertaining, down-to-earth, realistic, humorous, bittersweet, 90-minute film in which a discontented, forty-something, non-binary, lesbian photographer (Michelle Ehlen/Eliza Blair) breaks up with her wife (Jeneen Robinson), rents a room from her compassionate, understanding, high school best friend (Shaela Cook/Cameron Norman), who has a young daughter (Caroline Lobbin), on her way to Los Angeles and begins a friendship with a free-spirited, gay standup comedian (Chad Steers) in an attempt to find happiness, contentment, and love.
“The Nudels of Nudeland” (NR) (2) [Available April 1 on https://nudisthumorist.com/.] — Naked people dominate Tim Chizmar’s risqué, wacky, very quirky, satirical, tongue-in-cheek, 95-minute comedy in which a Clothes Free International newscaster (Tim Chizmar), who has a small appendage and no girlfriend, and a fired Mexican fashion industry employee (Juliana Acosta) are arrested by a by-the-book cop (Al Burke) for indecent exposure and subsequently deported to a land where nude people (Stéphane Deschênes, Jeremiah Benjamin, Joe Filippone, LaDonna Allison, Eloise Gordon, Melody Munson, and Bill Pacer) thrive and nudity is the norm.
“Red Riding Hood” (PG-13) (2) [Violence and creature terror, and some sensuality.] [DVD and VOD only]— Gorgeous cinematography and a crimson moon highlight this lakcluster, stylized thriller, adapted from the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood,” in which a beautiful, red-caped blonde teenager (Amanda Seyfried), who lives with her parents (Virginia Madsen and Billy Burke) and is pursued by a smitten orphaned woodcutter (Shiloh Fernandez) and a blacksmith (Max Irons), becomes the target of an investigation by a visiting ruthless, widowed priest (Gary Oldman) and his henchmen (Adrian Holmes, et al.) when medieval villagers (Julie Christie, Lukas Haas, Michael Hogan, Cole Heppell, Christine Willes, Michael Shanks, Kacey Rohl, et al.) find themselves terrorized by a blood-thirsty werewolf during the 3-day phase of the blood moon.
“Remembering 1950” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens April 1 in theaters.] — Awesome cinematography dominates Song Kunru’s poignant, informative, moving, thought-provoking, insightful, fascinating, 98-minute, 2021 documentary that consists of archival battlefield film footage and photographs, “Raid on the White Tiger Regiment” opera (1972) film clip, and interview snippets with brave veterans of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army, including scouts/operators Zhou Youchun (age 87) and Zhou Youchun (87), art troupe/art soldiers Ren Hongiu (87) and Tang Zhongxi (86), statistician Max Shixun (89), artillerymen Zhou Jicheng (89) and Li Weibo (89), medical officer Xue Yingie (94), scouts Bao Yuelu (89) and Yong Weitai (88), combat medic Wang Guansan (90), medical team aidman Guo Ruizheng (88), driver Wang Renshan (92), squad leader Tan Xuexian, guard Sun Deshan (89), pilot Na Qiming (91), secretary Liu Suqian (92), publicity specialist Xiong Chaoriu (88), company commander Bai Qinglin (94), and soldiers Tang Hongzhang (85), Lin Bingyuan, Yi Ruyuan (87), and Zhou Quandi (87), who entered North Korea in October 1950 to aid Korean soldiers against U.S. aggression and openly discuss the horrors of war and sacrifices that they endured during the conflict with many of the valiant soldier remains not being returned to their native China until 2014.
“Rookie Season” (NR) (3) [Available Apr. 4 via digital and various VOD platforms.] — Adrian Bonvento’s thrilling, fascinating, insightful, behind-the-scenes, 75-minute documentary that tries to give its audience the adrenalin-rush feeling of being behind the wheel as it follows aspiring driver Frank DePew, who purchased Rebel Rock Racing in 2018, as he practices and races at racetracks such as Daytona International Speedway in Florida, Watkins Glen in New York, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario, Lime Rock Park in Connecticut, Virginia International Raceway in Virginia, and Sebring International Raceway and Road America in Wisconsin and learns from and works with 29-time-winning veteran racecar driver and team manager Robin Liddell and his team, including crew chief and wheel changer Joe Hall, driver Andrew Davis, race engineer Phil Pierce, support engineer and drivetrain Michael Hoffman, data engineer and driver changer Rob May, mechanic and wheel changer Bill Ellison, mechanic and fueler Danny Wilkinson, tires and fire attendant Darrin Rudicil, and truck driver and fuel leadman Billy Youngman, to hone his skill with the dream and goal of crossing the finish line first.
“Samson & Delilah” (NR) (2.5) [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only]— After the sudden death of her elderly grandmother (Mitjili Napanangka Gibson) in the harsh Outback in this bleak, depressing, moving 2009 film, a penniless aborigine (Marissa Gibson) and another beaten-down teenager (Rowan McNamara) form a much-needed friendship and head out on a dangerous road trip in which their hard life continues.
“Schemers” (NR) (2) [Available March 29 on various VOD platforms.] — Difficult to understand dialogue hinders Dave McLean’s award-winning, factually based, one-dimensional, uninspired, predictable, intermittently funny, shoestring budget, self-indulgent, 91-minute, 2019 film that has a wonderful soundtrack in which a hustling, ambitious, gambling-addicted, silver-tongued, Scottish factory employee (Conor Berry), who has become smitten with a blonde student nurse (Tara Lee), works with two longtime friends (Sean Connor and Grant Robert Keelan) in the 1980s in Dundee, Scotland, to promote punk rock bands at local establishments and then gets into trouble with a gangster (Alastair Thomson Mills) who controls all the music venues and must figure a way out.
“Since I Been Down” (NR) (3.5) [Available March 28 on SundanceNow; for more information, log on to www.sundancenow.com] — Gilda Louise Sheppard’s award-winning, powerful, eye-opening, educational, insightful, in-depth, inspirational, 105-minute, 2020 documentary highlighted by striking cinematography that focuses on Washington state prisoners, including Kimonti Carter, Tony Wheat, Willie Nobles (Ginny Parham’s grandson), Andrea Altheimer, Demar Nelson, Andre Parker, Logan Gore, Marco Rodriguez, Michael Santos, and Jarrod Messer, who are using education and programs such as the Black Prisoners’ Caucus in an attempt to change and improve all aspects of their lives after some of them were inhumanely and unjustly sentenced as juveniles to life in prison without parole and consists of candid commentary by former detectives John Ringer and Barry McColeman, attorneys Bryan Hershman and Jeff Ellis, Hilltop Tacoma residents (such as Karen Ryan, Virgina Parham, Dominique Scott, and Tonya Wilson [released after 17 years in prison]), anti-racism organizer Karen Flowers, East Side Tacoma residents (such as Shannon Traylor, Billy Griffin, and Dre Walker), The Black Collective community group members Lyle Qusim and James Walton, former Tacoma mayor Harold Moss, Clallam Corrections Center superintendent Jeri Boe, and rape victim Ma’Shanna Davis who forgave her attacker.
“Until the Wheels Come Off” (NR) (3) [Available Apr. 5 on various VOD platforms.] — Matt Dearborn and Rick Weis’ educational, inspirational, candid, complex, 98-minute documentary that follows 50-year-old cyclist John Tarlton as he enters his second tough, challenging, stress-inducing, physically and mentally taxing 12-day, 3,071-mile Race Across America in 2019 from Oceanside, Calif., to Annapolis, MD., to raise $250,000 to support cancer research at the Stanford Cancer Institute and consists of commentary by race media director Vic Armijo, support crew (such as wife Jenny Dearborn, daughter Chloe Tarlton, sons Jack and Cooke, Jonathan Sung, Vidya Mahalaxmi, Paul Blaney, and Scott Hamilton), crew chiefs Kevin Bernstein and Allen Formoso, massage therapist Corey Wong, RAAM race official Gary Butner, coach captain Les Helwell, 2014 crew chief Dave Johnson, and racers, including John Tarlton, David Haase, Marc Pattinson, Geof Brunner, Ken Teachy, and Christoph Strasser.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
