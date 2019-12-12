For 19 years, Glenn and Wilma Ruppert of Apple Valley have been volunteering with Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities to serve people in need on Thanksgiving Day.
In some years they delivered and served the entire hot turkey dinner to one of the 19 senior high-rise apartments in St. Paul. Most often it is the traditional meal, from turkey and stuffing to pie and whipped cream. In 2019, they served people at the Mission’s Men’s Campus. Volunteers are encouraged have conversations, actively listen and enjoy their guests.
“It improves every year, not only serving them but also seeing their joy and asking what they want (to eat),” said Wilma. She said the conversations were more interactive this year. “It is rewarding.”
With so much to give, Wilma avoids calling herself “lucky” and uses the word “blessed” instead.
This year, 55 volunteers served 274 guests in the Mission’s Men’s Campus dining room, and 80 volunteers transported and served Thanksgiving dinner to 1,105 individuals at St. Paul high-rise apartments. In addition to the hot dinner on Thanksgiving, earlier in the week 4,200 bags of groceries, including a frozen turkey, potatoes, canned vegetable and mixes to feed a family of five, were distributed from the St. Paul Campus. The Mission’s goal was to reach 60,000 people over the holiday.
