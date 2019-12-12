gen lv snowmobile c.jpg

The Lakeville Sno-Trackers recently conducted their annual snowmobile field driving test. By state law, anyone born after Dec. 31, 1976, must complete a safety course to legally operate a snowmobile in Minnesota. Twenty-nine local youths successfully completed the course and were DNR certified after passing a written exam, then a driving test. Sno-Trackers instructor Larry Lulf said it looks like it’s going to be another good winter for riding, and these youths are all ready to hit the trails. More information is at http://lakevillesnotrackers.com.

