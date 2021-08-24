State Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakevile, who also serves as a major in the Minnesota Army National Guard, is being deployed to the Middle East in support of military operations in the region. Duckworth has been activated with the National Guard twice over the past two years during periods of civil unrest in Minnesota, most recently in support of Operation Safety Net earlier this year.
“It’s an honor to serve our state in times of need and I’m proud to wear the uniform when our country calls. Thank you to everyone who supports our service members and their families during deployments. My wife Carly is a remarkably strong person and I’m very grateful for the love and support she and our kids are receiving,” said Duckworth, whose wife is due to give birth to their third child in November.
Duckworth will continue to fulfill his duties by remaining in touch with his Senate staff to ensure that the needs of constituents are met. He is expected to return in time for next year’s legislative session.
At the age of 17, Duckworth enlisted in Minnesota Army National Guard as an infantryman and later commissioned as an infantry officer via the University of Minnesota’s ROTC program. He served in Kuwait and Iraq from 2011-2012 as a platoon leader and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service overseas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.