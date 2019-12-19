To the editor:

On behalf of Home Instead Senior Care and the One91 Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District Community Education Department Senior Center, I want to thank Burnsville and surrounding communities for their outstanding support of the 2019 Be A Santa To A Senior Program.

This year we have touched the lives of 350 recipients with your nominations, gift donations and support of isolated seniors. You shared the names of seniors in need, you supported trees in the community, you purchased thousands of dollars worth of gift items and you showed up last week, on a bitter cold day, to wrap all those items and them get them delivered. You are too numerous to individually mention, but please know everything you did made a huge difference. You are a shining example of the very best these communities have to offer.

MICHELE STARKEY

Burnsville Senior Center coordinator

