State Sen. Erin Maye Quade, D-Apple Valley, speaks at a news conference, Friday, April 21, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., in support of her bill to make Minnesota a refuge for youth and families from other states who travel to Minnesota for gender-affirming care. 

 (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

The Minnesota Senate waded into the culture wars Friday, April 21, by passing bills to make Minnesota a refuge for youth seeking gender-affirming care, out-of-state abortion patients and providers seeking protection, and to ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth.

All three bills passed the Democratic-controlled House earlier this session. While Democrats hold just a one-seat majority in the Senate, bill sponsors were confident heading into the emotional debate. First up was the conversion therapy ban, which passed 36-27 with two Republicans voting “yes.” The abortion refuge bill passed 34-29 on a party-line vote, and the trans refuge bill won similar approval 34-30.

