Endorsed candidate faces former state representative

The new Senate District 56, which includes Apple Valley, Rosemount and a part of Eagan, will feature of DFL primary between the 2022-endorsed DFL candidate Justin Emmerich and former state Rep. Erin Maye Quade. 

Justin Emmerich
