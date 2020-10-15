Senate District 58, which includes Lakeville, Farmington and townships to the south, features a race between DFL Sen. Matt Little, a former mayor and council member in Lakeville, and the Republicans’ endorsed candidate Zach Duckworth, current chair of the Lakeville Area School Board.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Zach Duckworth
Age: 33
Family: Wife Carly, daughter Grace, 4, son Logan, 2
Occupation: Small business owner
Education: M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas
Endorsements: Proud to be endorsed by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, former U.S. Rep. John Kline, state Reps. Jon Koznick and Pat Garofalo, former state Sen. Dave Thompson, Mayor Doug Anderson, as well as, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the National Federation of Independent Business, and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 among others.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I joined the Minnesota Army National Guard at the age of 17 and was commissioned as an Infantry Officer via the University of Minnesota’s ROTC program. I was deployed to the Middle East as a Platoon Leader from 2011-2012. I also serve as a volunteer firefighter on the Lakeville Fire Department, as well as, the chair of the Lakeville School Board. I’m also a member of the local VFW, Rotary, and Lions club.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
We need to address the state’s deficit without overtaxing Minnesotans. Just like managing your household, when funds are running low we have two options. One – cut wasteful spending, and two – reduce expenses. A major deficit requires both. Now is not the time to raise taxes on Minnesota families, our seniors, farmers, or small businesses. Raising taxes is not the answer during tough economic times when some folks are laid off, businesses are closing, and savings are running out.
If afforded freedom and flexibility, the remarkable resilience and ingenuity of our communities would allow businesses to put their employees back to work and serve their customers safely. Businesses can get back to increasing earnings and folks can return to work which helps increase the revenue collected by the state. This is the fastest and most effective way to help boost our local economies and positively impact the state’s financial outlook.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
By listening to and putting itself in the shoes of our small business owners, employees, and everyday Minnesotans who are trying to earn a living and provide for their families. The anxiety, frustration, and uncertainty are real – as a small business owner myself, I understand this first hand. Like many businesses, we’ve implemented safety measures, we have PPE and enforce social distancing, we’ve embraced a flexible work environment and continue to compensate our people. Like businesses all across Minnesota, we’re doing our part. Government needs to spend less time focusing on what we can’t do and more time focusing on what we can do. The goal should be helping our businesses thrive, not merely survive. State, city, and county grants are helpful, but they’re not sustainable substitutes for allowing a business and its employees to operate in a way that will ensure they’re still in business for years to come.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
Health care can be confusing, complicated, expensive, and even scary for folks. I’ve heard so many stories from people who have to make impossible decisions regarding their prescription drugs or other basic necessities. I hear you – and yes, we must do better. I will protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
The plan has to be fighting for flexibility and individual choice – we need to protect direct primary care so that you can choose your doctor. More government programs come at a cost and are not viable long term solutions.
We can reduce the inflated cost of prescription drugs by eliminating middleman expenses and by continually working to get as close to the true cost as possible. This will increase transparency and affordability regarding the price of insulin and other medications. Helping the market find creative and new solutions is a less costly and more efficient way to stabilize premiums.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
Mandated paid family and medical leave is a good and noble cause – folks are stretched thin between work and family obligations, as well as, their child’s schooling - especially during the pandemic. More obligations often leads to the need for child care, the cost of which is also on the rise. I’m committed to finding solutions to these issues in a way that respects the ability of a small business owner and their employees to have the freedom and flexibility to collaborate on employee benefits that are specific to their individual wants and needs.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
I believe they are separate issues. The governor’s executive powers are clearly a divisive issue, but progress on a bonding bill would be good for all Minnesotans and needs to move forward. This wouldn’t be the partisan issue it has become if our local legislators were allowed to represent their constituents and participate in our state government to the fullest extent again.
Currently, the Legislature has to vote to remove the governor’s executive powers - I believe the act should be changed so that they have to vote to extend the governor’s executive powers. This would foster much more bipartisanship.
Matt Little, incumbent
Age: 35
Family: My wife Coco, and our daughter Poppy.
Occupation: Attorney
Education: BA, political science, University of Minnesota-Morris, JD University of Minnesota Law School
Endorsements: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Farm Bureau, Minnesota Farmers Union, Minnesota Professional Firefighters, Education Minnesota, Minnesota Nurses Association, Conservation Minnesota, AFL-CIO, AFSCME Council 5, North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, Boundary Waters Action Fund, Moms Demand Action, Protect MN, Teamsters Joint Council 32, SEIU Minnesota State Council.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: State senator (2017-present), Lakeville Mayor (2013-2016), Lakeville City Council (2011-2012), attorney, Lions Club member.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
The projected budget deficit is real and structural. It will, unfortunately, necessitate cuts. While we are making these tough choices, we have to prioritize the most vulnerable. That means protecting adult day programs, special education, healthcare, and public safety.
We also need to do our best to reduce the projected deficit by providing a safe, metrics-based horizon for when closures of businesses are ended, passing a bonding bill that will provide over 20,000 jobs across the state, and look at additional revenue sources like legalizing sports gambling.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
The state must be a strong partner to Minnesota businesses - helping them safely serve their customers during the pandemic. Of course, nothing will help businesses and schools more than controlling COVID. The resurgence in Florida, Texas, and other states prove that if COVID isn’t under control businesses cannot stay open, even if the state allows it.
The state should jump-start economic recovery by passing a bonding bill that funds infrastructure projects; providing jobs, business, and better roads across the state. In our district, I’m pushing for a new wastewater sewer system for Randolph, water infrastructure for Lakeville, new transportation dollars for Northfield, and funding to improve the Lake Byllesby Dam.
The Legislature should also pass a MinnesotaCare Buy-In Option: a revenue neutral way to increase competition and drive down insurance prices. Taxpayers already pay for this program, and should have the option to buy into it!
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
We should allow anyone to buy into a MinnesotaCare health plan. Taxpayers are already paying for this program so they should be able to buy into it. Plus, the premiums are about 28% cheaper than similar private insurance plans. And, the increased options would create additional competition in the market that would drive down actual healthcare costs, not just insurance costs.
But, we must start tackling one of the root causes of increased health care costs: the rising cost of prescription drugs. I support creating a pharmaceutical drug price review board that can review increases in prices, and would have the power to reduce prices if they are not made on a rational basis and/or causing harm to Minnesotans.
I also have a bill that would require insurance companies to provide coverage for hearing aids. It is absurd that hearing aids aren’t considered an essential piece of coverage.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
Coco and I were fortunate to spend three months with our daughter Poppy after she was born. We want every new parent to have that time! And every Minnesotan should be able to take time to care for a sick spouse or parent.
I support paid leave for all Minnesotans, but we need a system that doesn’t impose significant burdens on small businesses. Family and medical leaves are a huge cost. We need a system that lifts those costs, making small businesses more competitive, allowing them to compete with larger businesses already offering these benefits.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
Politics should never interfere with the lives of Minnesotans. The people of Randolph need a wastewater treatment system, not political games. Let’s pass a bill, let’s put people to work, and let’s get the economy back on track with the infrastructure we need. And yes, the emergency powers act that passed in the early 2000s needs to be changed. Instead of the Legislature only having the power to take powers away, it should be modified so that the governor has to seek legislative approval for any long-term extension of emergency powers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.