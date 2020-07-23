To the editor:
With primary election voting taking place, I want to strongly encourage Senate District 56 to vote for Kevin Shea in the Aug. 11 DFL primary.
Kevin is our neighbor, a small-business owner and a practicing attorney, and I feel confident that he will be the state senator we need to create real change for District 56.
Kevin is a lifelong Democrat who wants to serve our community as our state senator. After over 10 years of being neighbors with the Shea family, we know Kevin will fight for the issues that matter most to our families: affordable health care, social reform, world-class education, environmental stewardship, livable-wage jobs and a strong economy.
Inclusivity is the cornerstone of the Shea campaign and sets him apart from other candidates. His campaign team has made an intentional effort to reach out to all individuals in District 56 and bring their voice into the political process. Their goal is to build a stronger, diversified campaign that closely reflects our district and move away from the divisive rhetoric that is polarizing our state and country. What he loves most about the campaign process is the conversations he has with the people in our community, and he hopes to be a leader they can rely on.
Kevin is not a career politician tied to special interest – he wants to be our senator because Burnsville is home and he wants the best for our community. Kevin has consulted and advised small businesses on real-world issues that are critical to them. He is comfortable negotiating complex issues to find consensus without compromising core values. He will find common ground for the people of District 56.
Kevin is the type of leader we want to represent District 56 because he is inclusive, listens and is passionate about the future of our community. We believe in Kevin Shea. We know he will do what is right for Senate District 56. Shea’s slogan is “Together, Let’s Keep Minnesota Moving Forward,” and that is exactly what he will do.
SARA PORTER
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.