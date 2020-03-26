The coronavirus has thrown the 2020 political calendar into a tailspin.
As a result, endorsements in contested races have been postponed along with party business.
There are some significant stakes in the Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune coverage area, as there are four races for which the political parties will endorse.
A party endorsement is key to help fund and boost as candidate’s campaign in advance of the state primary, which is slated to be held this year Aug. 11. Candidates can choose to abide by the endorsement and drop out of the race or contest an endorsed candidate at the primary.
In the 2nd District, five Republican candidates are seeking the party’s nod to run against U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan. They are Regina Barr, Erika Cashin, Tyler Kistner, Rick Olson and Kerry Zeiler.
The only contested race for state Senate is in District 56 with four DFLers vying for the endorsement to run against Sen. Dan Hall. They are Lindsey Port, Robert Timmerman, Richard Tucker and Kevin Shea.
A pair of two candidates each are looking for the Republican endorsement in House Districts 51A and 57A.
Chris LeBlanc and Patrick Zurick are courting delegates in 51A, while Megan Olson and Joshua Solano are doing the same in 57A.
Those districts are currently represented by Sandra Masin and Robert Bierman, respectively.
Some of the endorsement contests were to be held this weekend, last weekend or earlier, but due to the fears of large gatherings spreading COVID-19, the meetings have been delayed or slated to be held online.
“We are now on lockdown, and the political calendar has come to a screeching halt,” said Jeff Schuette, 2nd District GOP chairman, said in an email. “As most of you know we do not have the ability to do in-person conventions for at least a four or five-week period, maybe longer. So we are going to attempt online and conference call type conventions.”
Schuette said the Minnesota Republican Party will administer the senate district conventions that will not include contested endorsements.
The local units will be able to endorse candidates who are uncontested, along with conducting business such as advancing delegates to the next level and considering party platform resolutions.
The Senate District 57 and 51 GOP online conventions were slated Monday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 8, respectively.
He said the 2nd District convention will likely be in-person May 2.
“Contested state legislative endorsement conventions would have the flexibility to set up a new in-person convention all the way up to the filing date of June 2,” Schuette said. “If that’s not possible due to corona conditions, we will see how well the online system works and make a determination on doing these online as well.”
“I know this is not ideal, and I wish the virus would not have disrupted our lives, but this is a way forward to keep us on track to victory for our candidates in November,” Schuette said.
The Minnesota DFL Party will be conducting an online ballot system for contested endorsements using ranked-choice voting.
The voting window will be April 25 to Monday, May 4.
Candidates will be allowed to send a 2-minute video, which will be embedded with each electronic ballot.
All alternates elected at precinct caucuses will be upgraded to voting delegates to the local unit conventions.
The online system will also be used to select delegates and pass resolutions for the party platform.
The state DFL Convention is slated May 30-31, but this date is subject to change.
“Again this information is subject to change based on state and federal mandates, but we are asking our DFL delegates’ indulgence as we work through all of these changes,” said Lawrence Sandoval, Senate District 56 DFL chair. “In the meantime, we are asking that folks stay safe and healthy.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
