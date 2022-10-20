The Senate District 56 race is for an open seat after current District 57 Sen. Greg Clausen chose to retire.
After redistricting earlier this year, District 57 will be replaced with Senate District 56 in 2023. Senate District 56 will have roughly the same boundaries as the current Senate District 57. It will continue to include the cities of Apple Valley and Rosemount, though the new boundary takes in a small portion of southeast Eagan and drops an eastern portion of Rosemount that was added to the new Senate District 58. Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.
The candidates running for Senate District 56 are Republican-endorsed candidate Jim Bean, of Rosemount, and DFL-endorsed candidate Erin Maye Quade, of Apple Valley.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Jim Bean
Age: 45
Family: Wife, Keshia; son, Jeru; daughter, Carmen; daughter, Ahniya; daughter, Ginger; dog, Beanie
Occupation: Transit driver, small business owner and pastor
Education: Burnsville High School Class of 1995, University of Minnesota, B.A. organizational leadership Bethel University
Previous elected, appointed, or volunteer positions: senior pastor at Valour Ministries; ambassador volunteer at Take-Charge (life, family, community); football/basketball coach; physical education teacher at MCAA
1) What strategies should state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Every parent should have the choice to decide which school would be the best fit. Based on my observations, many parents want to experience a more academic approach instead of a curriculum emphasizing political narratives. School choice allows tax dollars to follow the child. Parents should have the right to choose the environment in which their children best learn and have a say in what their children are being taught. School choice would allow parents to place their child in the best educational setting for them to be motivated to learn, and it would give incentive for schools to improve.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
I believe that every human life is sacred and precious. Currently, in Minnesota, our state has already decided in our Legislature how this will be handled. If my constituents would like to make any changes I would have to consider those proposed changes very carefully.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
It is important to me that the U.S. Constitution be upheld and adhered to which states: “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed” (Amendment II). When it comes to the problem of violent crime, gun ownership is not the source. These violent actions originate in the heart and are influenced by media and their peers. I would support legislation that focuses on stiffer punishments for those who are found guilty of using a gun to commit or attempt to commit a crime.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
I’m not satisfied with the state’s election security process. I would be open to legislation that makes voter fraud more difficult and strengthens voter integrity. I would support requiring a state-issued photo identification should be a statewide requirement to vote. I think we have the technology to have agreed-upon machines and paper voting systems with same-day receipts, which prove both systems are accurate. Forensic data analysis can identify potential problems and opportunities for improvement in the Minnesota election process. I would increase the number of election judges and increase surveillance monitoring at the polling precincts.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
No one should be made to feel poorly about themselves because of their skin color or ethnic background. We should celebrate our differences and not demonize each other because of them. I believe schools should stick to education fundamentals, such as reading, writing, math, and non-political science. I would support this bill because teachers should be nonpartisan and focus on teaching students how to think, not what to think. I do not support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing because education should be the main focus. Cultural issues can be false or change frequently. Education, critical thinking skills, and innovativeness give every student a chance at success.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Legislative gridlock is usually fixed by having the majority vote. We must get back to putting forth bills that make sense and work well for our state. For example, raising taxes to create a surplus is wrong. The entire surplus should be returned to the taxpayers, and it’s just that simple. In addition to just having the majority vote to escape gridlock, it will help politicians on both sides of the aisle to address questions that the brilliant economist Thomas Sowell posed, “Compared to what?” “At what cost?” “What hard evidence do you have?” Also, getting quality feedback and effective communication from those who are successful from both sides can help the overall governance process.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
The Legislature’s priorities should be to get back to common sense solutions to help the entire state of Minnesota achieve the following. Economic growth and fiscal responsibility, (zero state individual income tax, low corporate rate tax, open mining and keystone pipeline, No ESG.) Fully fund law enforcement to help keep our communities safe. Law and order, (mutual accountability and personal responsibility). Protection of medical and parental rights. No medical mandates. Improve state voting laws. Support school choice/vouchers so that all students can achieve an excellent education. Create and enhance quality trade programs for all high school students to help prepare future skilled workers and entrepreneurs. Expand state sponsored veterans benefits. Eliminate state Social Security taxes.
Erin Maye Quade
Age: 36
Family: Wife, Alyse; daughter, Hattie (6 months)
Occupation: Advocacy director at Legal Nonprofit
Education: B.A. in Political Science, B.A. in Justice & Peace Studies
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Minnesota state representative, District 57A (Apple Valley), 2017-2019; member of the Minnesota Energy Commission, 2017-2019; Board of Directors, Hunger Solutions Minnesota, 2018-present; Board of Directors, State Innovation Exchange (SiX), 2018-present; former board chair of OutFront Minnesota, 2018-2021; co-chair of the Attorney General’s Task Force for Expanding the Economic Security of Women, 2021-2022; active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Apple Valley
1) What strategies should state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
As a graduate of District 196 schools, I know we have one of the best school districts in the country, but there is still room for us to improve to ensure every student receives a world-class education. We are facing a critical teacher shortage, which is why we need to improve teacher recruitment and retention. Children who are hungry, struggling with their mental health, or stuck in crowded classrooms can’t learn. To better serve our students, we need smaller class sizes, increased mental health resources available in schools, universal access to school meals, and robust youth enrichment opportunities.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Every Minnesotan should have the ability to decide if, when, and how they become a parent or grow their family without government interference. This summer, my organization and I successfully struck down Minnesota’s unconstitutional abortion restrictions, expanding access to critical reproductive health care across Minnesota. Despite the court’s ruling, harmful and outdated laws are still on the books and need to be repealed. Additionally, Minnesota is now the only state in the upper-Midwest where people can access legal abortion. We must pass laws that protect patients and providers from criminalization by other states for receiving or providing legal care in Minnesota.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
We must do everything in our power to end gun violence. As your state representative, I authored bipartisan legislation to implement universal background checks on all gun sales and transfers, as well as red flag laws. I will support similar legislation in the Senate. Additionally, we need to implement safe storage laws to prevent children from accessing guns that are legally owned by their parents. Studies have shown that these laws reduce the risk of accidental injury among children and teens by 85%. Last, we must keep weapons of war out of the hands of civilians.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Thanks to the leadership of our Secretary of State, Minnesota has incredibly secure elections systems and the highest voter participation in the country. To build upon this success, we can increase safety protections for election administration staff – including volunteers like election judges – and ensure we are utilizing the federal funds being offered to further modernize our elections. Last, it’s imperative that leaders do not undermine voters’ faith in our elections by repeating misinformation that has led to harassment, violence and even death of law enforcement across the country. Beyond security, we must continue to protect Minnesotans’ access to our democracy by implementing automatic voter registration and pre-registration.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
No, I would not support such a bill. Learning in itself is uncomfortable. Expanding our knowledge and learning new things that we may not be good at right away creates discomfort, but learning new things and expanding our understanding is an important part of preparing students for the world. We must reject efforts to arbitrarily limit the depth and breadth of our curriculum. Cultural competency is incredibly important and should be part of a well-rounded teacher’s education. More than one-third of students in ISD 196 schools are students of color. As our district continues to grow and change, it’s critical that we support our teachers by ensuring they have access to the tools and resources they need to prepare our students for the world.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The first step to addressing legislative gridlock is by building relationships across the aisle, just like I did while serving in the Minnesota House. I am incredibly proud to have passed bipartisan bills through a Republican-controlled legislature as a freshman Democrat. I was able to do this because I took the time to build honest and trusting working relationships with my colleagues no matter their party. I believe the surplus should have been used to make necessary updates to our infrastructure like roads and bridges, recession-proof our budget by building reserves, provide additional mental health support to students in schools, and to eliminate taxes on social security benefits.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
The last time the DFL had a trifecta, we balanced the budget and passed life-changing policies including all-day kindergarten, the Women’s Economic Security Act, a freeze on college tuition, increased the minimum wage, passed marriage equality, and increased access to health care by creating the Basic Health Plan. Should DFLers have the trifecta again after November, the legislature should prioritize building safe and healthy communities by ensuring equitable and affordable access to housing and health care, protecting reproductive rights, lowering the cost of goods and services, supporting our public schools and serving our veterans.
