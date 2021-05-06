Senate District 57 Republicans will be hosting Pints and Politics from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Tops Tavern, 14533 Dodd Blvd., Rosemount.
Cost to attend is $10 with appetizers provided. There will be a cash bar.
This is an opportunity to meet and get to know others who are interested in local community activities in a casual setting. There will be no formal speeches.
Senate District 57 includes all of Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and part of Lakeville.
For more information, go online to www.sd57gop.org/events.
