To the editor:
I have always voted for Republican candidates until the last presidential election. I fit the profile of a typical Republican. I am a lifetime NRA member, a veteran and believe in limited government. I always felt the GOP stood for family values, conservative fiscal policy and ensuring a climate for business growth.
Times have changed and so have political parties. Politics have never been so divisive in my lifetime. My priorities are keeping my family safe and healthy and having a great educational system and clean environment. I no longer feel the national or local GOP exclusively has got my back when it comes to certain issues. They have let me down on combating racism, the handling of COVID-19, and ensuring a safe and funded educational system, and have failed miserably on handling the environment.
The distinction between parties is not as important to me as it once was. Kevin Shea, who is running for the Minnesota Senate in District 56, has a plan for all my priorities. Making health care and prescription drugs affordable for all, pre-K through grade 12 school funding, reducing the cost of higher education, common-sense firearms restrictions that include “red flag” gun laws and universal background checks, and enacting legislation that moves us toward a carbon-free clean energy economy by 2040 are just a few areas that are Kevin Shea’s priorities, as well as mine.
I think more now than ever it is important to look at a candidate’s motivation and character, and less at the party affiliation. I have personally met Kevin Shea. He is a family man of high character who is motivated to make District 56 and Minnesota a better place. This has been a unique year and is a perfect opportunity to think outside of the box and vote with both your heart and mind in the Aug. 11 DFL primary and on Nov. 3.
BOB STACH
Savage
