Seven candidates have filed for four seats on the Lakeville Area School Board.
Board Member Kathy Lewis is seeking another term, while two current board members – Robin Richards and Cinta Schmitz – did not file. There is no incumbent for the fourth opening, after voters approved adding a seventh seat in 2021 and it will take effect in January 2023.
Other candidates are Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Marilee Jager, Andy Lundblad, Bree Schindele and Brian Thompson.
The candidates will be vying for four-year terms.
The newspaper asked the candidates to provide some background information and answer the question “Why did you decide to run for a District 194 School Board position?”
Carly Anderson
Anderson has spent her professional career as a practicing mental health provider. She has worked for over a decade at the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System, currently serving the nation’s veterans as a neuropsychologist and as the director of Neuropsychology Training. She has Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in psychology and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. She is an adjunct faculty member at the University of St. Thomas and teaches the foundations of neuropsychological assessment to doctoral-level graduate students.
Her current involvement includes being a District 194 Multi-District Collaborative Council member since 2020, a Lakeville Soccer Club coach since 2017, a fundraising organizer for Dakota Woodlands shelter for women and children since 2018, and volunteer with Feed My Starving Children since 2019. She has also been a volunteer presenter on brain health and aging for Lakeville seniors, volunteer at some Lakeville Lions Club events, American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology board member, and American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology Foundation board members and treasurer.
“Above all, I am a parent who cares deeply about the children and families of our community,” Anderson wrote. “I am passionate about our public schools and support an educational system that meets the unique needs of each child.
“Every student deserves access to a high quality, world class education and should have what they need to be successful. I believe that collaboration between the district and families is key to moving forward as a learning community. I have the skills and expertise to listen to all perspectives with empathy, find common ground and solutions, and unite us to move forward together.”
Anderson and husband Dustin have three children. Sydney will be a seventh-grader at Century Middle School, Boden is entering first grade at Eastview Elementary, and Drake is 3 years old.
Kim Baker
Baker is an elementary special services supervisor and has worked in public education her whole career. She said in an email that like many women, she paused her career when her children were born and returned to it as they entered school.
For the past five years, Baker has been the special education parent liaison for District 194. She is chair of the Special Education Advisory Council, which she has been a member of for the past eight years. She also serves on two state boards, the Special Education Advisory Panel and the Subcommittee for Children’s Mental Health.
“As parents, we all want someone to stand up and be a voice for our children,” Baker wrote. “Ten years ago, when we moved to the district, we found our children not having that voice, so I started my advocacy journey. Volunteering with the district and getting involved with the SEAC to strengthen some of our district processes. Helping the processes be more inclusive for students and their families. I feel that ‘get involved and be a part of the solution’ is the best way to respond to adversity. As a parent liaison, I have interacted with many families across our district. I am excited to support Lakeville schools and would like to do more. Creating an environment that supports and welcomes all families and students.”
Marilee Jager
Jager, a vice president at Frandsen Bank & Trust in Lakeville, has spent her career in business banking and finance.
She has served in a variety of volunteer capacities, including with the American Red Cross, Minnesota Literacy Council, Hurricane Katrina Relief, Fargo Flood Relief, the Salvation Army, Johnson Memorial Hospital Foundation, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce (Women in Business Committee, Career Speaker at District 194, and Annual Golf Tournament Committee), Feed My Starving Children, Adopt-a-Highway, Ronald E. McNair (Achievement Program for Students from Disadvantaged Backgrounds), American Legion Auxiliary Flickertail Girls State, and District 194’s “Ready, Set, Achieve!”
“Academic proficiencies continue to decline while spending increases. I’m running for School Board because I believe our students deserve a better outcome for the sake of their future success,” Jager wrote. “To get students back on track, we must diligently return our focus to a more rigorous curriculum. We must provide environments conducive to learning to allow teachers to teach, and all students to reach their full potential. As a School Board member, I will ensure district policies and spending promote academic excellence in our schools. I will be responsive and receptive to all stakeholders, including parents, with regard to decision making.”
Jager and husband Justin have two children in Lakeville Schools – Helen and Brice.
Kathy Lewis
Lewis, an intensive care unit registered nurse recently retired from Fairview Ridges Hospital, has served on the Lakeville Area School Board from 1990 to 2012 and was reelected in 2014 and 2018. She has served as board chair, vice chair, clerk and treasurer.
She has represented Lakeville Area Schools on Intermediate School District 917 Board since 2018, and is the current clerk.
She serves as representative to the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, Community Advisory Council, and Stray Cats member. She initiated and was co-chair of Lakeville Heart Restart 2010-2014, Coats for Kids drive 2008, and the 2013 recipient of Friends of Education Award.
“I want to continue to advocate for Lakeville Area students, schools, and staff, focusing on long and short-term planning to expand education, career, and co-curricular opportunities for all students, manage safety, current and future facility needs,” Lewis wrote. “My experience serving on the board, as well as a long-term community resident, my activities, work, and advocacy in health care and crisis management has well positioned me to serve our community at the highest level. I am a curious lifelong learner, strategic, forward thinker, good listener, open minded and passionate about how education can improve lives and strengthen communities.”
Kathy and Dick Lewis are the parents of five children, all graduates of Lakeville Schools, 12 grandchildren (three graduates of Lakeville schools, five currently attending, one more will attend next year).
Andy Lundblad
Lundblad said his current professional role is senior director at UnitedHealthcare, leading diverse, global security and risk management teams, designing and implementing industry-leading programs. Previously, he held leadership positions with US Bank and a joint venture with Visa, automating financial processes for corporate customers.
His current and previous volunteer roles include Macalester College’s Student Athlete Advisory Council and Project Corps alumni volunteer, international student sponsor, treasurer at his local church (2012-2014), youth soccer, football, and traveling basketball coach, and Second Harvest Heartland volunteer.
“Because my family experienced the tremendous value of a Lakeville Area Schools education, I am running to give back to our schools and community through proven, values-based leadership,” Lundblad wrote. “My extensive policy and governance experience, financial acumen, listening, and collaborative relationship skills align well with the role of School Board member.
“Every day I see the education and skills needed to succeed in a global workforce. That perspective creates another resource to help our students wherever their life journeys take them.
“Inspiring and empowering all students, appreciating and trusting teachers and staff, and spending taxpayer dollars wisely are my priorities.”
Lundblad and his wife, Kris, and two children, Ben and Hannah, have lived in Lakeville for more than 22 years. Both children received their preK-12 education from Lakeville Area Schools, graduating from Lakeville South.
Bree Schindele
Growing up, Schindele said she always wanted to be a teacher.
She has a Master’s degree in early childhood, a K-6 teaching license, a coaching certificate and a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies: graphic design.
Schindele no longer works in the classroom, as she teaches preschool at her home childcare business. She’s also been the communications director for the Lakeville Hockey Association for the past two years.
“Growing up, my dad was the chairman of the Stephen/Argyle Central School Board. I was able to see the impact he had and what he and his fellow board members saw as the vision of what our school was to be. A vision of being superior. A vision of being the best education system that sets a standard of what children need in order to be successful in the world,” Schindele wrote. “I look back and see how important that was and the people that impact that role is truly important. I want that vision not just for my children, but the children of my community. Realizing the needs of our children by keeping education in focus is an important part of why I am running to be a part of the School Board. I will be a voice for our children, our community, and our staff in the district.”
Schindele and husband Nick have been living in Lakeville for eight years. They have four children ages 13, 10, 6 and 4. The three older children attend Lakeville schools and the youngest goes to preschool at Schindele’s home childcare.
Brian Thompson
Thompson has more than 15-plus years of healthcare corporate leadership experience working and consulting for small, medium, and Fortune 10 companies. He said his background includes enterprise strategy, executive governance, and portfolio and program management. He has a business degree and Master of Business Administration from St. Cloud State University.
Thompson is a former Lakeville youth soccer coach and current referee.
“The School Board provides governance to ensure we support student achievement, be a steward of taxpayer dollars, and be a voice for our parents,” he wrote. “There are six members on the board and only two have active students attending our schools. I’m running to be a voice for parents who have children attending our schools. Parents who are in the game, helping with homework and volunteering in the classrooms. Parents who’ve navigated through the pandemic, seen the impact and know what it’ll take to get back on track. We must refocus on our core basics and get back to academics.”
The Thompsons have been Lakeville residents for 10-plus years, as two of their children attend Lakeville schools; one elementary and one high school. Walter the dog is the newest addition to the family.
