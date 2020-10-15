Senate District 57, which includes Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and a portion of Lakeville, features a race between DFL Sen. Greg Clausen and the Republicans’ endorsed candidate Jose Jimenez.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Greg Clausen, incumbent
Age: 72
Family: wife Bobbie, three adult children and six grandchildren
Occupation: Legislator, former school administrator in District 196
Education: B.A. Augsburg University, M.A. and Ed.S. educational administration University of St. Thomas
Endorsements: Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Education Minnesota,
Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals, Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association, Minnesota State Universities Inter Faculty Organization, Conservation Minnesota, Clean Water Action Minnesota, Boundary Waters Action Fund, DFL Environmental Caucus, DFL Senior Caucus, Housing First, Minnesota Farmers Union, Minnesota Nurses Association, St. Paul Building and Construction Trades Council, Minnesota AFL-CIO, LiUNA! Minnesota & North Dakota, Teamsters Joint Council 32, AFSCME Council 5, Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, Planned Parenthood, SMART Transportation Division (sheet metal, air, rail, transportation workers)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Dakota County Affordable Housing Coalition, Heading Home Dakota to End Homelessness Task Force, Dakota Woodlands Homeless Shelter Board vice-chair, Rocky Mountain Region of Thrivent Financial Board, University of Minnesota College in the Schools Advisory Board, University of Minnesota Regent Candidate Advisory Council, co-chair Health Care Workforce Commission, Minnesota School Trust Lands Commission, Minnesota Government Data Practices Commission, former vice chair Senate Higher Education Committee current minority lead, Minnesota Management and Budget Results First Advisory Committee, numerous Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools (District 196) advisory boards and committees.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
Reducing spending would be my first priority. A major factor in addressing the reducing spending/raising taxes and fees discussion is how long will it take to gain control of the COVID-19 pandemic and how quickly can the economy recover. Each government agency should initiate internal discussions to decrease their budget using a targeted goal. At the same time, public hearings across Minnesota should be held to determine the priorities of Minnesotans. A values discussion with the public to determine what are Minnesotans’ priorities will develop a shared vision on where resources are to be allocated. Where should Minnesota allocate limited funds? Plans should also be explored on ways to increase the revenue side of the budget without additional taxes or fees. I would only consider a tax or fee increase as last alternatives following a review of all other options and following public input.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
There are immediate needs to be addressed as well as long term recovery assistance. First, Minnesota must contain the COVID-19 health crisis and address the economic effects by identifying benchmark indicators for reopening the state. Recent resurgence in Wisconsin and other Midwest states indicates that if COVID-19 is not under control, businesses will be unable to stay open or re-open. Minimizing the spread of the virus through public compliance with health directives, i.e. wearing a mask, social distancing and no large crowd events is critical. Short-term initiatives are in place to assist small businesses through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development DEED including interest free loans. Additional considerations include: delaying tax payments, rent relief, suspending evictions and foreclosures, suspending utility shut-offs and reviewing regulatory concerns. Passing a bonding bill will serve as an economic stimulus package for the state creating 25,000 jobs.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
MinnesotaCare currently provides a state subsidized insurance option for low income individuals and families who do not have access to affordable health care coverage. An option to consider is to allow a buy-in option, allowing consumers in the individual insurance marketplace to voluntarily purchase health insurance from MinnesotaCare even though they may not meet the financial eligibility guidelines. The buy-in consumers would not be eligible for a subsidy, but would create additional competition in the insurance market leading to lower insurance premiums at no additional cost to Minnesota taxpayers. A 2018 poll conducted by MPR News/Star Tribune found 70 percent of the Minnesotans polled favored a MinnesotaCare by-in option.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forward the need for a statewide paid family/medical leave plan. A paid family/medical leave plan would allow Minnesotans to balance work and family responsibilities when the need arises. Such a plan must be specific in identifying paid leave conditions including: reasons for a leave, length of the leave and eligibility requirements. A paid family/medical leave plan must include the financial participation of the employee, employer and state. Employees must earn family leave “credits’ based on hours worked. Provisions for business employing fewer than 100 workers must also be accommodated.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
The House minority leadership publicly linked the passing of a bonding bill to the ending of the governor’s executive powers. The bonding bill is a bargaining chip in an effort to reduce the governor’s emergency powers. The governor’s emergency powers serve a purpose when an actual or imminent threat exists to the public health and safety of Minnesotans. Executive powers allow the governor to react quickly to a situation to prevent loss of life or property. The recent violence associated with the death of George Floyd and COVID-19 loss of life decisions are examples of the needed powers.
Jose W. Jimenez
Age: 63
Family: Married, wife Sandra Jimenez (House District 57B candidate)
Occupation: Patent attorney; president – Jimenez Law Firm Inc.
Education: BS electrical engineering (Northwestern University); Juris Doctor (John Marshall Law School); MBA (Northwestern University)
Endorsements: Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life; Minnesota Police & Peace Officers Association; Minnesota Chamber of Commerce
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: President - Minnesota Hispanic Bar; secretary – Rosemount Lions
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
- Will not raise taxes or fees as Minnesotans are taxed too much as it is
- Will push for cuts in administrative budgets and personnel, particularly in DHS
- Will push to cut unnecessary or wasteful programs in education department; some personnel cuts may be necessary
- Will push the eliminate Met Council and have those federal dollars managed directly by the state/executive branch with the approval of the Legislature
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
- Gov. Walz needs to give up his emergency powers immediately and work with Legislature to re-open the economy as soon as possible
- Department of Health to work with business associations to reduce occupancy restrictions on restaurants and other small businesses immediately and publicly signal to all citizens to take personal responsibility for their own health as it is not the state’s responsibility to do so.
- If necessary, carve out some liability limitations for small business owners to lower risk of lawsuits and claims based on COVID infections
- Ease up on licensing restrictions to promote business re-opening
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
- I do not support government expansion of government-run health plans
- Re-create the original Minnesota high risk insurance plan to cover high-risk patients and those with pre-existing conditions and eliminate MNSure. This will encourage private insurance companies to come back into the market and provide coverage at reasonable rates as they do not have to cover high risk patients
- Open the Minnesota market to private insurers from outside Minnesota to compete with better programs for Minnesota citizens of all ages
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
Government should not mandate family leave to Minnesota employers.
However, Minnesota can facilitate/encourage employers to provide a similar benefit by working with business to create 401(k) type plans to bank days off with matching by employee contributions for “paid off” days and employers can match those hours/days. Employers can then offer this program as a employer-based benefit to attract employees.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
The emergency powers act must be changed to only give a governor 30 days and any additional time can only be authorized by the approval of both the House and the Senate
I agree linking the bonding bill with the emergency powers only due to the fact that the governor would not relinquish his power. Both branches of government need to work together in this COVID situation. Minnesotans are tired and are getting hurt by these tactics and lets political party’s interests get in the way of governing.
