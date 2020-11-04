Results show surprise wins for DFL, Republicans
Some absentee ballots still need to be counted, according to elections officials, but if the results as of 1 a.m. this morning hold up, there will be some new faces at the Minnesota Legislature come January.
Current makeup of the Minnesota Legislature in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area includes the DFL with three Senate seats and six House seats with the Republicans having one Senate seat and two House seats.
Based on the early results, Republicans have picked up two Senate seats and two House seats. If the results hold, DFLers will hold the Senate and House seats in districts 51 and 56, while the Republicans have them in 57 and 58.
Some of the races have very close margins, so the counting of the absentee ballots will change the counts and possibly the outcome.
The current makeup includes:
DFL - Senate 51, 57 and 58, House 51A, 51B, 56A, 56B, 57A and 57B (all incumbents except 56A and 56B where there are open seats)
Republican - Senate 56, House 58A and 58B (all incumbents)
--
Returns
State Senator District 51 (as of 1:03 a.m. Dakota County reporting 24 of 24 precincts)
Douglas D. Willetts
38.64% 19371
Jim Carlson
61.24% 30700
Write-in 60
State Senator District 56 (24 of 24 precincts reporting as of 12:32 a.m.)
Republican Dan Hall 22,989 46.86%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Lindsey Port 26,018 53.03%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 53 0.11%
State Senator District 57 (27 of 27 precincts reporting as of 12:56 a.m.)
Republican Jose W. Jimenez 18,870 51.44%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Greg Clausen 17,778 48.46%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 35 0.10%
State Senator District 58 (39 of 39 precincts reporting as of 1:05 a.m.)
Republican Zach Duckworth 26,925 57.42%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Matt Little 19,939 42.52%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 28 0.06%
State Representative District 51A (11 of 11 precincts reporting as of 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4)
Patrick J. Zurick
38.05% 8961
Sandra Masin
61.78% 14551
Write-in 41
State Representative District 51B (all precincts reporting as of 10:59 p.m., according to Dakota County). It appears that Liz Reyer has won the open seat that was vacated by Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan.
Fern A. Smith
39.67% 10380
Liz Reyer
60.24% 15764
Write-in 24
State Representative District 56A (13 of 13 precincts reporting as of 12:42 a.m.) Jessica Hanson has the lead with all precincts reporting.
Republican Pam Myhra 12,292 48.26%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Jessica Hanson 13,149 51.63%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 28 0.11%
State Representative District 56B (11 of 11 precincts reporting as of 1:08 a.m., Nov. 4)
Republican Roz Peterson 10,899 47.47%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Kaela Berg 12,033 52.40%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 30 0.13%
State Representative District 57A (14 of 14 reporting as of 12:57 a.m.)
Republican Megan Olson 8,831 55.45%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Robert Bierman 7,071 44.40%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 23 0.14%
State Representative District 57B (13 of 13 precincts reporting as of 12:59 a.m.)
Republican Sandra A. Jimenez 10,255 50.11%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor John D. Huot 10,196 49.83%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 12 0.06%
State Representative District 58A (11 of 12 precincts reporting as of 10:19 p.m.) Jon Koznick has won in seeking a fourth term in the House with all precincts reporting, according to Dakota County unofficial results.
Jon Koznick
56.59% 14890
Erin Preese
43.34% 11403
Write-in 17
State Representative District 58B (27 of 27 precincts reporting as of 1:09 a.m. Nov. 4)
Republican Pat Garofalo 13,136 67.26%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Sara Wolf 6,377 32.65%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 18 0.09%
