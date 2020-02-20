On Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Republicans across Minnesota will be gathering in their neighborhoods for precinct caucuses.

"The future of our party and nation belongs to those who show up," said Pat Kaluza, chair of Senate District 58 Republicans. "If you wish to see a change in our party or our candidates, precinct caucuses are your chance to stand up and be heard. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference." 

The Republican caucuses for Senate District 58 (Lakeville, Farmington, and rural Dakota County) will be held at the following locations:

Lakeville residents in Senate District 58: Lakeville North High School, 19600 Ipava Ave.

Farmington and rural Dakota County residents: Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.

Stanton, Warsaw, and Dennison residents: Cannon Falls High School, 820 Minnesota St. E.

