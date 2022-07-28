Endorsed candidate faces former state representative
The new Senate District 56, which includes Apple Valley, Rosemount and a part of Eagan, will feature of DFL primary between the 2022-endorsed DFL candidate Justin Emmerich and former state Rep. Erin Maye Quade.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Republican candidate Jim Bean of Rosemount.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Justin Emmerich
Age: 29
Family: Wife, Kate, son Brayden and a daughter due Aug. 16.
Occupation: Legislative Assistant, Minnesota Senate
Education: Bachelor of Arts from the University of Minnesota in political science
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am currently the president of our local homeowner’s association. I find it to be a rewarding experience. Our board is designated with keeping a careful and responsible budget for our association, weighing considerations of increasing HOA dues versus upcoming projects, maintenance, and homeowner concerns. In addition, I have volunteered to coach our son’s local sports teams. Regardless of the election outcome, I look forward to continuing these and new volunteer opportunities within the community.
Why should people vote for you?
Our campaign slogan is “Our Community. Your Voice.” That’s because when I talk about issues, I talk about the perspective of our community. My idea of public service is to listen to the people in our community. I’ve met with every facet of the community like educators, public safety, health workers, buisnesses and many more. I will bring our collective voice to the Capitol.
In addition, public service is about showing people that government works well. The state Legislature is much more than passing bills. It’s about meeting with constituents and solving problems that are impacting their family. It’s being available to help with the concerns of the 85,000 people in our community and when you call our office, we’ll pick up the phone.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
My work ethic and commitment to our community are unmatched. I have hosted weekly meet and greets, knocked on thousands of doors, and attended community events to understand the needs of our community.
Our campaign has a mass appeal to all voters regardless of party affiliation making me most likely to win on Nov. 8. Our campaign has received endorsements from the Minnesota DFL Party, Sen. Greg Clausen, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie, Minnesota Peace and Police Officers, Teamsters Joint Council 32, IBEW, the 49ers, the Carptenters, SMART Local 10, the DFL Veterans Caucus, and the South Metro Senior Caucus.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent doesn’t?
I am the DFL-endorsed candidate. I have the most experience in this race. I have worked in the Minnesota Senate for the last six legislative sessions working on policy, performing constituent services, meeting with advocates, and advancing bills through the legislative process. I have seen what makes a great legislator and what makes a not-so-good legislator. What I bring to the table is a willingness to work with everybody, regardless of party affiliation. My career as a public servant is about service, not recognition. Our community will benefit from leadership that can effectively pass legislation. I am that leader.
Erin Maye Quade
Age: 36
Family: Wife- Alyse, Daughter- Harriet (3 months old)
Occupation: Advocacy director at a legal nonprofit
Education: Bachelor of Arts in political science and Bachelor of Arts in justice and peace studies from the University of St. Thomas
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
- Minnesota state representative, District 57A, 2017-2019
- Member of the Minnesota Energy Commission, 2017-2019
- Board member for Hunger Solutions Minnesota, 2018-present
- Board member for State Innovation Exchange (SiX), 2018-present
- Former board chair of OutFront Minnesota, 2018-2021
- Co-chair of the Attorney General’s Task Force for Expanding the Economic Security of Women, 2021-2022
- Active member of Grace Lutheran Church
Why should people vote for you?
I’m running for the Minnesota Senate to build upon my successes as your state representative and to advocate for policies driven by the needs of people like us, not greed and partisanship. During my time at the capitol, I successfully passed bills through a Republican-controlled Legislature to address issues like expanding benefits for veterans and helping more Minnesotans achieve homeownership. By electing proven leaders who will deliver results for our community, we can build a Minnesota where we all thrive. As a lifelong Apple Valley resident and proud graduate of Greenleaf, Falcon Ridge, and Eastview schools, I am deeply committed to advancing the needs of our district. As your state senator I would prioritize putting children and families first, lowering the cost of goods and services, fully funding our public schools, defending our democracy, protecting reproductive rights, and serving our veterans.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
When I was elected to the State House in 2016, I was the only DFL candidate to flip a district from red to blue. As your state representative, and in my current role as a policy professional, I have demonstrated my ability to build bridges across party lines and create coalitions to deliver results for Minnesota and our district. Throughout my primary campaign, we have knocked on the doors of thousands of voters across the district and built the relationships we need to win in November through face-to-face conversations about our shared values.
What do you bring to the table that your opponent doesn’t?
Unlike my opponent, I have:
- Authored bills and passed legislation into law
- Won an election and served as an elected official
- Lived in this community my whole life
- Demonstrated experience organizing and building coalitions
- A longstanding record of advocating at the Capitol on behalf of our community
- Support from a broad coalition of labor, environmental, and civil rights organizations including: Planned Parenthood, SEIU Minnesota, AFSCME Council 5, Everytown for Gun Safety, the Minnesota Nurses Association, Take Action MN, MAPE, Clean Water Action, EMILY’s List, and Attorney General Keith Ellison
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.