To the editor:
A few weeks ago the District 196 new levy proposal passed. The district now has $691 per year for the next 10 years from the average valued house. Being the fourth largest district in the state, ISD 196 sets a tone in contract negotiations. Therefore, any School Board member that has a personal tie to the employee side of union contracts should refrain from voting on those contracts. This includes being, or having been, an employee of any Minnesota school district or having a family member of the same. The conflict of interest is obvious.
Kevin Schleppenbach
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.