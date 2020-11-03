Current makeup of the Minnesota Legislature in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
DFL: Senate three seats, House six seats
Republican: Senate one seat, House two seats
DFL - Senate 51, 57 and 58, House 51A, 51B, 56A, 56B, 57A and 57B (all incumbents except 56A and 56B where there are open seats)
Republican - Senate 56, House 58A and 58B (all incumbents)
Early returns as of 8:25 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) with most races showing no precincts reporting
State Senator District 51 (as of 10:15 p.m. Dakota County is not showing a tally of precincts reportiing)
Douglas D. Willetts
55.20% 11027
Jim Carlson
44.63% 8916
Write-in 34
State Senator District 56 (9 of 21 precincts reporting as of 9:56 p.m.)
Republican Dan Hall 6,252 56.93%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Lindsey Port 4,717 42.95%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 13 0.12%
State Senator District 57 (10 of 26 precincts reporting as of 10:12 a.m.)
Jose W. Jimenez
50.74% 15506
Greg Clausen
49.17% 15025
Write-in 26
State Senator District 58 (29 of 36 precincts reporting as of 10:10 p.m.)
Zach Duckworth
54.96% 20770
Matt Little
45.00% 17005
Write-in 16
State Representative District 51A
Patrick J. Zurick
48.18% 1162
Sandra Masin
51.74% 1248
Write-in 2
State Representative District 51B
Fern A. Smith
51.77% 1520
Liz Reyer
48.13% 1413
Write-in 3
State Representative District 56A (2 of 13 precincts reporting as of 9:57 p.m.)
Republican Pam Myhra 867 53.72%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Jessica Hanson 744 46.10%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 3 0.19%
State Representative District 56B
Roz Peterson
53.80% 1330
Kaela Berg
46.20% 1142
Write-in 0
State Representative District 57A
Megan Olson
58.66% 315
Robert Bierman
41.34% 222
Write-in 0
State Representative District 57B (8 of 13 precincts reporting as of 10:26 p.m.)
Sandra A. Jimenez
49.52% 9159
John D. Huot
50.42% 9327
Write-in 11
State Representative District 58A (11 of 12 precincts reporting as of 10:19 p.m.) Jon Koznick has a strong lead in seeking a fourth term in the House with only one precinct left to report, according to Dakota County unofficial results.
Jon Koznick
56.03% 14286
Erin Preese
43.92% 11198
Write-in 15
State Representative District 58B (16 of 24 precincts reporting as of 9:16 p.m.)
Pat Garofalo
64.70% 6865
Sara Wolf
35.22% 3737
Write-in 9
