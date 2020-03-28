To the editor:
I respect letter writer John Morgan’s views in his response to my letter on March 12, and appreciate his temperate tone, but I completely disagree with his argument. It is true that the Sandy Hook shooting would not have been prevented by closing the loopholes in our background check laws, and probably not either by Red Flag laws.
However, gun safety depends on best practices as well as sensible legislation, and in this case safe gun storage would have prevented the tragedy at Sandy Hook. In spite of years of emotional difficulty, the shooter had complete access to an unsecured arsenal of weapons, with unimaginable results. Groups like Moms Demand Action advocate for safe storage education through their Be Smart program, and it is all part of the effort to reduce gun violence, in contrast to your nothing can be done posture.
“In the case of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, numerous red flags were ignored. Cops and school administrators alike know the kid was a ticking bomb and nothing was done.” I am quoting Mr. Morgan from his letter. He is making an ironclad case for the very notion that his article dismisses. Law enforcement’s hands were tied because no crime had yet been committed by the Parkland shooter. A Red Flag law would have allowed temporary removal of weapons from the shooter’s residence until such time as it was determined to be safe to return them. Since the shooting, Florida has enacted such a law.
The argument that we needn’t deal with gun safety because we have other pressing problems like texting while driving is just silly, and I wish people would stop making it. This country is beset by all manor of difficulties clamoring for solutions. Those dedicated to solving them must spend their energy where they think best, and indeed we have dedicated persons doing just that in a multitude of fields. Texting is indeed a problem worthy of attention, but guns are the second leading cause of death for children in this country, and I think very worthy of our efforts to stop them. Let us continue.
John Barden
Prior Lake
