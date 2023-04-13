Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“Black Bags” (NR) (3.5) [Available April 11 on various VOD platforms.] — After a gutsy, feisty, pregnant American housewife (Olesya Rulin), who has a high-risk pregnancy and is in an unhappy marriage with her husband (Ryan Francis), gets off a Greyhound bus and accidentally picks up the wrong suitcase that begins leaking blood in Josh Brandon’s captivating, well-written, multilayered, superbly acted, twist-filled, unpredictable, 88-minute thriller, life gets dicey when the no-nonsense black bag owner (Laura Vandervoort), who has a daughter (Emerson Shouse) suffering from cancer, suddenly shows up at her isolated home and demands her cooperation.
“Breakout” (NR) (2.5) [Available April 11 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — When a psychopathic, ruthless convict (Brian Krause) kills the warden (Anjelino Chabrieay) and parole board members and sets off bombs at a maximum-security California prison with the help of mercenaries (Isaac C. Singleton Jr., Ingel Catindig, Seles Vanhuss, et al.) and other inmates in Brandon Slagle’s engaging, action-packed, fast-paced, bullet-riddled, violent, 86-minute thriller, a former Black Ops agent (Louis Mandylor) on the inside visiting his estranged son (Kristos Andrews) and an LAPD cop (Tom Sizemore) on the outside take on prisoners.
“Herstory” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available April 4 on various digital platforms.] — When a tenacious Korean travel agency owner (Kim Hee-ae) in Seoul discovers that her housekeeper (Kim Hae-sook) was forced into prostitution as a “comfort woman” for the Japanese troops during WWII in Kyu-dong Min’s compelling, powerful, award-winning, factually based, heartbreaking, well-acted, ire-inducing, moving, 2-hour, 2018 film, she helps ten traumatized Korean women (Soo-jung Ye, Yong-nyeo Lee, Yeong-ih Lee, Park Jeong-Ja, et al.) seek monetary reparations and formal apologies from the Japanese government by telling their horrific stories as “comfort women” brutalized by Japanese soldiers during a harrowing, 6-year trial in the 1990s with the help of a Japanese attorney (Kim Jun-han) and a distraught Japanese witness (Suk Mun).
“Le Cercle Rouge” (PG) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — While evading a vengeful Mafia boss (André Ekyan) and capture by a diligent, feline-loving detective (André Bourvil) in this intriguing, entertaining, well-acted, 140-minute, 2003 “The Red Circle” film, a just-released convict (Alain Delon) and an escaped murderer (Gian Maria Volonté) plan a jewelry heist with an alcoholic sharpshooter/ex-cop (Yves Montand) in this restored 1970 French classic.
“One of These Days” (NR) (2.5) [Available April 14 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Bastian Günther’s quirky, factually inspired, award-winning, down-to-earth, somber, low-key, 2-hour, 2020 film based on S.R. Bindler’s 1997 “Hands on a Hardbody: The Documentary” in which an auto dealer PR employee (Carrie Preston), who is struggling with personal issues and caring for her dementia-afflicted mother (Gail Cronauer), organizes an annual competition at a small-town Texas car dealership in which an eclectic group of stoic, doggedly determined contestants (Evan Henderson, Lynne Ashe, Jesse C. Boyd, Joe Cole, Cullen Moss, Clyde Risley Jones, Jared Bankens, Donna Duplantier, Shawn Sanz, et al.) vie for a prized blue Nissan pickup truck by keeping at least one hand on the vehicle at all times, but the contest does not end as expected.
“Renfield” (R) (3) [Some gore, bloody violence, some drug use, and language throughout.] [Opens April 14 in theaters.] — When the codependent, bug-ingesting lackey (Nicholas Hoult) of ungrateful, blood-sucking, daylight-phobic vampire Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage) is fed up with his servant job finding victims for his narcissistic boss and goes to a supportive group therapy with other members (Brandon Scott Jones, Bess Rous, et al.) who are in unsatisfactory, one-sided, toxic relationships in Chris McKay’s original, campy, wacky, over-the-top, hilarious, well-paced, action-packed, limb-splattered, blood-soaked, violent, 93-minute horror comedy inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, he ends up joining forces with an ambitious, no-nonsense traffic cop (Awkwafina) in New Orleans when a powerful drug-dealing crime boss (Shohreh Aghdashloo), her son (Ben Schwartz), and their henchmen (James Moses Black, et al.) come under Count Dracula’s control.
“Short Fuse” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available April 4 on various digital platforms.] — After a hotheaded Greek attorney (Apostolis Totsikas) finds himself strapped with C4 explosives by a mysterious assailant in Andreas Lampropoulos and Kostas Skiftas’ lackluster, nonsensical, uninspired, action-packed, fast-paced, convoluted, violent, 86-minute, 2016 thriller, he must figure out how to defuse or unhook the bomb, to save his widowed father (Thodoris Atheridis) who also is attached to a bomb vest, and to protect the waitress girlfriend (Evgenia Dimitropoulou) of a ruthless, chess-playing thug (Tasos Nousias) while evading a bunch of gun-wielding bodyguards (Yannis Rubus Rubulias, Konstantinos Sinetos, and Giorgos Galanis) and hot-on-his-trail cops (Nikos Orfanos, Nikos Kouris, Christoforos Karras, George Kordonis, et al.).
“The Sparring Partner” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available April 4 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a mentally disturbed, 29-year-old Chinese man (Yeung Wai-lun) brutality murders, dismembers, and microwaves his sixtysomething parents (Au Shiu Hee James and Chan Fung-Kam) in 2013 and then disposes the body parts in the sea with the help of a 35-year-old, not-too-bright accomplice (Pui Tung Mak) in Ho Cheuk-Tin’s intriguing, award-winning, factually based, intense, well-acted, nonlinear, thought-provoking, violent, 135-minute psychological thriller, nine jury members (Ursule Wong, Gloria Yip, Samuel Yau, Brenda Chan, et al.) hear evidence presented by the lawyers (Jan Lamb, Lin Haifeng, Louisa So, and Zhou Wenjian), family members (Yang Shimin, Chu Pak-Him, and Harriet Yeung), and cops (Matt Chow and David Siu) during the trial presided over by the judge (Michael Chow) in Hong Kong.
“Strain 100” (R) (1) [Bloody zombie violence and language, including sexual reference.] [Available April 11 on various digital platforms.] — After being bitten by a hungry zombie without showing signs of infection when the living dead attack their campsite and kill her boyfriend during a global pandemic begun by an untested C100 flu vaccine and then survives a horrific car accident in Hassan Hussein’s unoriginal, poorly written, low-budget, gruesome, cliché-filled, violent, 84-minute, 2020 thriller with a subpar plot, acting, and special effects, a woman (Jemma Dallender) heads to Atlanta where her scientist mother (Erika Hoveland) works for the CDC while fending off one zombie after another as they claim numerous victims (John Manfredi, Alexis Boozer Sterling, Robert Forte Shannon III, Karina Martinez, Jacquie Floyd, et al.).
“The Strange Case of Jack’s Caillou” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available April 11 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — After his elderly grandmother (Edwige Blondiau), who possesses magical healing powers, suddenly dies in the French Alps in Lucas Delangle’s intriguing, eerie, quirky, creative, intense, 92-minute thriller highlighted by wonderful cinematography and scenery, an emotionally-torn, aspiring musician (Thomas Parigi), who also has supernatural healing abilities, tries desperately to cure a beautiful, mysterious woman (Lou Lampros) who has an odd rash on her back that is gradually turning into a patch of fur as she begins to transform into a she-wolf that endangers valuable livestock and the townspeople (Georges Isnard, et al.).
“Sweetwater” (PG-13) (3) [Smoking, violence, and some racial slurs.] [Played April 12 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and opens April 14 in theaters.] — Martin Guigui’s compelling, poignant, entertaining, factually inspired, well-acted, star-dotted (Eric Roberts, Mike Starr, Robert Ri'chard, Jason Sklar, Ian Fisher, Kevin Daley, Joshua King Brooks, Bobby Portis, and Gary Clark Jr.), 114-minute biographical film in which legendary, talented, streetwise, bullied, 6’8” Black basketball player Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton (Everett Osborne), whose mother (Ashani Roberts) gave him up as a young boy (Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman) to give him a chance at a better life, becomes a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 2014 and one of the first African-Americans to sign an NBA contract after the Harlem Globetrotters team owner and coach Abe Saperstein (Kevin Pollak) encouraged him in the 1950s and with the help and insight of a New York Knicks executive (Cary Elwes) and the coach (Jeremy Piven) as well as NBA president (Richard Dreyfuss) the basketball teams finally end up being integrated.
“That’s Our Time” (NR) (3) [Screens April 14 at 8:30 p.m. during the 2023 Panic Film Festival that runs April 13-19; for more information, log on to https://panicfilmfest.com.] — Alex Backes’ captivating, poignant, original, well-acted, surprising, thought-provoking, 9-minute thriller in which a reserved, bored, unhappy man (Marque Richardson) is obsessed with time clicking off on his watch as those around him meet their fate while he is unable to connect with people and ends up seeking help from a kindhearted therapist (Debra Wilson) on a weekly basis who mistakenly diagnoses him as afraid of death and advises him to concentrate on the time ahead of him rather than the time already spent.
“Too Cool to Kill” (NR) (4) [Subtitled] [Available April 4 on various digital platforms.] — Wenxiong Xing and Ru Qian’s highly entertaining, award-winning, original, creative, multilayered, campy, humorous, slapstick, fun-filled, 109-minute remake of the Japanese 2008 “The Magic Hour” comedy in which an eager, gullible, dimwit actor (Wei Xiang), who is close to his parents (Jianxin Zhang and Zhizhong Zhang), unknowingly accepts the leading role of a legendary, highly skilled assassin in a movie that doesn’t exist from a duplicitous actress (Li Ma) and her director brother (Lun Ai) in order to fulfill a scheme to kill a movie producer gangster (Minghao Chen), who is protected by bodyguards (Dayong Zhou, Rongbiao Quan. Junnan Bu, Guiquan Sun, and Meng Xu), after the original hitman was incapacitated by a bomb.
“Unwelcome” (R) (1.5) [Available currently on various digital platforms and May 9 on Blu-ray™ and DVD.] — When an Englishman (Douglas Booth) and his pregnant wife (Hannah John-Kamen) move from London into an inherited, dilapidated cottage in rural Ireland and their new neighbor (Niamh Cusack) warns them they must make a blood offering every night to the cannibalistic Redcap goblins who reside in the ancient woods beyond their garden in Jon Wright’s bizarre, hokey, eerie, dark, silly, nonsensical, 104-minute horror thriller based on Mark Stay’s screenplay and highlighted by great cinematography, the couple end up finding themselves indebted to the menacing, mysterious, knife-wielding creatures when a local Irishman (Colm Meaney) and his family threaten them and their home.
“Vampires” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A tongue-in-cheek, creative, funny, bloody, 2010 mockdocumentary in which a foolhardy documentary filmmaker (Vincent Lannoo) interviews a Belgian family of vampires, including a reckless husband (Carlo Ferrante) with a penchant for making deals for used coffins with a local funeral director (Julien Doré), his incestuous housewife (Vera Van Dooren) who has a taste for children, a pink-coffin-loving daughter (Fleur Lise Heuet) with a live lover (Arnaud Maillard) and a desire to be human, his party-obsessed son (Pierre Lognany), and a comely servant (Viendu-Benidicta Bantuelle), that has a childless couple (Selma Alaoui and Batiste Sornin) residing in their cellar, learns to laugh by watching horror films, and is exiled to Canada when their hotheaded son has a taboo affair with the horny wife (Alexandra Kamp-Groeneveld) of the clan leader and then must follow new rules as set by their blood-sucking French leader (Paul Ahmarani) in Montreal.
“The Woman in Black” (PG-13) (2) [Thematic material and violence/disturbing images.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a widowed, Victorian British lawyer (Daniel Radcliffe), who has a 4-year-old son (Misha Handley), arrives in a weary and traumatized English village in 1889 to review documents at a creepy, isolated mansion per the instructions from his boss (Roger Allam) in this brooding, dark, slow-moving, psychological thriller, which is adapted from Susan Hill’s 1983 ghost story, he is befriended by a grieving father (Ciarán Hinds), who tries to help his traumatized wife (Janet McTeer) cope with the loss of their son, and greeted by suspicious, terrified locals (Shaun Dooley, Cathy Sara, et al.) while encountering a vindictive, mysterious ghost who takes her revenge on helpless children (Victoria Hardy, Alfie Field, Aoife Doherty, et al.).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.