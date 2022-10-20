american flag art.jpg

The Senate District 56 race is for an open seat after current District 57 Sen. Greg Clausen chose to retire.

After redistricting earlier this year, District 57 will be replaced with Senate District 56 in 2023. Senate District 56 will have roughly the same boundaries as the current Senate District 57. It will continue to include the cities of Apple Valley and Rosemount, though the new boundary takes in a small portion of southeast Eagan and drops an eastern portion of Rosemount that was added to the new Senate District 58. Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.

SD 56 Jim Bean web.jpg

Jim Bean
SD 56 Erin Maye Quade web.jpg

Erin Maye Quade

