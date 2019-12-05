To the editor:

A few weeks ago the District 196 new levy proposal passed. The district now has $691 per year for the next 10 years from the average valued house. Being the fourth largest district in the state, ISD 196 sets a tone in contract negotiations. Therefore, any School Board member that has a personal tie to the employee side of union contracts should refrain from voting on those contracts. This includes being, or having been, an employee of any Minnesota school district or having a family member of the same. The conflict of interest is obvious.

Kevin Schleppenbach

Apple Valley

