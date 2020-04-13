Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Human Nature” (NR) (3.5) [Available on Apple/iTunes, Amazon, and other digital platforms.] — A fascinating, educational, eye-opening, layman-accessible, 94-minute, 2019 documentary, which is divided into six parts (1: “A Needle in a Haystack,” 2: “CRISPR,” 3: “The Gene Machine,” 4: “Brave New World,” 5: “Good Genes,” and 6: “Playing God”), that delves into the amazing breakthroughs by scientists in gene editing called CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) that will positively affect many areas, including curing diseases such as cancer and sickle cell anemia, thwarting negative impact of climate change, and impacting neonatal DNA, as well as the very real, complex, and ethical issues they raise and consists of interview snippets with sickle-cell patient David Sanchez and his grandmother Dolores, Tshaka Cunningham at Minority Coalition for Precision Medicine, sickle-cell researcher Matt Porteus, biochemists (such as Paul Berg, Alta Charo, Hank Greeley, Jennifer Doudna, and Emmanuelle Charpentier), “MIT Technology Review” reporter Antonio Regalado, Fyodor Urnov at Innovative Genomics Institute, microbiologists (such as David Baltimore, Francisco Mojica, and Jill Banfield), bioengineer Feng Zhang, former Genomics Danisco director Rodolphe Barrangou, CRISPR researcher Luciano Marraffini, Harvard Medical School Dean George Daley, Syntbego cofounders Paul and Michael Dobrowski, eGenesis cofounder Luhan Yang, geneticist George Church, Jorge Piedrahita of NC State Translational Medicine, Genomic Prediction cofounder Stephen Hsu, genetic counselor Kelsey McClelland, evolutionary biologist Julian Huxley, parents Palmer and Ethan Weiss who have an albino daughter, Revive & Restore cofounder Ryan Phelan, and archaeologist Ian Hodder
“New York, I Love You” (R) (2.5) [Language and sexual content.] [DVD only] — Numerous filmmakers direct a series of eclectic vignettes that pay tribute to the Big Apple in this entertaining, star-dotted (Burt Young, Justin Bartha, Blake Lively, Jacinda Barrett, et al.) but uneven film that follows various couples, including a Hassidic diamond dealer (Natalie Portman) negotiating prices with an Indian Jewish buyer (Irrfan Khan) before her wedding, two pickpockets (Andy Garcia and Hayden Christensen) trying to impress a woman (Rachel Bilson) in a bar, a flirty smoker (Ethan Hawke) who unknowingly hits on a hooker (Maggie Q), two lovers (Bradley Cooper and Drea de Matteo) who meet for another one-night stand, a married couple (Robin Wright Penn and Chris Cooper) trying to spice up their sex life, a composer (Orlando Bloom) trying to create a soundtrack for a film while trying to read a Dostoevsky novel forced on him by his client’s representative (Christina Ricci), a duplicitous daughter (Olivia Thirlby) of a pharmacist (James Caan) who makes a teenager (Anton Yelchin) happy after the prom, a suicidal singer (Julie Christie) who converses with a mysterious crippled man (Shia LaBeouf) and a smitten hotel manager (John Hurt), and an elderly couple (Eli Wallach and Cloris Leachman) celebrating their 63rd anniversary.
“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (PG-13) (3) [Disturbing/mature thematic content, language, some sexual references, and teen drinking.] [VOD only] — When a talented, reserved, 17-year-old grocery store clerk (Sidney Flanigan), who lives with her mother (Sharon Van Etten) and stepfather (Ryan Eggold) in Pennsylvania, learns that she is ten-weeks pregnant in this engaging, low-key, down-to-Earth, realistic, well-acted, star-dotted (Théodore Pellerin, Kim Rios Lin, Carolina Espiro, and Drew Seltzer), 101-minute film, she takes a bus to New York City with her supportive best friend/teenage cousin (Talia Ryder) to get medical help and perhaps an abortion.
“Planet 51” (PG-13) (2) [Mild sci-fi action and some suggestive humor.] [DVD only] — After handsome American astronaut Captain Charles T. Baker (voiceover by Dwayne Johnson) arrives on Planet 51 in this colorful, family-oriented, satirical, animated comedy, a young, green-skinned planetarium assistant curator (voiceover by Justin Long), who is smitten with the girl (voiceover by Jessica Biel) next door, and his friend (voiceover by Seann William Scott) help him evade a scalpel-wielding professor (voiceover by John Cleese) and a tenacious general (voiceover by Gary Oldman) and his men in order to return to his spaceship and back to Earth.
“Red Cliff” (R) (4) [Sequences of epic warfare.] [Subtitled] [DVD only] — Spectacular cinematography, gorgeous landscapes, and astonishing special effects dominate this compelling, visually beautiful, artistic, historical, violent, award-winning John Woo epic drama in which two Chinese warlords (Yong You and Chen Chang) and their military commanders and strategists (Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Shido Nakamura, Ba Sen Zha Bu, Yong Hou, et al.) become allies and use intriguing ancient military strategies to defeat a prime minister (Fengyi Zhang) and his million-solider army after he declares war on the Southlands in 208 A.D. in China during the Han Dynasty.
“The Road” (R) (2.5) [Some violence, disturbing images, and language.] [DVD only] — After an apocalyptic event and the loss of his beloved wife (Charlize Theron) in this slow-paced, morose, cameo-dotted (Robert Duvall, Guy Pearce, Garrett Dillahunt, and Molly Parker) film, which is based on Cormac McCarthy’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning novel and filled with gloom and doom, a distraught, grieving, protective, stick-thin father (Viggo Mortensen) and his dazed, young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) scavenge for food and shelter while evading marauding, sadistic cannibals on the perilous road to the sea to find a new, safe home.
“Skin” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic material, some violence, and sexuality.] [DVD only] — An engaging, well-acted, factually based, heartbreaking, award-winning film in which Caucasian Afrikaans store owners (Sam Neill and Alice Krige) attempt to raise their biological daughter (Ella Ramangwane) who appears black as white in Apartheid-era South Africa, but prejudice and strict governmental laws force her to chose to live her adult (Sophie Okonedo) life estranged from her parents and siblings (Hannes Brummer and Khalem Willet) when she falls in love with a handsome black farmer (Tony Kgoroge).
“Sorry We Missed You” (NR) (3) [Opens April 3 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — After losing their home in the 2008 financial downturn in Ken Loach’s engaging, realistic, critically acclaimed, well-acted, 100-minute film, a desperate, hardworking, blue-collar Englishman (Kris Hitchen) struggles to keep his head above water as he tries to provide for his compassionate home health aide wife (Debbie Honeywood), who cares for her homebound patients (Sheila Dunkerley, Maxie Peters, Christopher John Slater, and Heather Wood) and his unruly, school-skipping, stealing teenage son (Rhys Stone) and their stressed out 11-year-old daughter (Katie Proctor) by working as a delivery driver working for an unsympathetic, ruthless, mean-spirited depot supervisor (Ross Brewster).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
