The Lakeville Area School Board will have at least one new member after the start of 2021.
That open seat was created after Board Member Bob Erickson filed for reelection but withdrew from the race. His name will not appear on the ballot.
School Board incumbents Judy Keliher and Terry Lind filed for re-election, and other candidates are David Anderson, Laura A. Carder, Katie Ruberto, Laura Sanders and Sarah Wellcome.
Early voting has already started and more information about voting is at lakevillemn.gov/179/Voting-Information and sos.state.mn.us.
Following are responses to the Sun Thisweek’s candidate questionnaire.
David M. Anderson
Age: 56
Family: Wife Jane (29 years); sons Jared (Lakeville South graduate) and Jonathan (Lakeville North sophomore)
Occupation: Attorney
Education: BA in political science from the University of Colorado and Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Besides chairing the District 194 Special Education Advisory Council over the past eight years, I have served on the district’s Long-term Facility Planning Task Force and the Equity Advisory Council. I was awarded the District’s Friends of Education award for volunteerism in these roles in 2018. I am a trained PACER parent advocate, and a recent appointee to Minnesota’s Partners in Policymaking through the Governor’s Council on Disabilities. I have volunteered as a church youth group leader at Hosanna and as a Scout leader in Lakeville’s Boy Scout Troop 261.
1) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
I have been chair of the Lakeville Special Education Advisory Council for many years and have had the opportunity to work with many parents, teachers, and administrators (as well as the School Board) on a vast array of issues that affect our special education students. I am a consensus-builder by nature and I believe transparency and accountability with stakeholders is crucial. Also, with my negotiation experience as a lawyer over the past decades, I seek solutions that are a “win-win” for everyone involved whenever possible.
2) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic, and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
The district has several good measures already in place. Early efforts with the equity advisory council and the Governor’s integration board (I served on both) launched a starting point. For example, the cultural liaison program, with liaisons working directly in schools, address culturally-specific issues with academic achievement. Recent measures like providing iPads for all students (and seeking Wi-Fi availability) will hopefully assist levelling economic disparity in learning. We need to continue to improve efforts and serve more needs. One approach I support is continued efforts to empower parents and families to successfully advocate for their children’s educational equity.
3) The district is projecting increased enrollment for which administration has recommended the construction of multiple facilities over the next several years. Should the district place a facilities bond referendum on the ballot this spring, fall or are there other options? If so, what facilities should be included? How do you balance the tax impact of the bond with what families can afford in the current economic climate?
Current projections indicate increased enrollment necessitating new and improved facilities. However, a bond referendum on next spring’s ballot, based on pre-COVID facility use statistics and taxpayer economic support, may be premature. In order to ensure the success of any sort of ballot measure, three things must be seriously evaluated, especially considering a successful referendum only two years ago: 1) Is this appropriate timing to present voters with this, given changed economic conditions and a recent property tax increase?; 2) Is previously-gathered data regarding projected attendance within school buildings still accurate, given post-COVID population shifts, as well as changes in facility needs? Is this fall’s enrollment decrease permanent? Is online learning a permanent consideration, decreasing/changing facility space needs?; and 3) How “big” should any ballot request be? Asking taxpayers for a smaller request, such as funding to acquire future new school site property, might be supported as a necessary “start.”
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 194? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
Graduation and dropout rates are currently particularly important indicators showing how well schools are fostering the needs of their students to meet graduation requirements, and also indicating opportunities to evolve to better assist future students who struggle academically. These indicators assist the board in evaluating what teacher staffing levels and other resources are needed to successfully achieve these goals. A school district’s success, in my opinion, should also be directly tied to how successfully it handles factors relating to integration of diversity and inclusion measures – often currently performance regarding these imperative goals are left out in the overall evaluation of a school district. I also believe traditional individual student performance metrics are useful, if used appropriately (not to label students), such as use of standardized test scores and information assessments. Standardized test scores can determine instructional gaps, and informal assessments (which occur more frequently) guide the effectiveness of classroom instruction.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
a) Equipping our schools for successful online learning. The COVID shift to a high level of online learning will permanently embed its use in classrooms. While schools’ adoption of online learning technology has thankfully evolved since March, the district needs to start appropriate strategic planning and resource allocation to equip our classrooms with such measures as the capability of live-streaming (and recording) instructional lessons, as well as allowing students online to fully participate with classmates and teachers who are in the school building.
b) Increased vocational and on-the-job learning opportunities. To ready our students for the variety of future careers that will exist, with skill sets needed in order to succeed (especially those not seeking four-year degrees), the district needs to concentrate even more resources with vocational education, on-the-job training and internship programs. Encouraging community partnerships, and programs like Lakeville Works, will equip and energize many students for career success.
Laura A. Carder
Age: 41
Family: Husband, Kent Carder and two children, Maddie, 9 and Trip, 2.
Occupation: Product sales specialist for seventh largest software company
Education: Bachelor’s of Arts degree in marketing and electronic publishing from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota; Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) from St. Thomas
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was a full-time volunteer with the three Catholic dioceses of Jamaica. I served for over 13 months. I also volunteered at Lake Marion Elementary teaching Junior Great Books to first-graders. I volunteered with Feed My Staving Children.
1) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
In my full-time job, I work with public organizations interested in purchasing multi-million-dollar technology solutions to better their organization. In this role, I listen to all stakeholders to understand what is important to all parties and then work with my team to design a solution that meets everyone’s needs. Next, I assist in writing business justifications for the project to ensure we are spending taxpayers’ dollars in the most effective way. I am not afraid to make difficult decisions and I know how to keep the best interest of the students and teachers in mind.
2) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
When it comes to racial, economic and other disparities, we can always do more! We need to do more! I would like to see more efforts around round-table discussions or listening forums whereby our community can come together to better understand all sides. I believe these conversations need to start with the parents and adults in our community so that we can set the example for our children. Parents need to be having conversations around the dinner table on this topic. We have a lot of work to do, but together we can do it.
3) The district is projecting increased enrollment for which administration has recommended the construction of multiple facilities over the next several years. Should the district place a facilities bond referendum on the ballot this spring, fall or are there other options? If so, what facilities should be included? How do you balance the tax impact of the bond with what families can afford in the current economic climate?
Projected increased enrollment needs to be revisited with the understanding that COVID-19 may change expected growth rates. While the real estate market is strong now, COVID-19 has affected our economy and may impact the real estate market, rate that new homes are built and the projected increased enrollment. Once we understand the new projected increase, we can then evaluate where we have extra capacity today, where the need will be and when we will have the need. This new data will directly impact when we put a bond referendum on the ballot. I believe in investing in our students, however putting a bond referendum should be the last option.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 194? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
Standard test scores performance, ACT scores and graduation rates are metrics used to measure effectiveness of educational programs. These metrics help us gather the data of the knowledge the student has and what their preparedness is. We can use this data to change our curriculum to better prepare students resulting in increased test scores and graduation rates. Specifically, we need to examine STEM and investigate ways that students can be more innovative in ISD 194 to better prepare them for the jobs of the future which may be jobs that don’t exist today. Today, the seven-year graduation rate in ISD 194 is 95.7 percent. We should strive for 100 percent graduation rate.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
Sixty-five percent of children entering kindergarten today will end up working in jobs that don’t even exist yet. This is the reason constant innovation is so important. We need to continue to focus on STEM curriculum as many of the jobs that don’t exist today will be in the STEM fields. We also need to better prepare students to think critically not linearly. We need students to be innovative which starts with empowering teachers to revolutionize the classroom, create curriculum where students work in groups to problem solve and learn to work with other’s opinions. Finally, technology needs to be a larger part of learning today. We need to be using cutting-edge technology in the classrooms because when our students enter the workforce, that technology will already be antiquated.
Judy Keliher, incumbent
Age: 59
Family: Four children all graduates of Lakeville schools, four grandchildren, 34-year resident of Lakeville
Occupation: Regional sales director
Education: University of St. Thomas, BA business management, minor in computer programming
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Current/past School Board positions: Board chair, vice chair, clerk, treasurer; Lakeville Arenas Board; Equity & Excellence Advisory; Finance Advisory; Long-Term Facilities Planning; Multiple Agency Collaborative Advisory; Policy Advisory; Technology Advisory; Board Audit, Budget, Personnel Committees; Legislative Committee; Special Education Advisory; Gifted Advisory
Current/past community involvement: Lakeville Rotary Club member and past board member; student mentor; Taste of Lakeville vendor co-chair; Lakeville Public Safety Foundation Golf Fundraiser Committee member; Land of Amazement 1.0 and 2.0; Pollinator Project; Ready, Set, Achieve!; Lakeville Education Foundation member; Cub Scout Den leader; Lakeville Baseball Association assistant coach; Stray Cats member; implemented lacrosse into district
1) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
As a current board member, regional sales director, Women Who Lead committee member, past small business owner, past nonprofit board member and member on many advisory committees, my experience is extensive working with decision-making groups. I advocate for what is best for student achievement, embrace true shared leadership decision-making, respect differences of opinions, work collaboratively to develop the best solution for all. I’m a highly engaged board and community member with proven leadership skills. In the 2016 election I received the highest numbers of votes in most precincts across the district validating my efforts advocating for the people I represent.
2) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
The district has made strides but there is still much work to be done along this journey. In the past, cultural awareness, bias training, book studies, and other activities were volunteer opportunities. Efforts must be made with updating strategic plan and policies; requiring participation in districtwide training for teachers, staff, administrators, board members; expanding curriculum; improving hiring practices; elevating the work of the district committees. Engaging all voices – students, teachers, community members, district staff, our equity department and others – to participate in decision making is critical when addressing the changes that are necessary for our district to enact real change.
3) The district is projecting increased enrollment for which administration has recommended the construction of multiple facilities over the next several years. Should the district place a facilities bond referendum on the ballot this spring, fall or are there other options? If so, what facilities should be included? How do you balance the tax impact of the bond with what families can afford in the current economic climate?
I support the effort addressing the long-term facility needs while minimizing the impact to taxpayers. The board has the responsibility to do their due diligence and make tough decisions for what is best for the district while balancing the educational needs of the students. Seeking community input to determine the direction of the district is vital when making significant district decisions. Improved and expanded facilities generate growth and community activity, bolstering our local economy and lessening the tax impact on families and businesses. Elementary learning space, area learning center, land for current and future growth and large facility maintenance projects are priorities. Discussion about a potential referendum should be revisited to determine if any timing changes need to be considered due to COVID. Additional taxes must be strategically planned at a time when other taxes are expiring off the tax base to minimize impact to taxpayers.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 194? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
Measuring growth of the individual student and not solely relying on standardized test scores helps to determine the effectiveness of programs and teaching strategies providing educators views into trends and progress at the classroom level and at the broader district level. Aligning the district’s strategic plan to the World’s Best Workforce strives to prepare graduates for success after graduation. Focus is on goals that all children are ready for kindergarten, all third-graders can read at grade level, all racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed, all students are ready for career and college and all students graduate from high school. Implementation of the teaching strategies, monitoring of the ongoing application of the strategies in the classroom and analyzing results requires holding people accountable to making the necessary changes to move the district and student success in the right direction. Professional development resources should coordinate to the work needed.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
Programs such as Ignite!, AVID, Advanced Business Academy, STEM programs and trades programs all deliver a blend of hands-on, in the classroom, online, and real-life applications engaging students and improving educational outcomes. Critical thinking, problem-solving, flexibility, adaptability, communication and collaboration are skills needed to effectively function in today’s work environment. Science, math and technology develop these skills through project and inquiry-based learnings. Partnering with businesses, the trades, the services and higher education to expand opportunities for students by providing real-life experiences maximizes student success. All voices need to provide input so programs and educational outcomes reflect our community and pose questions for discussion such as “How should internships and apprenticeships play into the day to day class schedule?” Continuing to support efforts enriching learning experiences for all students will educate them for jobs that don’t yet exist but also educate them for the high demand jobs that already exist today.
Terry Lind, incumbent
Age: 72
Family: wife, Glenda, 2 children – Nathan and Jenny, and 5 grandchildren
Occupation: Retired teacher and principal
Education: BS – history, MS – media generalist, MS – education administration – sixth-year degree – education administration
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Lakeville Area Public Schools – School Board – elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016; member and board director in the Lakeville Lions Club; past council secretary at Family of Christ Lutheran Church; past council president at Family of Christ Lutheran Church; member of the Lakeville City Telecommunications Commission; School Board representative on the Teaching and Learning Advisory Council, the District Shared Leadership Team, and the Transportation Safety Zone Committee; past member on the school district’s Special Education Advisory Council, the Long Term Facility Maintenance Committee, and the Gifted Advisory Council; past assistant Scoutmaster at Troop 111
1) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
My experience with decision-making groups covers a variety of areas including serving on the Lakeville School Board (eight years), serving as a church council president (three years), and being a member of the city of Lakeville’s Telecommunications Commission (11 years).
People should trust me because my 40-plus years of educational experience as a teacher and principal in Lakeville has given me a good background on our schools and community. I use this knowledge and input from community members to make decisions on the challenges and opportunities that we face and, most importantly, on what is best for our students.
2) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
I feel that our equity department has expanded its efforts greatly in recent years but more needs to be done.
The following efforts have been very effective:
1. Established an equity newsletter for all staff
2. Imbedded and aligned social and emotional learning practices into culturally responsive teaching practices
3. Established an equity site leader at each building
4. Provided new professional development based upon the cultural competency components for teacher relicensure
Also, I feel that establishing a building equity committee at each site to develop its own equity plan would be another effective way to improve equity efforts.
3) The district is projecting increased enrollment for which administration has recommended the construction of multiple facilities over the next several years. Should the district place a facilities bond referendum on the ballot this spring, fall or are there other options? If so, what facilities should be included? How do you balance the tax impact of the bond with what families can afford in the current economic climate?
Earlier this year, the School Board looked at growth throughout the district and decided that we should consider having a facilities bond referendum next spring which I agreed with. We have tried to keep up with growth by adding small classroom additions to some of our elementary schools, but projections showed, at that time, that this would only be a temporary fix and that a new elementary building would be needed soon. However, things have changed as a result of the pandemic. Recently numbers indicate that, even though we continue to be a growing district, our current growth has slowed a little. This could impact and delay the need for a new elementary building.
When asking our community for additional funding, we need to make sure that they have ownership and input in the decision regarding tax impact. The economic impact of the pandemic makes this step even more crucial.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 194? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
There are a number of ways to measure educational effectiveness, and I find the following assessments to be most helpful:
1. State MCA assessments results
2. MAPS assessments results that are used to modify instruction throughout the school year
3. High school graduation rates
4. College ACT assessments results
5. Parent and graduate surveys that assess the system’s effectiveness
6. Parent and current student surveys that assess social, emotional, and academic achievement
We have an effective educational program, but there is always room for improvement. Being an educator, I look at both the strengths of the educational program and also the challenges. We also have a data analytics and teaching/learning department that is tasked with collecting the data and establishing the plans for educational improvement. The board uses the data and the department’s recommendations when making decisions on educational programming. I feel this process is quite effective.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
The following are my innovation ideas for our educational programs:
1. Inquiry Based Learning – This system of learning is based on posing questions or problems rather than simply presenting facts to our students. Students learn critical thinking and problem solving skills by making observations, doing research, collecting and interpreting data and creating predictions.
2.Project Based Learning – Students actively investigate and explore real-word problems and challenges to acquire a deeper knowledge. Students work as a team which helps develop the interpersonal skills they need for future employment.
3. STEM Education - We have expanded STEM education at the secondary level, but we should now look at expanding it more at the elementary level.
When considering making innovative changes, I feel that we need to assess any financial impact first to make sure it is sustainable and then ensure that involved staff have ownership and ”buy-in” into the new innovation.
Katie Ruberto
Age: 44
Family: Dr. Jermaine Davis and Zion Davis
Occupation: Senior program manager and business and marketing college instructor
Education: Doctorate in Business Administration (focus in diversity management); Masters in Business Administration (focus in marketing); Bachelor of Arts in international studies; certificate in women in gender studies; Certified Cornell University Diversity Professional (CCDP)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am an active volunteer and serve (and have served) my community in the following: Sexual Violence Center current board chair; Lakeville Lions Club current non-member community volunteer; Huntington’s Disease Society of America past board member; Multicultural Development Center past board member; Volunteer Resource Center past board member
1) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
I have a proven track record of helping individuals, teams, and organizations achieve their goals and initiatives by utilizing a creative and collaborative approach. I am committed to identifying and executing on the diverse and unique needs of our students, teachers, parents, and community members.
As our society, the economy, and the world around us continue to change, it has never been more important for our district to come together. We need to work toward establishing shared accountability within District 194 as a way of implementing creative and innovative solutions to position us for future success.
2) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
The equity challenges our district faces begins with establishing a basic level of understanding on equality and equity. Equality is equal access. Equity is about creating solutions to support the unique needs of our students and families. With all of that said, it is important to address a foundational point that access doesn’t always equal success. My position is getting all district stakeholders to not use these terms interchangeably, but to focus on distinct differences. This type of change is a journey and takes purposeful and intentional action including training, ongoing dialogues, partnership, and accountability.
3) The district is projecting increased enrollment for which administration has recommended the construction of multiple facilities over the next several years. Should the district place a facilities bond referendum on the ballot this spring, fall or are there other options? If so, what facilities should be included? How do you balance the tax impact of the bond with what families can afford in the current economic climate?
First and foremost, our goal should always be to provide the best quality level of education we can provide and that shouldn’t be dependent upon where we live. Lakeville is a growing community and we have a lot of property rich areas.
We cannot ignore that as we continue to grow, we will need to make shifts as a district whether that is more expansions of schools, building new schools or looking at existing school boundaries to assess opportunities to shift students.
It is the responsibility of the School Board (and the district) to provide the best education experience available to all students and this may include making shifts to support the growth of the district. With all of that said, I am committed to exploring all the options that are available, doing research and making the best (and most informed) decision I can for the district.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 194? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
As a project manager, I am a passionate supporter of metrics and benchmarks because they help create accountability, provide decisive direction and support performance management. Benchmarks are what determine progress, achievement and growth; they are critical barometers in determining and predicting future success, and they allow for a starting point. Benchmarks are key influencers in decision making because they help to inform us on where we are currently and where we need to be. In my experience, benchmarks are critical in helping to guide the development of future metrics. Metrics established in District 194 should be focused on setting our students up for success and understanding the climate of our teachers and staff including: curriculum metrics, student proficiency, student/teacher/staff attendance, student/teachers/staff demographics, teacher/staff retention and teacher licensure.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
Traditional classroom models are outdated, and our education system has to continue to stay relevant to our students in order to engage them effectively in the learning journey and set them up for future success. Relevancy includes connecting to the social side of students, and this type of innovation begins with providing autonomy to our teachers. Teachers are closest to our students and they are the best equipped to identify the individual needs of our students.
Through the reallocation of resources to allow for more individualized learning in the classroom along with access to non-traditional learning resources, our teachers will be positioned to create interactive and experienced based learning opportunities for our students. In addition, by leveraging partnerships with organizations including MN CAPS, we will be able to provide opportunities to our students that will assist, not only in their development, but to the future development of our workforce.
Laura M. Sanders
Age: 37
Family: Darryl Sanders (husband), Darius, 10, Marcus, 8, and Sophie, 8
Occupation: Documentation team manager for large investment manager; lawyer
Education: College of the Holy Cross (BA in history, 2005); Suffolk University Law School (2010)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I have been actively involved in our local community, teaching Junior Achievement in a district elementary school, coaching and managing youth sports teams, and as a Den Leader and committee chair for BSA Pack 265 in Lakeville. I also volunteer with other local organizations, including emergency homeless shelters set up through Matrix Housing Services in Dakota County, the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery in South Minneapolis, and Feed My Starving Children. Previously I volunteered with a program tutoring, serving meals to, and providing a safe space for youth in impoverished neighborhoods.
1) What experience do you have working with a decision-making group? Why should people trust that you will make decisions in the best interest of the district and its residents?
Currently there is a strong need for decisive action in our district. I understand how careful, detailed analysis is critical to making sound decisions that support our students, educators, and community. As an attorney and financial services professional, I look at the full impact of each decision, and also understand the importance of fiscal planning and responsibility. While managing a legal team for a large investment manager, I consistently seek out the best solutions while working with diverse personalities. More importantly, I am the parent of three dynamic, racially diverse elementary school children directly impacted by board decisions.
2) Are you satisfied that the district has done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect student learning? What efforts do you think have been effective? Are there other efforts that should be made?
I do not believe that the district has done enough. While I appreciate the recent initiatives to address disparities, they have fallen short, particularly with regards to racial inequalities. The district has lacked a definitive plan and failed to take meaningful, proactive measures to address the problem, often appearing to consist more of words than actions. We need mandatory training for teachers and staff and a commitment to dialogue in the schools. The students are aware of the silence, and it absolutely affects their learning. Decisive action is needed in order to promote the best possible learning environment.
3) The district is projecting increased enrollment for which administration has recommended the construction of multiple facilities over the next several years. Should the district place a facilities bond referendum on the ballot this spring, fall or are there other options? If so, what facilities should be included? How do you balance the tax impact of the bond with what families can afford in the current economic climate?
Planning for district growth is my top priority. The board needs to undertake a very careful analysis of the budget, including current expenditures. Ideally, careful planning and a prudent review of existing resources will negate the need for a bond referendum (or other measure) to accommodate projected growth, however, growth must not compromise the integrity of our schools. In the current economic climate, the tax impact is a more significant burden on the public, which mandates that a bond referendum be carefully analyzed and used only after all responsible options have been explored. Ultimately, however, the students are our top priority, and need learning spaces that are conducive to learning and developing. Residents often come to this area because of the schools, and if we want to maintain that standard we cannot resort to overcrowding our existing schools. Learning spaces need to be prioritized when discussing new facilities.
4) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of educational programs in District 194? What benchmarks are you looking for? How should those metrics inform decision making in the district?
We need to look beyond just the metrics of testing and college acceptance rates, and ask if we are teaching students the tools they need for living successfully after graduation. Curriculum should be designed for all students, maximizing a student’s abilities and preparing each individual for success, whether that be in college, skilled trades, or necessary life skills. While metrics are unavoidable in that they provide some tangible means to assess where our students are both on a state and national level, they are not the only, or even the best, way to assess effectiveness of district’s programs. Tracking educational goals for each student may be a better metric by which to judge success, and closely ties to my belief that we need to teach to the whole student rather than simply test scores, which are known to be an imperfect measure of success.
5) Education is constantly innovating. What innovations in education do you think the district should consider implementing or expanding? What considerations would need to be explored to make such changes to current programs or make new innovations viable?
The district should look more closely at workforce trends and adjust curriculum accordingly, including more focus on skilled trades training. This may include new technology resources, different expertise among our educators, and/or forming partnerships with resources outside of the buildings. There are many great ways to form strategic partnerships within the local community, whereby students can learn real-life skills and have a meaningful and mutually beneficial relationship with their community. This would be one means by which the schools could better address teaching to each student’s abilities and skill sets, as well as setting students up for success in skilled and other in-demand careers. It would also have the benefit of teaching skills that cannot be adequately taught in an academic classroom, and are so often vital to success as the student moves out of the school and onto being independent adults.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.