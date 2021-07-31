The Senate District 57 DFL will have its annual picnic from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Redwood Park in Apple Valley.

Community members are invited for free food and beverages, entertainment games and prizes. The event will also feature special speakers. Attendees should enter the park drive and proceed to the lower parking lot for the picnic pavilion.

Learn more about Senate District 57 DFL at www.sd57dfl.org.

