Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is hosting monthly Summer Nights Out.

The first will be Wednesday, June 23, 5-8 p.m. People are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy music and games for all ages. El Burrito Mercado food truck will offer food and drinks for purchase, or people can bring snacks.

The church will accept donations for The Drawer. Learn more at www.sotv.org/events. Registration is optional, but helpful for planning and last-minute updates. All are invited and welcome. Shepherd of the Valley is located at 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.

