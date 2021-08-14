Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will host its final monthly Summer Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd, in Apple Valley.

The public is invited and can bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy music and games.

Live music will be performed by the band Flannel, and food will be sold from Burrito Mercado food truck. The church will accept taco ingredient donations to replenish its food shelf.

Learn more at www.sotv.org/events. Registration is optional but is helpful with planning and will give last-minute updates. Shepherd of the Valley is located at 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.

