Current makeup of the Minnesota Legislature in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area: 

DFL: Senate three seats, House six seats 

Republican: Senate one seat, House two seats

DFL - Senate 51, 57 and 58, House 51A, 51B, 56A, 56B, 57A and 57B (all incumbents except 56A and 56B where there are open seats) 

Republican - Senate 56, House 58A and 58B (all incumbents) 

Early returns as of 8:25 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) with most races showing no precincts reporting

State Senator District 51 (as of 10:15 p.m. Dakota County is not showing a tally of precincts reportiing)

Douglas D. Willetts

55.20% 11027

Jim Carlson

44.63% 8916

Write-in 34

State Senator District 56 (9 of 21 precincts reporting as of 9:56 p.m.) 

Republican Dan Hall 6,252 56.93%

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Lindsey Port 4,717 42.95%

WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 13 0.12%

State Senator District 57 (10 of 26 precincts reporting as of 10:12 a.m.) 

Jose W. Jimenez

50.74% 15506

Greg Clausen

49.17% 15025

Write-in 26

State Senator District 58 (29 of 36 precincts reporting as of 10:10 p.m.)

Zach Duckworth

54.96% 20770

Matt Little

45.00% 17005

Write-in 16

State Representative District 51A

Patrick J. Zurick

48.18% 1162

Sandra Masin

51.74% 1248

Write-in 2

State Representative District 51B

Fern A. Smith

51.77% 1520

Liz Reyer

48.13% 1413

Write-in 3

State Representative District 56A (2 of 13 precincts reporting as of 9:57 p.m.)

Republican Pam Myhra 867 53.72%

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Jessica Hanson 744 46.10%

WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 3 0.19%

State Representative District 56B

Roz Peterson

53.80% 1330

Kaela Berg

46.20% 1142

Write-in 0

State Representative District 57A

Megan Olson

58.66% 315

Robert Bierman

41.34% 222

Write-in 0

State Representative District 57B (8 of 13 precincts reporting as of 10:26 p.m.)

Sandra A. Jimenez

49.52% 9159

John D. Huot

50.42% 9327

Write-in 11

State Representative District 58A (11 of 12 precincts reporting as of 10:19 p.m.) Jon Koznick has a strong lead in seeking a fourth term in the House with only one precinct left to report, according to Dakota County unofficial results. 

Jon Koznick

56.03% 14286

Erin Preese

43.92% 11198

Write-in 15

State Representative District 58B (16 of 24 precincts reporting as of 9:16 p.m.)

Pat Garofalo

64.70% 6865

Sara Wolf

35.22% 3737

Write-in 9

