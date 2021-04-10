Shannon Park Elementary School students are the featured artists at Rosemount’s Robert Trail Library art gallery for April. The art comes from Shannon Park art specialist Stephanie Stahl’s classes. She works with kindergarten through fifth grade students. The Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of Robert Trail Library continue to sponsor the longstanding featured artists program. Pictured are Emma Prickett with her paper story quilt and Maddie Droberg with her Australian dream painting. Photos of all the art may be viewed at the RAAC website, rosemountarts.com/shannon-park.
