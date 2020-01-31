The Faith in Action team is organizing a discussion on homelessness in Dakota County 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 4455 S. Robert Trail, Eagan.
Speakers from Matrix Housing Services, CORE (The Link Homeless Youth Drop-In Center) and YWCA Home Host Program will talk about what is presently being done and developing plans to address homelessness.
Social time will be from 6:30-7 p.m. with pizza and wine. A free will offering will be accepted.
If attending the social hour, RSVP to margo4141@msn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.