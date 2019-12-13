Shop with a Hero was held Friday, Dec. 6, with many of Lakeville police and fire personnel participating in the event that has these heroes helping students purchase holiday gifts for their family members when otherwise they may not be able to afford to do so. The Lakeville Public Safety Foundation helps organize the event with the Lakeville Area School District.
