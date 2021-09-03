The United States Tennis Association Northern hosted a U.S. Open Watch Party at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center Stadium on Monday, Aug. 30, in Eagan. TCO, which is the new home of USTA Northern, saw about 500 people attend the first-time event, which featured food, music, games on the turf and a giveaway for a 2022 U.S. Open travel package valued at $2,500. In addition, the signature cocktail of the U.S. Open, the Honey Deuce, was served. The event was open to the public. USTA Northern said it was a big summer for tennis – racquet and ball sales increased through 2020 and into the first half of 2021, and USTA Northern’s social play offerings had a big spike. “It was really special to be able to host people like this again,” said executive director Becky Cantellano. “This is our first major event after moving to Viking Lakes in April 2020 and the turnout was amazing. A lot of people took up tennis during the pandemic so it’s great to build that community with events like this.”
