Real Estate Equities, in partnership with DARTS, has started pre-leasing its newest senior affordable community, The Winslow West St. Paul, an amenity-rich project within walking distance of retail, health care, and recreational opportunities.
The 172-unit development, comprised of one-and two-bedroom units, is located at 1635 Marthaler Lane in West St. Paul. The project was designed by Kaas Wilson Architects and is being constructed by general contractor Big-D Construction. It will be complete and ready for its first residents in June 2020.
“Anxiety about housing is one of the most common concerns the DARTS staff hears. Older adults often struggle with their home upkeep and then worry that their assets will not cover the costs for renting. The Winslow project addresses those concerns and will provide a community atmosphere in which they can thrive.” Ann Bailey, DARTS president, said.
Construction on The Winslow started in January 2019. The property features modern amenities as well as interior finishes such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and vinyl-plank flooring.
“I am so pleased with the leadership Real Estate Equities is bringing to the affordable senior housing market. They are committed to demonstrating that current design elements and wonderful amenities should be accessible to all of us, regardless of how wealthy we are,” Bailey said.
Other features include a two-story clubroom and lounge with kitchen, craft room, fitness center, salon, outdoor deck with grilling stations, business center, game room, and theater.
“The Winslow development is occurring at an ideal time,” said Patrick Ostrom, Real Estate Equities’ development partner. “It’s an attractive property with an exceptional location and impressive amenities that will serve the needs of seniors in need of affordable housing in Dakota County.” Interested prospects can view floorplans, pricing, income requirement and apply online at www.WinslowWestStPaul.com.
The leasing office, located in DARTS offices at 1645 Marthaler Lane, West St. Paul, is taking applications.
Real Estate Equities specializes in multifamily apartment management and development. It currently manages or owns over 4,000 units throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Indiana.
For more information, contact Stefanie Sokup at 651-389-3817.
