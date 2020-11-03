american flag art.jpg

Leaders so far with all precincts reporting: DFL-Reyer in House 51B, R-Koznick in House 58A

 

Current makeup of the Minnesota Legislature in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area: 

DFL: Senate three seats, House six seats 

Republican: Senate one seat, House two seats

--

DFL - Senate 51, 57 and 58, House 51A, 51B, 56A, 56B, 57A and 57B (all incumbents except 56A and 56B where there are open seats) 

Republican - Senate 56, House 58A and 58B (all incumbents) 

--

Early returns as of 8:25 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) 

State Senator District 51 (as of 10:54 p.m. Dakota County reporting 18 of 24 precincts)

Douglas D. Willetts

39.67% 17697

Jim Carlson

60.20% 26855

Write-in 56

State Senator District 56 (12 of 24 precincts reporting as of 10:45 p.m.) 

Republican Dan Hall 7,911 55.72%

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Lindsey Port 6,269 44.15%

WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 19 0.13%

State Senator District 57 (11 of 27 precincts reporting as of 11:12 a.m.) 

Jose W. Jimenez

51.19% 18391

Greg Clausen

48.71% 17500

Write-in 34

State Senator District 58 (30 of 36 precincts reporting as of 10:55 p.m.)

Zach Duckworth

55.24% 21339

Matt Little

44.71% 17273

Write-in 18

State Representative District 51A (6 of 11 precincts reporting as of 10:57 p.m.)

Patrick J. Zurick

40.81% 7650

Sandra Masin

59.00% 11060

Write-in 36

State Representative District 51B (all precincts reporting as of 10:59 p.m., according to Dakota County). It appears that Liz Reyer has won the open seat that was vacated by Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan. 

Fern A. Smith

39.67% 10380

Liz Reyer

60.24% 15764

Write-in 24

State Representative District 56A (2 of 13 precincts reporting as of 9:57 p.m.)

Republican Pam Myhra 867 53.72%

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Jessica Hanson 744 46.10%

WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 3 0.19%

State Representative District 56B

Roz Peterson

53.80% 1330

Kaela Berg

46.20% 1142

Write-in 0

State Representative District 57A (3 of 14 reporting as of 11 p.m.)

Megan Olson

55.45% 8831

Robert Bierman

44.40% 7071

Write-in 23

State Representative District 57B (8 of 13 precincts reporting as of 11:03 p.m.)

Sandra A. Jimenez

49.55% 9769

John D. Huot

50.39% 9934

Write-in 11

State Representative District 58A (11 of 12 precincts reporting as of 10:19 p.m.) Jon Koznick has won in seeking a fourth term in the House with all precincts reporting, according to Dakota County unofficial results. 

Jon Koznick

56.59% 14890

Erin Preese

43.34% 11403

Write-in 17

State Representative District 58B (16 of 24 precincts reporting as of 9:16 p.m.)

Pat Garofalo

64.70% 6865

Sara Wolf

35.22% 3737

Write-in 9

Tags

Load comments