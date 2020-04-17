District 196 students pen messages for senior citizens
A 15-year-old high school student named Henry recently had the chance to write a letter to a person he’s likely never met.
In the letter, that’s just over 600 words in length, he described transitioning from being able to spend time at his cousin’s house frequently to having to stay home with his immediate family because of COVID-19. He listed some of his favorite hobbies and hoped the letter recipient has some hobbies to fill their time while everything is closed.
Henry also offered tips on staying healthy and encouraged the letter recipient to stay in touch with friends and family.
“Overall, I hope this letter shows that there is a student (me), and also many, many others who care for our elders, and I hope this letter shows that we greatly appreciate and greatly respect the many who have helped us grow up,” Henry wrote. “Please stay safe, have an amazing day, and enjoy the things that you love doing (your hobbies).”
The letter is one example of encouraging messages written by local students that are being digitally sent to senior citizens residing in area living facilities through the Eagle’s Wings project.
The project was recently spearheaded by Jim Lynch, the coordinator for Apple Valley High School’s E3STEM program. Lynch said his mother lives in a large senior living building in Richfield that’s been on lockdown since the pandemic started. She told Lynch there are many seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely.
“Our E3 STEM program has been involved with seniors at Augustana Regent in Burnsville for a number of years, and I have witnessed the mutual benefit of connecting students with seniors through these interactions,” he said. “I thought this Eagle’s Wings project would be a great way to support the seniors and maybe even create a mutually beneficial relationship between our students and this population of older adults. I am pretty sure many of our students are feeling isolated and a bit lonely too even if they may not admit it.”
According to Theresa Kuhn, a former Apple Valley High School teacher and supporter of the E3 STEM program, they began receiving messages for seniors during the week of April 6. Arlene Ali, an AVHS media clerk, Isaac Johnson, an information technology support employee and Lynch collect them. Lynch added he did an earlier version of the project with E3STEM students and sent 11 letters to Augustana Regent because of its strong partnership with the school.
“Arlene had called local nursing homes and retirement communities to see what their needs were. All were interested in receiving messages about this program. Many have a desire to receive these messages since they are feeling especially isolated due to the COVID-19 virus,” Kuhn said.
Lynch said they are collecting materials through an electronic form so they can preview the letters and other materials before electronically delivering them to seniors.
“Any replies from seniors will be previewed by our staff before sharing with students to ensure their safety,” he said.
AVHS Principal Drew Mons has reached out to feeder elementary and middle schools to promote the project in hopes of recruiting students from Apple Valley schools, Lynch said.
“It is our hope that this concept can and will spread well beyond the Eagle’s Wings project focused on our west side of ISD 196. We hope that other schools and districts replicate this concept to create their own projects to serve senior citizens in their respective areas,” he said, adding he’s happy to connect with others who want to launch a similar project.
As of April 14, Lynch said he’s gotten letters from AVHS, Southview Elementary and Westview Elementary students. So far, more than 10 living facilities in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Lakeville and Rosemount have asked to be involved with the project.
“The individuals at the nursing homes are especially grateful for the idea. Teachers and nursing home workers are responding positively about the impact this could have in connecting schools to the senior citizens in our community,” Kuhn said. “Everyone is affected by this situation, but the elderly most of all. It is our hope that we recognize them and let them feel supported during this time.”
For more information about Eagle’s Wings, contact lynch at james.lynch@district196.org.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
