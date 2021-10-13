Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is hosting a panel of community leaders who will share observations on the growing diversity of Dakota County, reflect on how diversity impacts our life together and suggest how to embrace our diversity to create a community that mutually supports all members to thrive.
Panel members include Virgil Jones, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District director of equity and inclusion; Jon Rechtzigel, Apple Valley chief of police; Sachin Isaacs, District 196 School Board member; Lisa Lusk, 360 Communities director of programs and operations; Telesea Everett, Dakota County Social Services children’s mental health supervisor; and Kristen Capel, local faith community leader. Pastor Randy Brandt will serve as site host and moderator.
This free community conversation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Shepherd of the Valley, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.
