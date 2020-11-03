Leaders so far with all precincts reporting: DFL-Reyer in House 51B, R-Koznick in House 58A
Current makeup of the Minnesota Legislature in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
DFL: Senate three seats, House six seats
Republican: Senate one seat, House two seats
DFL - Senate 51, 57 and 58, House 51A, 51B, 56A, 56B, 57A and 57B (all incumbents except 56A and 56B where there are open seats)
Republican - Senate 56, House 58A and 58B (all incumbents)
Early returns as of 8:25 p.m. (unless otherwise noted)
State Senator District 51 (as of 10:54 p.m. Dakota County reporting 18 of 24 precincts)
Douglas D. Willetts
39.67% 17697
Jim Carlson
60.20% 26855
Write-in 56
State Senator District 56 (12 of 24 precincts reporting as of 10:45 p.m.)
Republican Dan Hall 7,911 55.72%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Lindsey Port 6,269 44.15%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 19 0.13%
State Senator District 57 (11 of 27 precincts reporting as of 11:12 a.m.)
Jose W. Jimenez
51.19% 18391
Greg Clausen
48.71% 17500
Write-in 34
State Senator District 58 (30 of 36 precincts reporting as of 10:55 p.m.)
Zach Duckworth
55.24% 21339
Matt Little
44.71% 17273
Write-in 18
State Representative District 51A (6 of 11 precincts reporting as of 10:57 p.m.)
Patrick J. Zurick
40.81% 7650
Sandra Masin
59.00% 11060
Write-in 36
State Representative District 51B (all precincts reporting as of 10:59 p.m., according to Dakota County). It appears that Liz Reyer has won the open seat that was vacated by Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan.
Fern A. Smith
39.67% 10380
Liz Reyer
60.24% 15764
Write-in 24
State Representative District 56A (2 of 13 precincts reporting as of 9:57 p.m.)
Republican Pam Myhra 867 53.72%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Jessica Hanson 744 46.10%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 3 0.19%
State Representative District 56B
Roz Peterson
53.80% 1330
Kaela Berg
46.20% 1142
Write-in 0
State Representative District 57A (3 of 14 reporting as of 11 p.m.)
Megan Olson
55.45% 8831
Robert Bierman
44.40% 7071
Write-in 23
State Representative District 57B (8 of 13 precincts reporting as of 11:03 p.m.)
Sandra A. Jimenez
49.55% 9769
John D. Huot
50.39% 9934
Write-in 11
State Representative District 58A (11 of 12 precincts reporting as of 10:19 p.m.) Jon Koznick has won in seeking a fourth term in the House with all precincts reporting, according to Dakota County unofficial results.
Jon Koznick
56.59% 14890
Erin Preese
43.34% 11403
Write-in 17
State Representative District 58B (16 of 24 precincts reporting as of 9:16 p.m.)
Pat Garofalo
64.70% 6865
Sara Wolf
35.22% 3737
Write-in 9
