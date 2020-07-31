To the editor:
It has been our privilege to have known Kevin Shea and his family for over 30 years. We joined the St. John the Baptist faith community as our son Joel was going to start school, and Kevin Shea and the Shea family were joining at about the same time. In that 30 years, we have known them to be people of integrity and involved volunteers. Being new to the parish we volunteered for some of the same events to get to know our fellow parishioners, and Kevin and Jane were always very friendly, easy to get to know and a pleasure to be around. Kevin is honest, knowledgeable, hardworking and trustworthy. He has a strong foundation of core values, many of which we share, but on occasion we have differed in opinion. Kevin is always thoughtful and respectful in our discussions. Kevin is one to find consensus when confronted with conflicting opinions. It seems to us, during these difficult times, when we are so polarized and faced with myriad challenges, we need a person like Kevin to represent us. In a time when the federal government seems to be attempting to marginalize local governance through divisive rhetoric we need to be represented by someone with a strong and measured voice who is willing to listen to both sides of an issue, with less arguing and name calling, and more of a “can do” approach. We believe, Kevin Shea has all the qualities to break the gridlock and get things done for Minnesota and our community — that’s why in the primary election on Aug. 11 (or vote early at City Hall) we are voting for Kevin Shea for Senate. Please join us.
John and Claudette Lamprecht
Burnsville
