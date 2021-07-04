Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is hosting its second Summer Night Out on Wednesday, July 21, from 5-8 p.m.

Community members are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music by Rockin’ Woody, games for people of all ages, and the Yummy Tummy food truck. The church is also accepting school supply donations for local students.

Learn more at www.sotv.org/events. All are invited and welcome. Shepherd of the Valley is located at 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.

