The Faith in Action team is organizing a discussion on homelessness in Dakota County 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 4455 S. Robert Trail, Eagan.

Speakers from Matrix Housing Services, CORE (The Link Homeless Youth Drop-In Center) and YWCA Home Host Program will talk about what is presently being done and developing plans to address homelessness.

Social time will be from 6:30-7 p.m. with pizza and wine. A free will offering will be accepted.

If attending the social hour, RSVP to margo4141@msn.com.

