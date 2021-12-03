State Sen. Zach Duckworth and his wife Carly welcomed a healthy baby boy to the world this Thanksgiving. Duckworth, a major with the Minnesota Army National Guard, returned from his deployment to the Middle East, and less than 24 hours later he and Carly became the parents of their third child, Leo. The family reported that older siblings Grace and Logan were excited to finally meet their new baby brother along with other members of the family. “It’s truly a Thanksgiving to remember. To get back from overseas just in time to be present for my son’s birth is a remarkable blessing,” Duckworth said. “I’m so thankful to my amazingly strong wife and supportive family, friends, and neighbors for their help, well wishes, and prayers. We’re also very thankful for the expert and professional doctors, nurses, and staff at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. I also want to acknowledge my brothers and sisters in arms serving our country at home and abroad who often can’t be present during important life events. We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid.”
