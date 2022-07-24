Senate District 56 Republicans to have event Jul 24, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Senate District 56 Republican event will be held Saturday, Aug 20, 2-5 p.m. at Connemara Park in Rosemount.Organizers said the Senate District 56 Republican candidates will talk about kitchen table issues during the event, which will have free hot dogs, chips, and water. Donations will accepted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosemount Apple Valley Senate District 56 2022 Gop Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now New Kitchen and Rail restaurant introduces global flavors menu Rosemount Leprechaun Days schedule of events 2022 Catherine Breet named new human resources leader at Merchants Bank A new start for Donut Star Farmington man pleads guilty in Burnsville fatal crash E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jul 22, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jul 22, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jul 22, 2022 0
