“Béla Fleck: Throw Down Your Heart” (NR) (4) [DVD only] — Beautiful, haunting music dominates this uplifting, entertaining, informative 2008 documentary in which Nashville banjo player Béla Fleck travels to Uganda, Tanzania, Gambia, Senegal, and Mali to research the origins of the banjo, which has its roots in Africa, and to record an album that features his banjo playing and the musical storytelling of professional folk musician Walusimbi Nsimbami Haruna, thumb piano player Ruth Akella, marimba player Anania Ngoliga, guitarists John Kitimi and Djelimady Tounkara, akonting player Jil Ekona Jatta, singers Oumou Sangore and Ami Sacko, and ngoni player Mustafa Kouyate.
“The Blind Side” (PG-13) (3.5) [One scene involving brief violence, drug, and sexual references.] [DVD only] — An uplifting, heartwarming, well-acted factually based film about a headstrong and compassionate designer (Sandra Bullock), her supportive husband (Tim McGraw), and their two children (Jae Head and Lily Collins) who selflessly welcome into their Memphis home a shy, homeless, African-American student (Quinton Aaron), who inevitably and eventually finds his passion and future in football.
“The Booksellers” (NR) (3.5) [Opens April 17 at the Riverview Theater as part of Greenwich Entertainment’s virtual cinema initiative; information and tickets available at BooksellersMovie.com.] — Striking cinematography, amazing book-lined apartments and stores, and commentary by Fran Lebowitz, Susan Orlean, and Gay Talese, highlight D.W. Young’s engaging, informative, behind-the-scenes, 99-minute, 2019 documentary that consists of archival photographs and film snippets and delves into the fascinating New York City world of antiquarian bookshops, booksellers (such as Naomi Hample, James E. Cummins, Dave Bergman, Judith Lowry, Rebecca Romney, Bibi Mohamed, Heather O'Donnell, Henry Wessells, Adam Weinberger, Adina Cohen, and Mary Benjamin), and eccentric collectors of rare books and how the Internet, auctions, and books fairs (such as the annual Antiquarian Book Fair at Manhattan’s Park Avenue Armory) have changed the way booksellers make their livelihood and bibliophiles buy books.
“Dark Mirror” (NR) (2) [DVD only] — After a beautiful photographer (Lisa Vidal) moves from Seattle with her computer programmer husband (David Chisum) and young son (Joshua Pelegrin) to a mysterious old house in California in this run-of-the-mill, eerie 2007 psychological thriller, she finds herself terrorized and controlled by a strange, spirit-filled mirror.
“In Memory of My Father” (NR) (2) [DVD only] — A strange, rather boring, critically acclaimed 2005 film about the bickering and lovemaking that ensues when three brothers (Christopher Jaymes, Jeremy Sisto, and Matt Keesler) gather at the deathbed of their big shot Hollywood producer father (David Austin) while the deceased’s girlfriend (Judy Greer) and other guests act inappropriately at the absurd wake.
“The Messenger” (R) (3.5) [Language and some sexual content/nudity.] [DVD only] — When an injured American solider (Ben Foster), who is dealing with physical and emotional wounds, returns home from Iraq and is assigned to the Army's Casualty Notification service working with a hardnosed, by-the-book sergeant (Woody Harrelson) to notify loved ones (Steve Buscemi, et al.) that a soldier has died in this superbly acted, realistic, gut-wrenching film, he finds himself attracted to a newly widowed blue-collar worker (Samantha Morton) with a young son (Jahmir Duran-Abreau) after his longtime sweetheart (Jena Malone) becomes engaged to another man.
“Ninja Assassin” (R) (2) [Strong bloody stylized violence throughout, and language.] [DVD only] — Flying body parts, blood, and martial arts dominate this graphically violent, loophole-filled, action-packed, fast-paced thriller about an orphaned, highly-skilled rogue Ninja (Rain) who tries to protect an African-American forensic researcher (Naomie Harris) and her Interpol agent boss (Ben Miles) in Berlin after his former shadowy Ozunu Clan clansmen (Sho Kosugi, Rick Yune, Randall Duk-Kim, Jonathan Chan-Pensley, et al.) try to kill him.
“Selah and the Spades” (R) (2) [Teen drug content and language.] [Streaming on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video.] — An unrealistic, disappointing, coming-of-age, 97-minute, 2019 film about high school cliques, such as the Spades, the Bobbys, the Skins, and the Prefects, at a posh boarding school in Pennsylvania run by a headmaster (Jesse Williams) in which a spoiled, charismatic, callous, perfectionistic, manipulative, 17-year-old senior (Lovie Simone), who has a controlling mother (Gina Torres), leads one of the powerful, drug-dealing factions and begins grooming a talented transfer student (Celeste O’Connor) to be her successor after she graduates to the ire of her classmates (Jharrel Jerome, Evan Roe, Ana Mulvoy-Ten, Benjamin Breault, Cody Sloan, Rae Bell, et al.).
“Spread” (R) (1.5) [Strong sexual content, nudity, and language.] [DVD only] — An erotic, gritty film, which is reminiscent of films such as “American Gigolo,” “Shampoo,” and “Breakfast Tiffanys,” about a handsome gigolo (Ashton Kutcher) in Los Angeles who makes a living bedding older, wealthy women (Anne Heche, et al.), but he meets his match when he falls for a comely waitress (Margarita Levieva) who plays the same games.
“The Twilight Saga: New Moon” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some violence and action.] [DVD only] — While a depressed, 17-year-old, adrenaline-junkie high school student (Kristen Stewart), who lives with her divorced father (Billy Burke) in Washington, is consoled and protected by her smitten, hunky, werewolf-cursed best friend (Taylor Lautner) from nasty vampires (Rachelle Lafevre and Edi Gathegi) after her protective vampire boyfriend (Robert Pattinson) and his family (Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Kellan Lutz, and Ashley Greene) leave town in this entertaining, exciting, well-paced second installment in this dark, creative, romantic trilogy, she heads to Italy when she learns that her suicidal sweetheart has gone to confront the powerful, ruling Volturi vampires (Michael Sheen, Jami Campbell, Dakota Fanning, et al.).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
