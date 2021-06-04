Metro Republican Women’s next meeting is set for June 12.
Sen. Michelle Benson will be the featured speaker. She will provide a recap of what happened during the 2021 legislative session.
Benson is serving her fourth term in the Minnesota Senate. She represents District 31, which includes portions of Anoka, Isanti, and Sherburne counties. Benson currently serves on the Human Services Reform Committee, Finance Committee, and as chair of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee.
The meeting will take place Saturday, June 12, at at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive in Mendota Heights, with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. and program beginning at 9 a.m. The reservation deadline is 9 p.m.Tuesday, June 8. The cost is $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $15 for students. Reservations are required. Those who have questions or to register, contact Elaine at 651-423-0556 or 651-260-8005.
Metro Republican Women is the largest Twin Cities area club with over 70 members. It is part of the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women and National Federation of Republican Women.
