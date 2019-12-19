To the editor:
On behalf of Home Instead Senior Care and the One91 Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District Community Education Department Senior Center, I want to thank Burnsville and surrounding communities for their outstanding support of the 2019 Be A Santa To A Senior Program.
This year we have touched the lives of 350 recipients with your nominations, gift donations and support of isolated seniors. You shared the names of seniors in need, you supported trees in the community, you purchased thousands of dollars worth of gift items and you showed up last week, on a bitter cold day, to wrap all those items and them get them delivered. You are too numerous to individually mention, but please know everything you did made a huge difference. You are a shining example of the very best these communities have to offer.
MICHELE STARKEY
Burnsville Senior Center coordinator
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.