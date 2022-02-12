Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will host an event with pastor, author, and speaker Emmy Kegler on Saturday, Feb. 19, 9-10:30 a.m.
Kegler will speak on her most recent book, “All Who Are Weary: Easing the Burden on the Walk with Mental Illness” and her first book, “One Coin Found: How God’s Love Stretches to the Margins.”
Kegler will talk about how society is recognizing more and more the importance of caring for mental health — and how nearly two years of a global pandemic has made that even more evident. She will talk about how to understand experiences of mental illness within the context of Christian faith, and how to practice patience, compassion, and boundaries for those struggling.
Kegler said she was called to ministry at the margins of the church, especially among LGBTQIA+ Christians. She serves as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Northeast Minneapolis. Her first book tells her story as a queer Christian called to ordained ministry and how it formed her relationship with scripture.
Her second book offers a pastoral and scriptural accompaniment to those facing symptoms and diagnoses of mental illness along with the families, friends, communities, pastors, and therapists who care for them.
The community event costs $10. For more information and to register, visit the website sotv.org/community-event or call 952-432-6351. Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is at 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.