State Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL- Eagan, along with state Sen. Melisa Franzen, DFL- Edina, will host a virtual STEM Advocacy Day at the Capitol to advocate for STEM education funding April 9.
The event will include presentations from student robotics teams and dialogue with STEM nonprofits in attendance.
“STEM funding is a critical need for our students and is one of the most impactful investments we can make in our state,” Carlson said. “Past funding for ‘robotics hubs’ in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota has driven student opportunities and achievement. I can’t wait for so many Minnesotans to see the fruits of that investment through the demonstrations of the FIRST Robotics teams attending this year’s STEM Advocacy Day. Preparing a 21st century workforce for Minnesota requires the Legislature to invest in student opportunities that build 21st century skills.
“That’s why I have introduced S.F. 866, which will provide funding for grants to enable more of Minnesota’s students to participate in robotics. This bill is a small but key step toward investing in our schools and students and I hope that Chair Chamberlain will give the bill a hearing soon.”
STEM Advocacy Day is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9.
The event will be livestreamed on Franzen’s Facebook page. Senators Franzen and Carlson will answer questions from the public about STEM Education and STEM Funding from the online chat during the Facebook livestream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.