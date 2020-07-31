To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Kevin Shea for Minnesota Senate District 56B. I have known Kevin for over 50 years. He is an honest and hardworking individual. Kevin will put those qualities to work for residents if he is elected.
I know Kevin has had extensive experience and has developed great skills in finding common ground between competing interests and positions of people. He will have the ability to get to the heart of the issues affecting his constituents if he is elected. He will work to find consensus with others when he can. Kevin will not compromise unless the solution is true to and consistent with the common good for the district and the community as a whole.
We should expect this kind of integrity and effort from all of our legislative representatives. With Kevin serving them, voters will not be disappointed. He will be responsive and committed to representing residents and the district well. Please consider voting for him in the primary Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3.
Gary L. Voegele
Lakeville
