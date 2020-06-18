To the editor:
I am writing to encourage Lakeville and Farmington residents to vote Zach Duckworth for State Senate. I spoke with Zach at the “Lakeville Salute to the 2020 Graduates” parade on June 6 for graduating seniors and learned that he’d had quite the week!
Zach and fellow volunteer firefighters were called to St. Paul to be ready to assist with the fires that were raging. A few days later he found himself downtown again, this time activated as a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard to help bring peace to the situation in the Twin Cities. Upon completion of his mission, Zach was back in time to fulfill his School Board duties by delivering some inspirational remarks to the class of 2020 after participating in their parade of celebration. It should be noted that Zach has a wife and young children and a small business while at the same time serving his community, state, and country. What a remarkable illustration of leading by example and serving all of us in the community.
We need more servant leaders like Zach in all levels of government. Experienced leaders who’ve been tested and have a record of selfless-service, decisiveness, integrity, and love for God, country, state and community are exactly what we need during these challenging times to move our community and state forward. Vote Duckworth for state Senate on Election Day. Thanks to Zack and Carly for their service and sacrifice!
Tom Neitzke
Lakeville
