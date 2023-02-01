A 22-year-old Shakopee man is facing multiple charges in connection with a robbery at an Apple Valley business.
Deshawn Terrell Johnson has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree burglary-occupied dwelling.
According to a criminal complaint, police believe the following occurred:
Apple Valley police officers were dispatched for a armed robbery report at 9:16 p.m. Jan. 24 at an Apple Valley business.
A store patron told police he was in the store when he saw the suspect talking to the cashier. He didn’t realize anything was wrong until the suspect pointed a handgun at him and ordered everyone in the store to get on the ground. The suspect demanded the store patron’s phone and wallet, which he turned over.
The suspect ordered the store cashier to fill a bag with all the money in the register and all the cigarettes on the wall. The suspect then told everyone to stay on the ground and “count to 100” while walking out the door, the complaint states.
Dispatch provided a description of the suspect vehicle that fled the scene, but was being followed by a witness who was updating officers with the location. Officers found the vehicle but it did not stop once the squad’s emergency lights were activated. Police pursued the vehicle down a private road and saw the driver and passenger side doors open as the car kept moving. The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot while the vehicle moved forward and crashed into a snowbank
Officers pursued both suspects, caught the driver and placed him under arrest. The car was later searched and police recovered a white trash bag containing cash, a roll of coins, packages of unopened cigarettes on the floorboard of the front passenger area and a Minnesota identification card belonging to Johnson.
Police were dispatched to a reported home intrusion at 10:09 p.m. at an Apple Valley home the same evening, about four miles from where the suspects fled on foot. Dispatch told officers Johnson’s juvenile sister called 911 saying her brother had kicked in the door to her mother’s home and was inside the residence, the complaint says.
Officers arrived on scene and gave verbal commands to Johnson to exit the home through a public address system. Johnson exited the residence after about two hours of negotiations and was taken into custody.
